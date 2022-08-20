ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Presidents Cup 2022: Meet the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA

WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday. There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
Jordan Spieth
2022 BMW Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Wilmington Country Club

Patty Ice is twice as nice. Patrick Cantlay captured the 2022 BMW Championship on Sunday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s the first golfer in the FedEx Cup Playoffs era to successfully defend his title at a playoff event, and it means he’s No. 2 in the standings heading to the Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Tiger Woods set to lead PGA Tour shake-up in opposition to LIV Golf

Tiger Woods could lead a shake-up within the PGA Tour that could see it adopt a similar format to the LIV Golf Series. According to Alan Shipnuck of the Fire Pit Collective, Woods met with 15 other players ahead of the BMW Championship this week to discuss a new formation of the Tour.
Former Ryder Cup golfer takes shot at Ian Poulter

Part of the deal when you join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series is that you’re going to get criticized by some of your contemporaries. Most of those critiques have come from golfers associated with the PGA Tour. However, they don’t have a monopoly on taking shots at LIV Golf players and one former European Tour player has joined the fray, lashing out at Ian Poulter.
Tiger Woods' iconic "Tiger Slam" irons sell for mind-boggling figure

The clubs Tiger Woods used during his spell of utter dominance have now sold at auction for a whopping $5.16million. The "Tiger Slam" irons were used when he won four consecutive major championships across 2000 and 2001. There was some debate about if the clubs were genuine. They were in...
2022 BMW Championship tee times: Round 4 pairings for Sunday

The 2022 BMW Championship comes to an end on Sunday with the final round at Wilmington Country Club. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured pairing for BMW Round 4. On Saturday at the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay fired...
Scheffler, Cantlay lead 6 U.S. auto-qualifiers for 2022 Presidents Cup

The list of players who will head to Quail Hollow Club for the Presidents Cup next month is starting to take shape, as the automatic qualifiers on both the U.S. and International squads were locked up following the conclusion of the BMW Championship on Sunday. Six players earned automatic bids...
DP World Tour denying Ian Poulter access to media clips

Ian Poulter returned to the DP World Tour this week as his legal battle against the organization plays out, and it does not sound like he has been made to feel very welcome. Poulter was part of the Czech Masters field at Albatross Golf Resort in the Czech Republic. He finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under. After the event, the 46-year-old took to Instagram to voice some frustrations with the DP World Tour. Poulter told his followers that the DP World Tour has denied him — and presumably other LIV golfers — access to media clips that “they’d be happy to share on request in the past.” He said he is being “treated very differently” by the DP World Tour than he was before.
Patrick Cantlay's unprecedented repeat victory

Patrick Cantlay (-14) squeaked out a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings at the BMW Championship Sunday in Wilmington, Delaware, putting him one step closer to the ultimate goal of repeating as PGA tour champion. Why it matters: Cantlay, 30, won last year's BMW Championship, too. He's the first golfer to...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Boat Photo

United States women's national team and NWSL star Alex Morgan has been dominating on the pitch this year. Morgan, who some believed to be past her prime, has been on a scoring tear this season. She's clearly still a very important part of the United States women's national team's future.
2022 FedEx Cup standings going into next week’s Tour Championship

The $18 million grand prize is on the line as we head into the last leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. After an exciting first two competitions, starting with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Tennessee, it’s time for the third and final stage: the Tour Championship. Patrick Cantlay beat out Scott Stallings in the homestretch of the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del., on Sunday.
Wide-sole irons aren’t just for higher-handicap golfers. Here’s why

When purchasing new irons one of the most overlooked aspects of club design is sole width, and if you are only looking at sole width as an element of forgiveness, there is a good chance you are going to end up making a big mistake. The traditional line of thought...
GOLF

