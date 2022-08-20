ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

7 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ loss to Giants

The New York Giants managed to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The winner of the game isn’t as important as what we saw from the players in the games, though. Cincinnati once again rested almost all of their starters, but New York did play their starters. That means we got to see how some of these players fighting for starting spots or roster spots measured up against more of an actual team.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

53 Man Roster Post Game 2 of the Pre-Season

WR-Boyd, Chase, Higgins, Taylor, Thomas, Morgan, Pryor. OL-Williams, Carman, Karras, Cappa, Collins, Smith, Volson, Hill, Adenijii, Prince. DL-Hendrickson, Reader, Hill, Hubbard, Ossai, Carter, Topou, Gunter, Sample, Kareem. LB-Wilson, Pratt, ADG, Bailey. CB-Awuzie, Apple, Hilton, Flowers, Taylor-Britt, Davis. S-Bates, Bell, Hill, Thomas, Anderson. ST-McPherson, Harris, Huber PR-Taylor KR-Evans. My week 2...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincy Jungle

Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, and Joe Burrow make the NFL Top 100

Some of the very best NFL players are on the Cincinnati Bengals. Following a run to Super Bowl LVI, four Bengals players have made the NFL Top 100 players of 2022, as voted exclusively by NFL players themselves. Trey Hendrickson was voted in at No. 78 last week, and three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals waive 3 players

The Cincinnati Bengals have waived wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, tight end Scotty Washington and wide receiver Jack Sorenson, the team announced Monday. Heiligh and Sorenson are both rookies who signed with the Bengals as college free agents in May. Washington, a first-year player, had originally signed with the Bengals as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Saturday NFL preseason games

A loaded day of preseason NFL football is on deck, which you can see below for a full schedule. Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 pm on NFL Network. Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4 pm on NFL Network. Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins, 7 pm. Tampa Bay...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Chris Evans continues to shine as Bengals’ kick returner

When the Cincinnati Bengals traveled to MetLife Stadium on Sunday night to take on the New York Giants, one thing was made very clear. No for-sure starters would be seeing the field. Little did we know, however, that we would actually get a chance to see quite possibly the first-team...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Mahomes
Cincy Jungle

McPherson may not be perfect, but he’s still pretty good

OK, so maybe Cincinnati Bengals’ kicker Evan McPherson isn’t perfect after all. When McPherson lined up for a 58-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter of Week 2’s preseason tilt against the New York Giants on Sunday evening, he was looking at a string of 22-straight field goals without a miss.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Giants second half

The second half is about to get underway as the Cincinnati Bengals look to finish off the New York Giants, so follow along in our second-half game thread.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Giants pregame

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the Big Apple tonight as they face the New York Giants in Week 2 of the NFL preseason, so come join the fun in our pregame chat.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Titans#Sarcasm#American Football
Cincy Jungle

Bengals fall to Giants 25-22 in preseason

The Cincinnati Bengals were back in action Sunday night, taking on the New York Giants in Week 2 of the preseason. While the Bengals didn’t play starters, many Giants starters took the field, giving the Cincinnati reserves reps against a starting unit. With position battles still up in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Don’t look for Bengals to replace Brandon Allen

Drew Plitt had the best game of the Bengals backup quarterbacks in the team’s preseason opener. He provided a spark and the best passing highlights of the game. Still, it appears the team isn’t looking to take any risks when it comes to QB2. They are still satisfied with Brandon Allen, who is entering his third year in Zac Taylor’s system, according to Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson. “The coaches love Brandon Allen,” said the senior writer.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy