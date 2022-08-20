ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Lassen County News

A message from maestro Ben Wade

“High Hopes, Word of Mouth, Join the Journey — Those are my three ‘slogans’ to challenge and encourage our audience for the 2022-2023 concert season,” said conductor and artistic director Ben Wade. “But before we dig in and discuss those wonderful words of affirmation and love, let me just say this: Can you believe it? Season 19 in the books. The Spring of 2003 — the beginning of it all. The Lassen Community College Orchestra performed its first concert. Most of us did it as a lark. Some of us (not I) thought we could last a few years … but as Phill Collins said in one of his platinum albums ‘Take a look at me (US) now.’ If you build it, they will come. (I keep saying that about a performing arts center).”
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Chamber Update

The Chamber board is accepting applications to fill a board vacancy. Chamber members interested in applying are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is Monday, Sept. 5. Stop by our office at 1516 Main Street to pick up a Board of Directors application or contact the office to have one forwarded to you.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Plumas vets host 5th annual Plumas County Veterans Stand Down

Veterans and their families can take advantage of the 5thannual Plumas County Veterans Stand Down from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Spring of Hope Fellowship, 59 Bell Lane in Quincy. Services offered to veterans only (must show proof of veteran status)...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

School bus catches on fire in Lassen County, no injuries

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters were able to extinguish a school bus that caught on fire Monday morning in Lassen County. CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit said there were no children on the bus when the fire broke out. The driver of the bus was able to exit the highway and...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Partnership offers $1,000 reward for information on missing man

Lassen Crime Stoppers, in partnership with Sierra Desert Properties and Melanie Westbrook, offers a $1,000 reward for information regarding the location of Sandy Weaver, 34, last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, tan DVS shoes and a grey snapback. Weaver was last seen walking about 11 a.m. Saturday, July...
STANDISH, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake

SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
crimevoice.com

19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville

A man was recently arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville. Shortly before 3 AM on Wednesday, August 10, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 area of Plum Street in Susanville. Officers located a 56-year-old man sitting in a chair in a backyard with a serious wound to his chest. The man was hospitalized at an area medical center but ultimately died of his injury, the Sheriff’s Office said.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Surveillance video leads to teen’s arrest

A homeowner’s surveillance video of the theft of bicycle led to the arrest of the alleged thief, who also faces other charges. According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, a homeowner on Pearl Circle reported the theft of a bicycle about 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19. The...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Susanville Police Department releases July crime statistics

The Susanville Police Department has released its crime statistics for the month of July. According to the SPD there were 1,132 patrol incidents in July — 587 calls for service; 545 officer initiated incidents, 469 business/building checks; and seven vehicle/pedestrian checks. There were 154 officer reports — one collision;...
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

WCSO Deputies remind drivers to defrost windows after responding to crash

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to defrost their windows to avoid possible crashes due to obstructed views. Earlier this week, Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on the scene of what they thought was a vehicle crashed into a ditch. After a quick investigation and a field sobriety...
2news.com

Man sentenced to 20 years for Heroin Trafficking

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez, age 30 has been sentenced to a 20-year prison term after having pled guilty in June to one count of Heroin Trafficking. Lozano-Martinez was arrested following a traffic stop be the Nevada Highway Patrol for speeding and...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

