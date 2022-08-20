Read full article on original website
Safe Harbor Sportsman continues recovery from Sally
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Safe Harbor Sportsman announced the expansion and rebuild of the marina in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally. “We are thrilled to introduce the newest state-of-the-art floating concrete and timber dock system, complete with upgraded amenities, to the Alabama Gulf Coast,” Bryan Walden, general manager of Safe Harbor Sportsman, said. “It has been a long journey back from the devastation caused in September 2020, but we have done it and are excited to offer a world-class facility and boating experience to our incredible and resilient members, partners and the Gulf Coast community.”
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Severe rainfall causing sanitary sewage problems citywide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week’s scene was quite dismal after a storm passed through Mobile. Cars were stranded, manholes were disrupted, and litter and trash was scattered everywhere. Prichard Waterworks and Sewer reported over one million gallons of sewage overflowed. Water is still flowing from manholes in three locations.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County EMA alerts residents to potential flooding
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency on Monday published a warning to residents that flooding could be a possible problem this week because of expected heavy rainfall. The agency posted the following to social media:. “Rainfall will continue across Baldwin County through the week. Showers...
WPMI
Know these good samaritans? Thanks to two strangers, mom with cancer enjoys the Gulf
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: A Kentucky family is trying to track down two young men who did something special last week. The men and their actions have left a lasting impression on this family vacationing in Orange Beach. What these guys may have thought was a small...
WKRG
Wet weather continues this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There was a good coverage of showers and storms this evening, and more rain is expected throughout the next week. Tonight, as storms wind down, temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will gradually increase to 70 percent by the afternoon with widespread shower and storm activity expected tomorrow. Temperatures will be cooler due to this rain, so most places will only reach into the mid-80’s.
‘Fully involved mobile home’ fire in Fairhope: home, camper & shed ‘total loss’
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD. According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near […]
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four forms in the southern Gulf of Mexico
The storm will continue northwest toward Northern Mexico.
Escambia Co. Fire and Rescue respond to two separate RV fires on Saturday
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Over the weekend, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to two separate RV fires. ECFR said on Saturday, the first fire occurred at 9:19 a.m., at the 1500 block of Tommy Street. E6 arrived on the scene to a working fire to a RV. ECFR said they brought the incident under […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Early morning blaze destroys mobile home in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple agencies were called out in the predawn hours Saturday morning after a mobile home went up in flames in Baldwin County. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, along with Daphne Station 5, responded to a report of a fully-involved structure fire off Alabama 181 near Alabama 104 around 4 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy rainfall in Mobile causes people to be stranded on flooded roadways
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is no stranger to bad weather as heavy rain fell yet again Thursday. A flash flood warning was released for Mobile County and Baldwin County with several areas under water. FOX10 News saw cars trying to navigate flooded streets, only to get stuck. People could...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope resident turns 100
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A special birthday was celebrated on the Eastern Shore. Christine Lawson turned 100 years old on Friday. She was surrounded by family and friends and even got a proclamation from Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan. She lived most of her life in Birmingham before moving to Fairhope...
New building could replace Olde Towne Daphne courtyard
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A proposed development in Olde Towne Daphne is back on the agenda for planning officials this week. “This is my area to walk through here, but it’s going to be a wind tunnel. I just can’t see my customers wanting to sit out here anymore,” said Dorothy Overstreet who owns and […]
WPMI
Outdated drainage on Dawes Rd is a safety hazard, residents say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wet weather is the driving force behind this NBC 15 Reality Check. A post on Facebook from a resident that lives on the corner of Dawes Road and Johnson Road took pictures of his front yard yesterday, almost completely submerged underwater. Chris Ross made that post, and he says Dawes is a busy road. The flooding is not only an inconvenience to him, but it’s also a safety issue for the people that travel down that road.
2 Daphne restaurants remain closed until owner settles payment with county
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The doors remain locked Monday at two popular restaurants on the Eastern Shore until the owner pays nearly $34,000 in back taxes. That’s according to a notice posted on the doors of Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s in Olde Towne Daphne. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office padlocked the businesses last Wednesday. A […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Local church free meal giveaway: ‘The need is great’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cars kept coming for the free meal giveaway. New Birth Community Church says it’s a blessing to serve those in need here in the Port City. “To be able to serve and know that we are there for a need. And to know we are hands and feet to be able touch and bring a smile and just see the impact on their lives and to see the gratitude that they appreciate so much,” said Elder Anita Updike, New Birth Community Church.
realtysouth.com
28835 Perdido Beach Blvd #219
Cute 2/2 condo on Old River in Orange Beach! New LVT Flooring throughout w/ remodeled kitchen, including NEW SS Appliances, NEW GRANITE & FRESH CABINETS... Condo has NEW EXTERIOR AIR CONDITIONER & INSIDE UNIT is STILL UNDER WARRANTY! Complex has Deeded Bch Access, Covered/Assigned Prkg, tennis court (and pickleball soon to be added when tennis court gets resurfaced late fall), 2 OUTDOOR Pools! (one for all and one dedicated to 19 & older only), on-site mgt and PLENTY OF 1st Come/1st Served BOAT SLIPS! Affordable monthly HOA dues with NO EXTRA INSURANCE ASSESSMENT & Complex is 30-day rent restricted- no short term rentals - GET TO know your neighbors! THIS IS A MUST SEE CONDO! GREAT GULF VIEWS FROM COVERED BALCONY! EASY TO SHOW WITH COVERED, ASSIGNED PARKING & ELEVATOR! DON'T MISS THIS ONE! All information represented is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified by buyers and buyer's agents. Square footage and measurements are approximate and should also be verified by buyers and buyer's agents.
Black and white churches work to bridge racial divide in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congregations at a pair of Mobile churches are doing what they can to bridge the racial divide on Sunday. Sunday’s a packed house at All Saints Episcopal Church in Midtown Mobile. Members of this predominantly white church were joined by members of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church–a predominantly black congregation. The […]
utv44.com
Baldwin County building multi-million-dollar recycling facility amid growth
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Rapid growth in Baldwin County continues to put a strain on the area's resources, and the county's landfills are no exception. A new multi-million dollar recycling facility is on the way as county officials seek to ease their landfill burden and help its own municipalities.
