Real Estate

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey American Water Company Raising Rates This Year

There is an agreement between the New Jersey American Water Company and the State of New Jersey for a rate hike. The company will realize over $45 million in new revenue courtesy of the rate hike. The average customer will pay nearly three dollars a month for water from the utility.
ECONOMY
The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much

One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
TRAVEL
N.Y. has new property tax relief. What about N.J.?

Q. New York has new protections to help seniors. Why doesn’t New Jersey follow in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s footsteps?. A. As you noted, each state has its own programs to help different groups of residents, including seniors. New Jersey has some, too. Our state has had the Homestead...
INCOME TAX
New research shows that New Jersey’s childcare crisis is real | Opinion

If you’re a parent in New Jersey, you have probably faced difficulty finding childcare since the onset of COVID-19. Unfortunately, the childcare crisis is not over. New research from the Center for Women and Work and the New Jersey State Policy Lab at Rutgers University confirms what many parents already know: the childcare workforce in New Jersey needs a boost. Overall, the study finds that childcare professionals’ employment took a major hit during the pandemic, with declines much deeper than in other sectors. Further, wages don’t reflect childcare workers’ level of education and they don’t honor the critical role these workers play at this formative stage of young children’s development.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
Here’s Where To Get The BEST, Tastiest Tacos in New Jersey

One of the essential major food groups, if you ask me - when they're done the right way!. We're not talkin' ground beef, shredded cheese and taco sauce from the grocery store. We're talking tender, juicy, marinated chicken, carne asada, birria, fish, and chorizo... in-house made flour and corn tortillas, accompanied with fresh spices and vegetables bursting with flavor! Real. Authentic. Tacos!
RESTAURANTS
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey

- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?

At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
TRAFFIC
Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?

For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
RED BANK, NJ
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey

From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
When water levels sink in N.J., every drop counts | Opinion

Needless to say, these past few weeks have been unusually hot. Aside from making people uncomfortable and impacting people’s health, the heat and lack of sustained rain is starting to impact the state’s water supply. What that means is that we need to start thinking about conserving water.
POLITICS

