Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history. According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.
'I no longer have to use my ‘teacher voice’ and go home hoarse'; Audio enhancement technology will be added to every JCPS classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a press release, Jefferson County Public Schools is planning on installing audio enhancement technology in every classroom by the end of the school year. Bowen Elementary School is one of the four JCPS buildings that use the technology. Shellina Urrutia, Bowen fourth grade teacher,...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Science Center awarded $25,000 developmental grant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Science Center recently received one of 18 grants from the Greater Good Science Center. They received a total of $25,000 to produce content on the subject of intellectual humility, which according to a press release, is defined as "the degree to which people recognize that their beliefs might be wrong."
WLKY.com
Louisville gun safety group aims to make gun education more accessible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local gun safety group is trying to make gun education more accessible. The group Armed and Educated partnered with Cleav's Family Market and Black Market to give out groceries with gun safety lessons today. Shauntrice Martin volunteers with the group and founded Black Market. She...
wdrb.com
Trimble County Schools to use biometric identification for food services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trimble County Public Schools is using a new technology to serve students breakfast and lunch starting next week. In a letter sent by Food Service Director Toni Jackson, the school district's food service department will use biometric identification management during meal service. The letter says it will provide accurate student identification, improve efficiency and security for students.
WLKY.com
Bellarmine University welcomes first-year students this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The class of 2026 arrived on the campus of Bellarmine Saturday. First-year students and their moms and dads, spent the day moving into residence halls. This year, Bellarmine is welcoming 552 freshmen from 28 states and five countries. Most of these students would have spent some...
wdrb.com
Louisville organization holds cook-off focused on solving food insecurity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday. Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
Smoketown laundromat offers free laundry for young people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new resource in Smoketown wanted to reach out to their neighbors and offer free Laundry services. ‘Youth Build’ Smoketown Laundry opened their doors this week. Youth Build is a non-profit for young adults. They transformed a vacant lot, at East Breckinridge and South Hancock...
WTVQ
Families raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning through Capitol rally
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- An awareness rally was held Sunday morning to remember the lives of nearly 200 Kentuckians who have died in recent years from fentanyl poisoning. The rally was put on by the “Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation”. Founder Angela Parkerson created the foundation in honor of her son, who died in 2021.
WLKY.com
Louisville native getting adjusted to life at the next level on UK football team
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A highly touted offensive lineman from Louisville is adjusting to college football at the University of Kentucky. Kiyaunta Goodwin, who graduated from Charlestown High School in Indiana, enrolled at UK early to participate in spring practice. Considered a 5-star recruit out of high school by most...
WLKY.com
Newburg Days Festival returns to Petersburg Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Newburg Days Festival returned this weekend. Its return brought hundreds to Petersburg Park to enjoy what's been called "an old fashion family get-together." The three-day event began decades ago when several families in the area held a reunion. "It continued to be a reunion....
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
WLKY.com
Well-known Louisville activist dies Sunday, community says he will not be forgotten
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man known for helping lead the calls for justice following Breonna Taylor's death has died. On Sunday, authorities said they found Chris Wells dead in an apartment on Oak Street. "He was one of the people from the very beginning," said Tamika Palmer, Breonna...
wymt.com
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
This technology treating vertigo makes "all the difference in the world"
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You're going about your day and then, all of the sudden, you're dizzy, lightheaded and maybe nauseous. You could be suffering from a case of vertigo. These effects can last minutes or days, if not longer, for some people. Today, physical therapists are seeing a rise...
WLKY.com
Golfers 'putt' their skills to use to raise funds for southern Indiana no-kill shelter
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of golfers hit the links Sunday when then Animal Protection Association hosted a golf scramble in Clarksville. The Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble is named in honor of the APA's Founder, who died of cancer seven years ago. The volunteer group has operated a...
wdrb.com
Louisville resident wagers $5 and wins $280,000 on Kentucky Lottery online game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 wager on an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game paid off with a big jackpot for a Louisville resident. In a release, the lottery said S. Harris logged on to a phone to play Celtic Coins game just after midnight on Monday. “I had...
WBKO
Nationwide lidocaine shortage worries Kentucky’s doctors and pharmacists
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out. Lidocaine is used by doctors to take away a person’s pain. Nurses at Dr. Tami Cassis’s Dermatology & Aesthetics Center in Norton Commons said their suppliers started running of lidocaine about eight months ago.
Some Louisville businesses are taking the extra step to protect customers from harassment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new layer of protection for those out enjoying Louisville's nightlife is now here. Local Alcohol and Beverage Control officers distributed alcohol testing kits to bars and restaurants, after a string of sexual assaults. Whether you stick them to your phone or keep them in your...
WLKY.com
Food trucks invade the Schnitzelburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pandemic put many food trucks out of business and pushed others to the brink of closing, but the Louisville Food Truck Association was determined to come back. On Sunday, more than two dozen trucks rolled onto Hickory Street for the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. There...
