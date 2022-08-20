ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Douglaston Development Announces Launch of Leasing at 3Eleven in West Chelsea

Douglaston Development today announced the launch of leasing at 3Eleven, a highly amenitized, 60-story, 938-unit, mixed-income residential property with over 60,000 square feet of state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor amenity offerings located at 311 Eleventh Avenue in the heart of Manhattan’s West Chelsea neighborhood. Situated on a prime corner of...
MANHATTAN, NY
Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?

Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey

From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
City of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano Members of the Yonkers City Council Join to break ground on Azorim’s 25 story Miroza on the Hudson

A celebratory groundbreaking ceremony took place on Wednesday to mark the commencement of construction on Miroza on the Hudson in downtown Yonkers. The 250 unit multifamily development is located at 44 Hudson Street in the downtown Yonkers area. The developer of the project is Azorim TLV: AZRM. Joining Azorim Chairman...
YONKERS, NY
NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
5 Best NYC Ice Cream Shops | The Best Ice Cream In New York City

When most people think of eating in New York City, they think of starting their morning with a bagel or chowing down a slice of pizza, but what if I told you that the city that never sleeps is filled with phenomenal ice cream shops? I deem this to be true, and I’ve had a lot of ice cream throughout my lifetime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pressure on Amy DeGise, NJ pol in alleged hit-and-run, continues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise continues to face calls to resign after her alleged involvement in a July hit-and-run, now including an online petition that has amassed thousands of signatures. But DeGise has thus far refused to step down, vowing to have more to say after the conclusion of an investigation […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival is This Saturday, 8/27

Typically, Pride Month is celebrated across the country during June, but Hudson County does it a little differently. Jersey City Pride has been organizing Pride events all month long with local organizations — and this Saturday, August 27th, marks the 21st Anniversary Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. Read on to learn more about this featured event and the other Jersey City Pride events happening through Sunday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday

The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
BAYONNE, NJ

