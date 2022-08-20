“High Hopes, Word of Mouth, Join the Journey — Those are my three ‘slogans’ to challenge and encourage our audience for the 2022-2023 concert season,” said conductor and artistic director Ben Wade. “But before we dig in and discuss those wonderful words of affirmation and love, let me just say this: Can you believe it? Season 19 in the books. The Spring of 2003 — the beginning of it all. The Lassen Community College Orchestra performed its first concert. Most of us did it as a lark. Some of us (not I) thought we could last a few years … but as Phill Collins said in one of his platinum albums ‘Take a look at me (US) now.’ If you build it, they will come. (I keep saying that about a performing arts center).”

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO