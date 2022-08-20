Read full article on original website
Taft Midway Driller
Second Taft man sentenced for Sequoia marijuana grow
A second Taft man has been sentenced to federal prison in connection with an illegal marijuana growing operation in the Sequoia National Forest., the United States Attorney said. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating...
Five hundred pounds of meth seized in Central Valley after traffic stop
CHP officer’s canine alerted to the odor of narcotics during traffic stop. – In one of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division canine team, a CHP canine officer seized 500 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and arrested two suspects on several drug charges in Bakersfield last week.
Bakersfield Californian
With help from a K-9 unit, California Highway Patrol officers were able to seize 500 pounds of crystal methamphetamine last week, according to a CHP news release. "One of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division canine team" started with a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on a 2017 Land Rover at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, north of 7th Standard Road in Bakersfield.
1 Shot at Apparent House Party in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: One juvenile was reported shot at an apparent house party around 12:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in the area of Sario Drive in Southwest Bakersfield. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot wound to the back. Bakersfield...
Man allegedly hit woman in head with hammer after being refused cigarette: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — She had already handed out a cigarette to a woman when a man approached and asked for one, too. The woman refused and turned away when she felt a blow to the back of the head, she told sheriff’s deputies. She said she turned around and saw the man holding a […]
Woman arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse after dead, neglected animals found
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County announces $2.7M for Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area
Kern County announced a $2.7 million in funding from Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks for improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. The improvements will help the area with upgrades for a new multiuse trail, splash pad, shaded and lighted picnic pavilion, dog park and four floating docks and erosion-control measures.
Taft Midway Driller
Two killed in suspected DUI crash in Taft
Two people are dead and three more were injured after a suspected drunk driving crash involving a small car and a semi truck at Highway 33 and Wood Street Sunday night, Taft Police said. Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said a Chevrolet Sonic with five people in it heading eastbound on...
A 22-year-old Bakersfield woman has been arrested after numerous animals were found suffering from "various levels of neglect," including 11 dead dogs at several residences around the city.
KMPH.com
3 armed men rob market in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery where they say three men walked into a market and demanded cash in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the C&F Market on Avenue 236 in Terra Bella for reports of an armed robbery.
Truxtun Lake shows effects of state’s damaging drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local lake rendered so dry by the ongoing drought you can see dead wildlife. Concerned locals upset about the wildlife being harmed. Truxtun Lake was once a filled to its brim we last noted in 2016. But three years later, in 2019, and the lake already began drying up. Now […]
KMPH.com
SCAM ALERT: Phony caller posing as Tulare County Sheriff's Office
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A phony caller is going around posing to be with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to a person who says they received a call from someone identifying themselves as Lieutenant Camacho and requesting money. The red flag that alert the victim of the...
Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
Secret Witness offers reward for information in Baylee Despot's disappearance
Secret Witness of Kern County is offering up to $16,000 for information into Baylee Despot's disappearance. She's part of the Bakersfield 3 who disappeared in 2018.
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured during a stolen vehicle pursuit
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured on Saturday following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD seeks public's help to ID auto theft suspects
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a pair of auto theft suspects. A vehicle was stolen Aug. 9 from the 6400 block of Kelvin Grove, and then recovered the next day in Oildale, according to a BPD news release.
Gas prices drop to $3.90 national average, remain above $5 in California
Triple-A reports the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas is now $3.90. That's a five-cent drop from last week now down from $4.44 a month ago.
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
KMPH.com
2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties
Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
