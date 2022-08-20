ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Taft Midway Driller

Second Taft man sentenced for Sequoia marijuana grow

A second Taft man has been sentenced to federal prison in connection with an illegal marijuana growing operation in the Sequoia National Forest., the United States Attorney said. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CHP K-9 team uncovers a quarter-ton of methamphetamine

With help from a K-9 unit, California Highway Patrol officers were able to seize 500 pounds of crystal methamphetamine last week, according to a CHP news release. "One of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division canine team" started with a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on a 2017 Land Rover at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, north of 7th Standard Road in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County announces $2.7M for Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area

Kern County announced a $2.7 million in funding from Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks for improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. The improvements will help the area with upgrades for a new multiuse trail, splash pad, shaded and lighted picnic pavilion, dog park and four floating docks and erosion-control measures.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Two killed in suspected DUI crash in Taft

Two people are dead and three more were injured after a suspected drunk driving crash involving a small car and a semi truck at Highway 33 and Wood Street Sunday night, Taft Police said. Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said a Chevrolet Sonic with five people in it heading eastbound on...
TAFT, CA
KMPH.com

3 armed men rob market in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery where they say three men walked into a market and demanded cash in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the C&F Market on Avenue 236 in Terra Bella for reports of an armed robbery.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Truxtun Lake shows effects of state’s damaging drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local lake rendered so dry by the ongoing drought you can see dead wildlife. Concerned locals upset about the wildlife being harmed. Truxtun Lake was once a filled to its brim we last noted in 2016. But three years later, in 2019, and the lake already began drying up. Now […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD seeks public's help to ID auto theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a pair of auto theft suspects. A vehicle was stolen Aug. 9 from the 6400 block of Kelvin Grove, and then recovered the next day in Oildale, according to a BPD news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties

Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KERN COUNTY, CA

