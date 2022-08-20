ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Body found in desert area of far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. “I saw the ambulance...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 east near Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Interstate 10 east near Sunland Park are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday night, TxDOT reported. Drivers were asked to use Sunland Park exit 13. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

EPPD looks for information on west El Paso traffic light shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for the help of the public in the investigation of a shooting that happened earlier in August. On August 7, a 24-year-old man was shot at a traffic light on Sunland Park Drive near Interstate 10, police said.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Machinery#El Paso Water#Segundo Barrio
cbs4local.com

Woman crashes into 2 police units on I-10 west near Sunland Park Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is responding to a crash involving a woman that hit two patrol units on Interstate 10 west Friday night, police said. Police said the crash happened near mile marker 13 which is near Sunland Park Drive. The patrol units...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials said a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened in the 11400 Gateway West in east...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans art displayed at airport's exhibit gallery

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The exhibit at the El Paso International Airport unveiled new art work done by El Pasoans Monday. The artwork of Adrian Lopez and Lorena Rocha Williams were shown at the airport's ribbon-cutting ceremony. "This body of work is an ongoing project that is a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person sent to hospital with serious injuries following motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated a car and motorcycle crash in the northeast Sunday. The two-vehicle crash happened along Fred Wilson and U.S. 54. Emergency crews said the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police units remained on the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Independent audit presents findings on Las Cruces Police Department

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The agency called the OIR group, which judges the performance of police departments around the country presented their semi-annual findings of the Las Cruces Police Department at a city council meeting on Monday. The team who led the investigation into LCPD was an independent...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Dona Ana County sheriff's deputy involved in single-crash

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deputy with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office was involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday. The crash happened around 8:11 p.m. at the Interstate 25 and Interstate 10 interchange, according to sheriff's officials. They said the deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials said...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso council member Cissy Lizarraga not running for re-election

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso council member for District 8, Cissy Lizarraga will not be running for a second term. She said she decided not to run for re-election for the November election after serving for five years. Lizarraga said she is retiring from public office...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 people sent to hospital after single car crash; one with serious injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers of the Special Traffic Investigators unit investigated a crash Sunday that sent two people to the hospital. Police said this was a single-vehicle car crash. According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Ricardo Sambula, was traveling west on Pebble Hills...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Church members shares their story after a vehicle crashes into church

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A couple was inside the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church where a vehicle crashed on Saturday, August 20, and moments later a shooting ensued. CBS4 on your side spoke with a couple who was inches away from being hit by a vehicle that crashed right through the church wall.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Northwest Early College High School students clean-up Canutillo Cemetery

Students at Northwest Early College High School in the Canutillo Independent School District have already completed community service hours one month into the new school year. Freshmen students formed a group and followed through with a long-time project one of their teachers had inspired. The students went out to the...
CANUTILLO, TX

