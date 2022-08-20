Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Stabbing at Catskills casino
TOWN OF THOMPSON – A person was stabbed in the lobby of the Resorts World Catskills Casino just before 2 p.m. on Monday. The victim was being transported to Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills in Harris. According to a police radio all-points bulletin, the suspect is a black man...
Mid-Hudson News Network
US Labor Dept. proposes $1.3 million in penalties for roofing contractor after second worker suffers fatal fall in three years
TARRYTOWN – A Nanuet roofing and siding contractor with a history of safety violations and penalties now faces an additional $1.3 million in penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated another fatal fall by a company employee, the second in three years.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Leisure and hospitality sector leads Valley job growth
ALBANY – Job growth in the Hudson Valley leisure and hospitality sector grew the most over the past year in July, the State Labor Department said. A total of 8,800 new jobs were created. Professional and business services was not far behind with 8,200 new jobs while education and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bronx man killed in Sprain Brook Parkway crash
GREENBURGH – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal auto accident on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the Town of Greenburgh early Sunday as a Bronx man. Gavion Singleton, 22, was driving a 2017 Dodge Durango southbound on the highway and left the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a guiderail, then a utility pole before striking another section of guiderail and catching fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal accident in Westchester
TOWN OF GREENBURGH – At least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in the Town of Greenburgh. Police on the scene said it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway at the Dobbs Ferry Road exit. A heavily...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pine Bush man killed in three-car crash
BULLVILLE – A 39-year-old Pine Bush man was killed on Friday in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 17K and Roue 302 in Bullville. Crawford Town Police report a 1995 Chevrolet van driven by Shawn Dehann, 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bronx man indicted for 2017 Mount Vernon cold case death
WHITE PLAINS – Westchester District Attorney Mariam Rocah has announced that a 45-year-old Bronx man was indicted for felony charges in connection with the 2017 death of a 41-year-old Mount Vernon resident. Edmund Pennil was arrested in November 2021 following a joint investigation by Mount Vernon Police, the FBI’s...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Attorney General wants all police departments and special units to wear cameras
ALBANY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending that every police agency in the state deploy body-worn cameras (BWC) after an investigation of a police-involved shooting in Rochester in June of 2021. In that incident, a murder suspect fired a gun and one officer and aimed at a second, with the second officer fatally shooting the suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Hudson News Network
State criticizes Minisink Valley school district Medicaid reimbursement practices
ALBANY – An audit by the State Comptroller’s Office found that the Minisink Valley Central School District did not maximize Medicaid reimbursements by claiming for all eligible Medicaid services provided. Claims were not submitted for reimbursement for at least 3,083 eligible services totaling $187,932. Had these services been...
Comments / 0