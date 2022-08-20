ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man dead after 20th street apartment explosion

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Fire Department arson unit is investigating the death of a man who was involved in an apartment explosion on 20th in late June , according to the coroner’s office.

Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, was involved in the explosion and then transported to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital where he later died, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said a post-death examination was done and the cause of death is pending.

