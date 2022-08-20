Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
7 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ loss to Giants
The New York Giants managed to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The winner of the game isn’t as important as what we saw from the players in the games, though. Cincinnati once again rested almost all of their starters, but New York did play their starters. That means we got to see how some of these players fighting for starting spots or roster spots measured up against more of an actual team.
Cincy Jungle
ESPN Analyst makes bold prediction for Joe Burrow and Bengals this season
With the preseason well underway, it will only be a few short weeks before the Cincinnati Bengals take the field to start off their AFC Championship title defense. The player that will be key in leading that charge is none other than Joe Burrow. After an impressive second season in...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/20): Joe Burrow ready to welcome Jessie Bates back to team
Joe Burrow on Jessie Bates' absence: Bengals teammates will 'welcome him back with open arms'. Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates continues to skip training camp after not agreeing to a long-term contract with the club. Joe Burrow isn't sweating the absence of the defensive leader. Last...
Cincy Jungle
53 Man Roster Post Game 2 of the Pre-Season
WR-Boyd, Chase, Higgins, Taylor, Thomas, Morgan, Pryor. OL-Williams, Carman, Karras, Cappa, Collins, Smith, Volson, Hill, Adenijii, Prince. DL-Hendrickson, Reader, Hill, Hubbard, Ossai, Carter, Topou, Gunter, Sample, Kareem. LB-Wilson, Pratt, ADG, Bailey. CB-Awuzie, Apple, Hilton, Flowers, Taylor-Britt, Davis. S-Bates, Bell, Hill, Thomas, Anderson. ST-McPherson, Harris, Huber PR-Taylor KR-Evans. My week 2...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, and Joe Burrow make the NFL Top 100
Some of the very best NFL players are on the Cincinnati Bengals. Following a run to Super Bowl LVI, four Bengals players have made the NFL Top 100 players of 2022, as voted exclusively by NFL players themselves. Trey Hendrickson was voted in at No. 78 last week, and three...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals waive 3 players
The Cincinnati Bengals have waived wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, tight end Scotty Washington and wide receiver Jack Sorenson, the team announced Monday. Heiligh and Sorenson are both rookies who signed with the Bengals as college free agents in May. Washington, a first-year player, had originally signed with the Bengals as...
Cincy Jungle
Saturday NFL preseason games
A loaded day of preseason NFL football is on deck, which you can see below for a full schedule. Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 pm on NFL Network. Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4 pm on NFL Network. Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins, 7 pm. Tampa Bay...
Cincy Jungle
Chris Evans continues to shine as Bengals’ kick returner
When the Cincinnati Bengals traveled to MetLife Stadium on Sunday night to take on the New York Giants, one thing was made very clear. No for-sure starters would be seeing the field. Little did we know, however, that we would actually get a chance to see quite possibly the first-team...
Cincy Jungle
McPherson may not be perfect, but he’s still pretty good
OK, so maybe Cincinnati Bengals’ kicker Evan McPherson isn’t perfect after all. When McPherson lined up for a 58-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter of Week 2’s preseason tilt against the New York Giants on Sunday evening, he was looking at a string of 22-straight field goals without a miss.
Cincy Jungle
No discipline expected for Thad Moss’ block that led to MCL sprain for Kayvon Thibodeaux
Social media was buzzing during the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the New York Giants after a block from Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss resulted in an injury for Giants’ rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux. Moss went low on a block you see multiple times in every NFL game and slid down,...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Giants second half
The second half is about to get underway as the Cincinnati Bengals look to finish off the New York Giants, so follow along in our second-half game thread.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Giants pregame
The Cincinnati Bengals are in the Big Apple tonight as they face the New York Giants in Week 2 of the NFL preseason, so come join the fun in our pregame chat.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals fall to Giants 25-22 in preseason
The Cincinnati Bengals were back in action Sunday night, taking on the New York Giants in Week 2 of the preseason. While the Bengals didn’t play starters, many Giants starters took the field, giving the Cincinnati reserves reps against a starting unit. With position battles still up in the...
Cincy Jungle
Don’t look for Bengals to replace Brandon Allen
Drew Plitt had the best game of the Bengals backup quarterbacks in the team’s preseason opener. He provided a spark and the best passing highlights of the game. Still, it appears the team isn’t looking to take any risks when it comes to QB2. They are still satisfied with Brandon Allen, who is entering his third year in Zac Taylor’s system, according to Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson. “The coaches love Brandon Allen,” said the senior writer.
