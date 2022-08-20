Read full article on original website
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
New Jersey American Water Company Raising Rates This Year
There is an agreement between the New Jersey American Water Company and the State of New Jersey for a rate hike. The company will realize over $45 million in new revenue courtesy of the rate hike. The average customer will pay nearly three dollars a month for water from the utility.
We Have The Ultimate Best New Jersey Burger Guide
New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, so we better have some really good burgers in the Garden State, and we do. If there's a good burger to be eaten, we want to know where it is, and now the ultimate New Jersey burger guide is here for you.
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
Max Weinberg, Smithereens teaming for free NJ concert. Yes, free
The E Street Band’s drummer since the mid-70’s and New Jersey’s own Max Weinberg has a gift for New Jersey. A free concert. No strings attached. And he’s teaming with The Smithereens, the New Jersey hard alt-rock band that inspired Nirvana. The concert is happening at...
The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much
One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
N.Y. has new property tax relief. What about N.J.?
Q. New York has new protections to help seniors. Why doesn’t New Jersey follow in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s footsteps?. A. As you noted, each state has its own programs to help different groups of residents, including seniors. New Jersey has some, too. Our state has had the Homestead...
New research shows that New Jersey’s childcare crisis is real | Opinion
If you’re a parent in New Jersey, you have probably faced difficulty finding childcare since the onset of COVID-19. Unfortunately, the childcare crisis is not over. New research from the Center for Women and Work and the New Jersey State Policy Lab at Rutgers University confirms what many parents already know: the childcare workforce in New Jersey needs a boost. Overall, the study finds that childcare professionals’ employment took a major hit during the pandemic, with declines much deeper than in other sectors. Further, wages don’t reflect childcare workers’ level of education and they don’t honor the critical role these workers play at this formative stage of young children’s development.
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
Here’s Where To Get The BEST, Tastiest Tacos in New Jersey
One of the essential major food groups, if you ask me - when they're done the right way!. We're not talkin' ground beef, shredded cheese and taco sauce from the grocery store. We're talking tender, juicy, marinated chicken, carne asada, birria, fish, and chorizo... in-house made flour and corn tortillas, accompanied with fresh spices and vegetables bursting with flavor! Real. Authentic. Tacos!
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
Did You Know: Air Fresheners are Illegal to Hang from Your Rear View Mirror In New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey is home to some pretty bizarre laws, but did you...
Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?
At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?
For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
Spotlight New Jersey: Mind Your Beads & Seeds Gift Garden
Nia West-Williams and her mother Sonji West are the co-owners of Mind Your Beads & Seeds Gift Garden in Montclair.
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
When water levels sink in N.J., every drop counts | Opinion
Needless to say, these past few weeks have been unusually hot. Aside from making people uncomfortable and impacting people’s health, the heat and lack of sustained rain is starting to impact the state’s water supply. What that means is that we need to start thinking about conserving water.
More lanes on the Turnpike won’t solve congestion | Opinion
New Jersey is at a crossroads. Gov. Murphy supports a $4.75 billion plan to add more lanes to an 8-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike. He says the project is needed to fight congestion. Meanwhile, city leaders in Hoboken and Jersey City and others oppose it, saying the project won’t work.
