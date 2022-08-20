ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming Island, FL

News4Jax.com

Hillard teen finishes second in USA Mullet Championships

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Nassau County teen finished in second place on Sunday in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Fisher Monds, a 15-year-old from Hilliard, had been in first place but he eventually finished with 3,196 votes, just 19 votes behind first-place winner Cayden Kershaw of Wisconsin. Monds...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

2 new charter schools opens Monday in the River City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the nation’s fastest-growing, tuition-free public charter school systems opened the doors to its two Jacksonville campuses. The IDEA Bassett on the Northside and IDEA River Bluff in Arlington will serve 1,000 children this year — with about 500 students at each campus.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

School bus accident in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood: Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a lot of history in Springfield! So it should come has little surprise it’s made its way back as your choice for Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood. Established in 1869, Springfield is the oldest neighborhood in Jacksonville. It's filled with restored mansions, hip...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and storms across Northeast Florida Monday afternoon. There is an Areal Flood Warning for Columbia County until 7:45 p.m. Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:. Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Charges dropped against former ‘Teacher of the Year’ who was accused of striking student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has decided not to prosecute a former Duval County “Teacher of the Year” who was accused of child abuse. Caroline Lee, who was named “Teacher of the Year” at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts last year, was arrested in October 2021 and accused of striking a student in the face during a confrontation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida announces single-game ticket sellout for opener

Single-game tickets for Florida's season opener against Utah at 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 3 are sold out, the university announced via press release on Saturday morning. There are still a "few hundred tickets" available for the contest via the program's season tickets package, though. Florida's single-game ticket sellout for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Beach lifeguard controversy explained

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Since 1912, volunteers helped city-paid lifeguards patrol four miles of Jacksonville Beach when the city did not have lifeguards on duty, mainly on Sundays and holidays. In 2021, the US Department of Labor fined the city of Jacksonville Beach for violations of the Fair Labor...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Crash blocks multiple lanes on Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three lanes on the Buckman Bridge were blocked Sunday evening following a crash. The crash happened around 5 p.m. and blocked lanes on southbound Interstate 295. According to JFRD, there were multiple injuries related to the crash. No other details were immediately available.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Atlantic Beach home caught fire, lightning suspected

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A house fire on Fiddlers Lane may have been sparked by a lightning strike Monday afternoon. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department spent 30 to 40 minutes bringing it under control. JFRD says no one was hurt, but there is significant damage to the home.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL

