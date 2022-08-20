Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gators Breakdown: Offense rebounds in second scrimmage | Florida schedule analysis
Florida head coach Billy Napier said he was pleased with what the Gators put “on tape” in the second scrimmage. Part of that progression is the offense taking better care of the ball two weeks before the season opener vs Utah. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”....
Hillard teen finishes second in USA Mullet Championships
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Nassau County teen finished in second place on Sunday in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Fisher Monds, a 15-year-old from Hilliard, had been in first place but he eventually finished with 3,196 votes, just 19 votes behind first-place winner Cayden Kershaw of Wisconsin. Monds...
‘Just brightens our day’: Tony Boselli treats local educators to shopping spree
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former professional football player and recent Hall of Fame inductee Tony Boselli teamed up with Academy Sports to surprise local educators with a shopping spree. Boselli took 40 teachers from The Boselli Foundation Teacher Fellowship Program to the Academy Sports and Outdoors on Atlantic Boulevard to...
2 new charter schools opens Monday in the River City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the nation’s fastest-growing, tuition-free public charter school systems opened the doors to its two Jacksonville campuses. The IDEA Bassett on the Northside and IDEA River Bluff in Arlington will serve 1,000 children this year — with about 500 students at each campus.
Former Jaguars, Gators coach Urban Meyer returns to college football
Urban Meyer, a former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and University of Florida Gators, will make his return to college football this year
Stories of Service Update: Jacksonville soldier promoted within United States Army
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, we have an update on a soldier we recently featured. When we first introduced you to Neal Martin, he was an Army Staff Sergeant working inside the recruiting office on Jacksonville's Northside. "A lot of times when I look at...
School bus accident in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...
Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood: Springfield
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a lot of history in Springfield! So it should come has little surprise it’s made its way back as your choice for Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood. Established in 1869, Springfield is the oldest neighborhood in Jacksonville. It's filled with restored mansions, hip...
USS Mason changes homeport to Naval Station Mayport, brings 300 sailors to Jacksonville
MAYPORT — After more than a month at sea, the USS Mason (DDG 87) has arrived from Norfolk, Virginia. STORY: Life in prison: Stepfather of child saved by worried waitress sentenced for child abuse. “Every minute we’ve been out at sea we’ve been training,” said Commander Stephen M. Valerio,...
Sweet By Holly closing St. Johns Town Center location, ‘exiting the Jacksonville market permanently’
The St. Johns Town Center is going to be a little less sweet. Sweet By Holly, a cupcake and cake shop that’s been at the Town Center since 2011, is closing its doors. In a Thursday post on its Facebook page, the business said since COVID-19, “the brand has proved unable to operate successfully in this location.”
Jacksonville Jeopardy! winner Emmi Trammel joins the GMJ crew
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former 'Jeopardy!' winner and Jacksonville resident Emmi Trammel joined the GMJ crew for a Jacksonville-specific version of the popular gameshow. Trammel taped her original episode of Jeopardy! in Los Angeles in May and that show aired in July. On Saturday, she competed against Robert Speta and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and storms across Northeast Florida Monday afternoon. There is an Areal Flood Warning for Columbia County until 7:45 p.m. Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:. Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey...
Charges dropped against former ‘Teacher of the Year’ who was accused of striking student
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has decided not to prosecute a former Duval County “Teacher of the Year” who was accused of child abuse. Caroline Lee, who was named “Teacher of the Year” at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts last year, was arrested in October 2021 and accused of striking a student in the face during a confrontation.
Florida announces single-game ticket sellout for opener
Single-game tickets for Florida's season opener against Utah at 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 3 are sold out, the university announced via press release on Saturday morning. There are still a "few hundred tickets" available for the contest via the program's season tickets package, though. Florida's single-game ticket sellout for...
Jacksonville’s best kayak or paddleboard launch site: Big Talbot Island State Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Taking honors in 2022 as your favorite spot to head out on a kayak or paddleboard is Big Talbot Island State Park. Located on State Road A1A North in Jacksonville, Big Talbot Island State Park features a ramp that’s open 24-hours a day, while the park itself is open 8 a.m. to sundown, 365 days a year.
Jacksonville Beach lifeguard controversy explained
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Since 1912, volunteers helped city-paid lifeguards patrol four miles of Jacksonville Beach when the city did not have lifeguards on duty, mainly on Sundays and holidays. In 2021, the US Department of Labor fined the city of Jacksonville Beach for violations of the Fair Labor...
St. Johns County neighborhood left without lights from storm, tornado warning aftermath
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of severe storms moved through southern Duval County and St. Johns County Sunday evening. Residents on Fruit Cove Road experienced a power outage after the storm. Neighbors said power probably wouldn’t be restored until midnight. While Duval County did receive some of the...
Jacksonville’s best Mayport shrimp: Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a JaxBest repeat winner -- and for a good reason. Safe Harbor Seafood Market and Restaurant truly hits the mark on fresh Mayport shrimp. You can literally see the boats offload the seafood directly into its kitchen, which makes its way onto your plate!
Crash blocks multiple lanes on Buckman Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three lanes on the Buckman Bridge were blocked Sunday evening following a crash. The crash happened around 5 p.m. and blocked lanes on southbound Interstate 295. According to JFRD, there were multiple injuries related to the crash. No other details were immediately available.
Atlantic Beach home caught fire, lightning suspected
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A house fire on Fiddlers Lane may have been sparked by a lightning strike Monday afternoon. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department spent 30 to 40 minutes bringing it under control. JFRD says no one was hurt, but there is significant damage to the home.
