Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history. According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.
WLKY.com

Kentucky Science Center awarded $25,000 developmental grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Science Center recently received one of 18 grants from the Greater Good Science Center. They received a total of $25,000 to produce content on the subject of intellectual humility, which according to a press release, is defined as "the degree to which people recognize that their beliefs might be wrong."
WLKY.com

Louisville gun safety group aims to make gun education more accessible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local gun safety group is trying to make gun education more accessible. The group Armed and Educated partnered with Cleav's Family Market and Black Market to give out groceries with gun safety lessons today. Shauntrice Martin volunteers with the group and founded Black Market. She...
wdrb.com

Trimble County Schools to use biometric identification for food services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trimble County Public Schools is using a new technology to serve students breakfast and lunch starting next week. In a letter sent by Food Service Director Toni Jackson, the school district's food service department will use biometric identification management during meal service. The letter says it will provide accurate student identification, improve efficiency and security for students.
WLKY.com

Bellarmine University welcomes first-year students this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The class of 2026 arrived on the campus of Bellarmine Saturday. First-year students and their moms and dads, spent the day moving into residence halls. This year, Bellarmine is welcoming 552 freshmen from 28 states and five countries. Most of these students would have spent some...
wdrb.com

Louisville organization holds cook-off focused on solving food insecurity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday. Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
WHAS11

Smoketown laundromat offers free laundry for young people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new resource in Smoketown wanted to reach out to their neighbors and offer free Laundry services. ‘Youth Build’ Smoketown Laundry opened their doors this week. Youth Build is a non-profit for young adults. They transformed a vacant lot, at East Breckinridge and South Hancock...
Marty Pollio
WTVQ

Families raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning through Capitol rally

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- An awareness rally was held Sunday morning to remember the lives of nearly 200 Kentuckians who have died in recent years from fentanyl poisoning. The rally was put on by the “Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation”. Founder Angela Parkerson created the foundation in honor of her son, who died in 2021.
WLKY.com

Newburg Days Festival returns to Petersburg Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Newburg Days Festival returned this weekend. Its return brought hundreds to Petersburg Park to enjoy what's been called "an old fashion family get-together." The three-day event began decades ago when several families in the area held a reunion. "It continued to be a reunion....
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
wymt.com

Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
WLKY.com

Food trucks invade the Schnitzelburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pandemic put many food trucks out of business and pushed others to the brink of closing, but the Louisville Food Truck Association was determined to come back. On Sunday, more than two dozen trucks rolled onto Hickory Street for the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. There...
