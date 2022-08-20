Read full article on original website
Presidents Cup 2022: Meet the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA
WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday. There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.
GolfWRX
‘I didn’t really think it through’ – Pat Perez explains decision to drop out of LIV Golfers’ lawsuit against PGA Tour
Earlier this month, 11 ex-PGA Tour players now playing on the LIV series, issued an ‘antitrust’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour, citing, “The Tour’s conduct serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades.”
ESPN
Nelly Korda makes up 7 shots, capitalizes on sister Jessica Korda's nightmare day to win in Spain
SOTOGRANDE, Spain -- American Nelly Korda shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday to make up 7 strokes on her sister Jessica Korda and win the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour. Nelly Korda had bogeys on her second and final holes but it was still enough for a...
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos
Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
2022 BMW Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Wilmington Country Club
Patty Ice is twice as nice. Patrick Cantlay captured the 2022 BMW Championship on Sunday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s the first golfer in the FedEx Cup Playoffs era to successfully defend his title at a playoff event, and it means he’s No. 2 in the standings heading to the Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods set to lead PGA Tour shake-up in opposition to LIV Golf
Tiger Woods could lead a shake-up within the PGA Tour that could see it adopt a similar format to the LIV Golf Series. According to Alan Shipnuck of the Fire Pit Collective, Woods met with 15 other players ahead of the BMW Championship this week to discuss a new formation of the Tour.
thecomeback.com
Former Ryder Cup golfer takes shot at Ian Poulter
Part of the deal when you join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series is that you’re going to get criticized by some of your contemporaries. Most of those critiques have come from golfers associated with the PGA Tour. However, they don’t have a monopoly on taking shots at LIV Golf players and one former European Tour player has joined the fray, lashing out at Ian Poulter.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods' iconic "Tiger Slam" irons sell for mind-boggling figure
The clubs Tiger Woods used during his spell of utter dominance have now sold at auction for a whopping $5.16million. The "Tiger Slam" irons were used when he won four consecutive major championships across 2000 and 2001. There was some debate about if the clubs were genuine. They were in...
Golf.com
2022 BMW Championship tee times: Round 4 pairings for Sunday
The 2022 BMW Championship comes to an end on Sunday with the final round at Wilmington Country Club. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured pairing for BMW Round 4. On Saturday at the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay fired...
Inside the Meeting: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Leading Effort to Create 18-Event PGA Tour Circuit With $20 Million Purses
According to two sources with knowledge of the players-only meeting earlier this week, PGA Tour players plan to make several bold suggestions to commissioner Jay Monahan.
CBS Sports
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Standings, leaderboard, schedule, format, prize money, purse for PGA Tour postseason
The FedEx Cup Playoffs are off to a blistering start with Will Zalatoris capturing the St. Jude Championship and Patrick Cantlay defending his BMW Championship crown. As fast as it began, the postseason will come to a screeching conclusion at the Tour Championship this week as the 30 best players from the PGA Tour battle for the season-long crown.
Golf.com
Scheffler, Cantlay lead 6 U.S. auto-qualifiers for 2022 Presidents Cup
The list of players who will head to Quail Hollow Club for the Presidents Cup next month is starting to take shape, as the automatic qualifiers on both the U.S. and International squads were locked up following the conclusion of the BMW Championship on Sunday. Six players earned automatic bids...
Collin Morikawa Suffers Worst Hole Ever But Advances in FedEx Cup with Max Homa
His quintuple-bogey 10 sends him to a tie for 44th place at the BMW Championship.
Yardbarker
DP World Tour denying Ian Poulter access to media clips
Ian Poulter returned to the DP World Tour this week as his legal battle against the organization plays out, and it does not sound like he has been made to feel very welcome. Poulter was part of the Czech Masters field at Albatross Golf Resort in the Czech Republic. He finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under. After the event, the 46-year-old took to Instagram to voice some frustrations with the DP World Tour. Poulter told his followers that the DP World Tour has denied him — and presumably other LIV golfers — access to media clips that “they’d be happy to share on request in the past.” He said he is being “treated very differently” by the DP World Tour than he was before.
Patrick Cantlay's unprecedented repeat victory
Patrick Cantlay (-14) squeaked out a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings at the BMW Championship Sunday in Wilmington, Delaware, putting him one step closer to the ultimate goal of repeating as PGA tour champion. Why it matters: Cantlay, 30, won last year's BMW Championship, too. He's the first golfer to...
NBC Sports
2022 FedEx Cup standings going into next week’s Tour Championship
The $18 million grand prize is on the line as we head into the last leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. After an exciting first two competitions, starting with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Tennessee, it’s time for the third and final stage: the Tour Championship. Patrick Cantlay beat out Scott Stallings in the homestretch of the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del., on Sunday.
2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses
Here is the complete schedule for the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, including every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs in August. We'll update this article after every tournament with the winner of each event and the total prize money won. Here's when each of the majors ...
Golf.com
Wide-sole irons aren’t just for higher-handicap golfers. Here’s why
When purchasing new irons one of the most overlooked aspects of club design is sole width, and if you are only looking at sole width as an element of forgiveness, there is a good chance you are going to end up making a big mistake. The traditional line of thought...
Viktor Hovland makes hole-in-one at BMW Championship to send one student to college for free
Viktor Hovland had a strong Sunday at the BMW Championship. He shot a 6-under 65 and finished at 2 under for the week to secure a spot in the field for next week’s Tour Championship. The highlight of Hovland’s day came on the par-3 second hole, when his 6-iron tee shot from 203 yards away went in the hole.
