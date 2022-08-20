Read full article on original website
ednc.org
EdNC’s work to understand North Carolina’s 100 counties continues
EdNC officially kicked off our journey to visit all 100 counties and deepen our connections across the entire state last year. Since that time, we’ve already been to 86 counties. North Carolina, we have made some memories. Cheyenne McNeill, one of our newest team members and regional reporter, had...
foxwilmington.com
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
WITN
Greenville aircraft center expanding into New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An aircraft equipment distribution and service center based in Greenville is expanding into New Bern after a year of construction. Pilot John International, formerly Carolina GSE, has announced that it has doubled its space from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet with the support of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s building reuse grant.
WITN
Emergency officials urge safety ahead of peak hurricane season
N.C. (WITN) - The peak of hurricane season is just weeks away and emergency response officials continue to encourage safety. Eastern Carolina is no stranger to devastating hurricanes. Hurricane Florence in September of 2018 is just one example. There have been no hurricanes in our region so far this season,...
viatravelers.com
51 Best Things to do in Outer Banks, North Carolina
If you’re planning things to do in Outer Banks for an upcoming beach vacation or weekend getaway, you’ve surfed to the right place. We’ve got the lowdown on all the highest rated and most favorited activities and attractions for families, couples, and single travelers. The East Coast...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting North Carolina or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Technician Online
First spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, identified in North Carolina
On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the first spotted lanternfly in North Carolina was discovered in Forsyth County. According to Penn State University, spotted lanternflies are an invasive species known for their easily recognizable bright red and white coloration with scattered black dots. They produce honeydew, a sugary secretion that attracts stinging insects like wasps and causes sooty mold to grow on infested plants, homes and businesses.
WITN
Craven County intersection to be improved for safety
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A U.S. 70 intersection south of New Bern will be rearranged to improve safety. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a contractor will close the median opening where Old Cherry Point Road intersects with U.S. 70. The work is expected between Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m.
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?
(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come. However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet. When do we see the […]
Raleigh News & Observer
A missed opportunity for NC law enforcement to lead on gun control
Madison County, one county over from where I live in Asheville, garnered national headlines recently with an announcement that every school in the N.C. county will be outfitted with AR-15s this school year. This initiative embodies how many on the right today bend over backward to suggest anything but gun...
Forum covers progress, challenges of substance abuse in Southeastern NC
ELIZABETHTOWN — On Saturday, Alecia Roberts of Brunswick County hosted a forum at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, offering select members of the court system, the law enforcement community, the medical and healthcare community, and representatives from Bladen County’s commissioners and the 7th Congressional District an opportunity to network, and to participate in an energized, one-on-one discussion about the scourge of sex trafficking and opioid abuse within the southeastern NC area.
Washington Examiner
Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants
(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
New mental health data show 'unsustainable' burden on NC hospitals
A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, ER staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young. “I have kids...
WITN
Section of Jacksonville roadway closed for construction
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A small section of a roadway in Jacksonville is closing for a few days this week for construction. The area is located near the AMC Kalli movie theatre on Northwest Circle. Officials say the roadway will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday as...
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit donates hundreds of backpacks to foster families in western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — As the school year approaches, one North Carolina man is making sure every student is ready for the first day. Fostering Hopes NC is a nonprofit organization that focuses on foster parent recruitment and retention. Alex Williams created this organization and believes back to school is...
