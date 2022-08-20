Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenMorristown, NJ
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
rew-online.com
Douglaston Development Announces Launch of Leasing at 3Eleven in West Chelsea
Douglaston Development today announced the launch of leasing at 3Eleven, a highly amenitized, 60-story, 938-unit, mixed-income residential property with over 60,000 square feet of state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor amenity offerings located at 311 Eleventh Avenue in the heart of Manhattan’s West Chelsea neighborhood. Situated on a prime corner of...
jerseydigs.com
A True Live/Work Condominium Available for the First Time in Jersey City Heights
Sponsored by Team Francesco - Christie’s International Real Estate. With three brand new condo residences now available, 3568 Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City Heights offers owners luxious finishes and full smart home technology. Written by Jersey Digs. 3568 JFK Blvd Condominiums is a brand-new construction project that just hit...
Seniors would stay put in Battery View block makeover up for vote by Jersey City Planning Board
The block that’s currently home to the Blaine Apartments — formerly known as the Batter View Senior Citizens Housing — at 72 Montgomery St. in Paulus Hook neighborhood may soon get an update from Jersey City. The block, bounded by Christopher Columbus Drive and Montgomery, Greene and...
rew-online.com
Black Bear Capital Partners Arranges $44M in Permanent Financing for Allendale Corporate Center
Black Bear Capital Partners (BBCP), a real estate financial advisory firm and subsidiary of Black Bear Asset Management, announced today that it has arranged $44 million in permanent financing on behalf of Allendale Corporate Center, LLC for the refinance of an industrial portfolio in Allendale, NJ. The $44 million non-recourse...
Eater
Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?
Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
themontclairgirl.com
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
Two Unclaimed Lottery Tickets Worth $8,000,000 Soon to Expire in New York City, Jackson Heights
NEW YORK, NY – Attention Jackson Heights and Upper Manhattan: Two unclaimed winning New York...
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
rew-online.com
City of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano Members of the Yonkers City Council Join to break ground on Azorim’s 25 story Miroza on the Hudson
A celebratory groundbreaking ceremony took place on Wednesday to mark the commencement of construction on Miroza on the Hudson in downtown Yonkers. The 250 unit multifamily development is located at 44 Hudson Street in the downtown Yonkers area. The developer of the project is Azorim TLV: AZRM. Joining Azorim Chairman...
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
Thank the deli gods, Hobby’s has finally reopened. Is it as good as we remember? | review
Like many New Jersey restaurants, the iconic Newark sandwich shop Hobby’s Deli shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the rest of the industry began to reopen in the summer of 2020, the Brick City institution bided its time and remained closed. But after lengthy and costly renovations, the...
How NJ makes it hard to recall a scandal-plagued politician like Jersey City's Amy DeGise
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise More than 6,000 people have signed an electronic signature calling for her to step down. If they wanted to force her hand, that wouldn't be nearly enough. [ more › ]
Autoblog
NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
These Westchester Restaurants Rank Highest For Best Burgers
No. 5 - The Wooden Spoon in New Rochelle. Billing itself as Westchester’s best new burger joint, The Wooden Spoon serves up several enticing burgers, including one dubbed “The Grease Truck,” that comes with a beef patty, fried pickles, fried onions, tots, mozzarella cheese, and Texas toast.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Best NYC Ice Cream Shops | The Best Ice Cream In New York City
When most people think of eating in New York City, they think of starting their morning with a bagel or chowing down a slice of pizza, but what if I told you that the city that never sleeps is filled with phenomenal ice cream shops? I deem this to be true, and I’ve had a lot of ice cream throughout my lifetime.
Pressure on Amy DeGise, NJ pol in alleged hit-and-run, continues
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise continues to face calls to resign after her alleged involvement in a July hit-and-run, now including an online petition that has amassed thousands of signatures. But DeGise has thus far refused to step down, vowing to have more to say after the conclusion of an investigation […]
hobokengirl.com
The Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival is This Saturday, 8/27
Typically, Pride Month is celebrated across the country during June, but Hudson County does it a little differently. Jersey City Pride has been organizing Pride events all month long with local organizations — and this Saturday, August 27th, marks the 21st Anniversary Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. Read on to learn more about this featured event and the other Jersey City Pride events happening through Sunday.
hudsontv.com
Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday
The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
New York Provides Million For Food Assistance
There is a program called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It helps people in different states afford groceries. New York recently allocated more money to its SNAP program.
