O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Body found in desert area of far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
cbs4local.com
Grant awarded to Doña Ana County to improve projects along Santa Teresa port of entry
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal grant was awarded to Doña Ana County to invest in efforts to improve projects along the Santa Teresa port of entry and the businesses surrounding it. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $1.1 million to implement and operate an integrated...
cbs4local.com
Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. “I saw the ambulance...
cbs4local.com
Customers claim cars stalled getting fuel from Circle K Dyer location
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — “We started pulling out from the gas station and the car started to shutter and then it pretty much just failed,” said Christopher Preston, a customer at Circle K. Some customers who fueled up Saturday around 3:30 pm at the Circle K...
cbs4local.com
El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
cbs4local.com
Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 east near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Interstate 10 east near Sunland Park are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday night, TxDOT reported. Drivers were asked to use Sunland Park exit 13. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the...
cbs4local.com
EPPD looks for information on west El Paso traffic light shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for the help of the public in the investigation of a shooting that happened earlier in August. On August 7, a 24-year-old man was shot at a traffic light on Sunland Park Drive near Interstate 10, police said.
cbs4local.com
Former city rep. wants to eliminate El Paso city manager position
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An effort to get rid of the El Paso city manger position is underway. CBS4 learned a letter of intent requesting for the city of El Paso to eliminate the city manager position was submitted to the city clerk. The letter was sent August...
cbs4local.com
Mountain lion mural made of recycled trash to be displayed on downtown El Paso building
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural made of recycled trash will be displayed on the One San Jacinto Plaza Building. Famous Portuguese Artist Bordalo Segundo is working on the project and is arranging trash to form a mountain lion on the building. "We are destroying the world...
cbs4local.com
Woman crashes into 2 police units on I-10 west near Sunland Park Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is responding to a crash involving a woman that hit two patrol units on Interstate 10 west Friday night, police said. Police said the crash happened near mile marker 13 which is near Sunland Park Drive. The patrol units...
cbs4local.com
Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials said a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened in the 11400 Gateway West in east...
cbs4local.com
Lead prosecutor on the El Paso Walmart shooting no longer leading the case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lead prosecutor on the El Paso Walmart shooting is no longer leading the case. Below is a statement from the El Paso County District Attorney's Office:. Following recent events, a change was necessary. We wish Mr. Briggs the best. It's unknown who will...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans art displayed at airport's exhibit gallery
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The exhibit at the El Paso International Airport unveiled new art work done by El Pasoans Monday. The artwork of Adrian Lopez and Lorena Rocha Williams were shown at the airport's ribbon-cutting ceremony. "This body of work is an ongoing project that is a...
cbs4local.com
1 person sent to hospital with serious injuries following motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated a car and motorcycle crash in the northeast Sunday. The two-vehicle crash happened along Fred Wilson and U.S. 54. Emergency crews said the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police units remained on the...
cbs4local.com
Independent audit presents findings on Las Cruces Police Department
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The agency called the OIR group, which judges the performance of police departments around the country presented their semi-annual findings of the Las Cruces Police Department at a city council meeting on Monday. The team who led the investigation into LCPD was an independent...
cbs4local.com
Dona Ana County sheriff's deputy involved in single-crash
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deputy with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office was involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday. The crash happened around 8:11 p.m. at the Interstate 25 and Interstate 10 interchange, according to sheriff's officials. They said the deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials said...
cbs4local.com
El Paso council member Cissy Lizarraga not running for re-election
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso council member for District 8, Cissy Lizarraga will not be running for a second term. She said she decided not to run for re-election for the November election after serving for five years. Lizarraga said she is retiring from public office...
cbs4local.com
2 people sent to hospital after single car crash; one with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers of the Special Traffic Investigators unit investigated a crash Sunday that sent two people to the hospital. Police said this was a single-vehicle car crash. According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Ricardo Sambula, was traveling west on Pebble Hills...
cbs4local.com
Church members shares their story after a vehicle crashes into church
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A couple was inside the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church where a vehicle crashed on Saturday, August 20, and moments later a shooting ensued. CBS4 on your side spoke with a couple who was inches away from being hit by a vehicle that crashed right through the church wall.
cbs4local.com
Northwest Early College High School students clean-up Canutillo Cemetery
Students at Northwest Early College High School in the Canutillo Independent School District have already completed community service hours one month into the new school year. Freshmen students formed a group and followed through with a long-time project one of their teachers had inspired. The students went out to the...
