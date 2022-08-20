Hermiston School District approves new Community Eligibility Provision, meaning students K-8 gets free school lunches

Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Central Washington family that owns Wautoma solar project site explains benefits of proposal
Much of the discussion regarding solar power has focused on the “green energy” benefit it would provide for consumers, the state and the environment as Washington officials hope to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Solar power farms and their thousands of solar panels also benefit another group: landowners...
Yakima Herald Republic
Benton County officials, some residents object to solar project near Yakima County line
A solar project proposed just east of the Benton-Yakima county line has generated considerably more public opposition than similar projects planned nearby in Yakima County. During an Aug. 8 public information meeting and land use consistency hearing for the Wautoma Solar Project, Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council members heard from more than 20 people with strong opinions on both sides of the solar farm issue.
nbcrightnow.com
Fiery foods festival returns to downtown Pasco in September
PASCO, Wash.- The Downtown Pasco Authority (DPDA) is proud to announce that the Fiery Foods Festival will take place on Saturday, September, 10th, from 3-9 p.m. The Fiery Foods Festival is a cross-cultural event featuring food, fun, music, and hot and spicy food from around the globe. It has been a Pasco tradition since 1989.
klcc.org
Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals
An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act. Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
KEPR
Local organizations come together to present a Pasco family with a brand new home
PASCO, Wash. — A family is now moving into a brand new home after receiving the keys from Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit held a ceremony on August 20th, which marked its 152nd home dedication. During the ceremony, the family gathered at the home along with friends...
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
1,200 interns work on groundbreaking science at PNNL, calling Tri-Cities home for summer
One intern’s contribution could lead to breakthroughs in reclaiming rare earth materials at waste sites like Hanford.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Crime down in Walla Walla, Columbia counties in 2021, report shows
Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.
nbcrightnow.com
Local Residents Upset About Living Conditions
RICHLAND, Wash. - "It don't look like this is a safe place to be. I can't move nowhere and I'm out of money." says David Zimmerman, a tenant at the Cedar North Apartments. Zimmerman isn't alone in his feelings. Tenants at the Cedar North Apartments are upset about the living conditions and have emailed and called our station about the pool and the buildings.
Debate on lifting Pasco pot shop ban gets heated. Already, the police were called once
“We don’t need a pot store to come down to be the savior of downtown Pasco.”
nbcrightnow.com
Richland airport runway closed for construction
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Airport Electrical Replacement Project continues this week with contractors pulling wire and installing lighting on runway 8-26. The Port of Benton announced that runway 8-26 and Taxiway B will be closed starting Monday morning August, 22nd, at 6 a.m. The runway will be marked closed at both ends and will remain shut until Friday, August, 26th at 4 p.m.
Recount is quick in tight race for Benton County Commission. Here are the results
The two candidates were just 33 votes apart.
Neighbor saves two in recent Umatilla house fire
UMATILLA — Donna Nagely of Richland, Washington, said the reason she and a friend escaped a recent house fire in Umatilla is because of a neighbor. Nagely and friend Steve Townsend, were winding down for the night on July 31 at Townsend’s Rio Senda Street house in Umatilla. Then a neighbor rushed in the door.
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 18, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Driver hospitalized from I-182 E accident in Richland, car nearly rolled into Yakima River
RICHLAND, Wash. — Traffic was seriously delayed on I-182 near the Queensgate area in Richland on Monday afternoon when a driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the roadway, nearly plummeting into the Yakima River. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Sgt. Daniel Munder of the Washington State Patrol. He confirmed that the accident occurred on the eastbound lane...
Only PNW tortoise rescue center is in Tri-Cities. ‘I clean up after the pet industry’
“We have a lot to learn from tortoises.”
kptv.com
Eastern Oregon company ordered to pay $100K after violating Clean Air Act
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. of Weston, Oregon has agreed to pay $100,000 for Clean Air Act violations. According to an EPA statement on Monday, during inspections conducted in 2016, the EPA found the company failed to maintain and implement its required Risk Management Plan when using and storing anhydrous ammonia. This chemical can lead to serious lung damage and even death when not handled safely.
What to know before heading to the 2022 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo
Ticket prices, shuttles, live music, maps and more.
nbcrightnow.com
Heavy police presence on N Columbia Center Blvd.
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Multiple law enforcement agencies have N Columbia Center Blvd blocked. Heavy police presence. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is hosting a media briefing shortly. The south bound lanes of N Columbia Center Blvd are now blocked off. Police have the Circle K taped off. This is a developing...
