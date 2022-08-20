ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Stabbing at Catskills casino

TOWN OF THOMPSON – A person was stabbed in the lobby of the Resorts World Catskills Casino just before 2 p.m. on Monday. The victim was being transported to Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills in Harris. According to a police radio all-points bulletin, the suspect is a black man...
THOMPSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Leisure and hospitality sector leads Valley job growth

ALBANY – Job growth in the Hudson Valley leisure and hospitality sector grew the most over the past year in July, the State Labor Department said. A total of 8,800 new jobs were created. Professional and business services was not far behind with 8,200 new jobs while education and...
ECONOMY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bronx man killed in Sprain Brook Parkway crash

GREENBURGH – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal auto accident on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the Town of Greenburgh early Sunday as a Bronx man. Gavion Singleton, 22, was driving a 2017 Dodge Durango southbound on the highway and left the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a guiderail, then a utility pole before striking another section of guiderail and catching fire.
GREENBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fires#Wildland Fire#Hudson Valley#Albany#New Yorkers#Dec#Rangers
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal accident in Westchester

TOWN OF GREENBURGH – At least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in the Town of Greenburgh. Police on the scene said it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway at the Dobbs Ferry Road exit. A heavily...
GREENBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pine Bush man killed in three-car crash

BULLVILLE – A 39-year-old Pine Bush man was killed on Friday in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 17K and Roue 302 in Bullville. Crawford Town Police report a 1995 Chevrolet van driven by Shawn Dehann, 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302.
PINE BUSH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bronx man indicted for 2017 Mount Vernon cold case death

WHITE PLAINS – Westchester District Attorney Mariam Rocah has announced that a 45-year-old Bronx man was indicted for felony charges in connection with the 2017 death of a 41-year-old Mount Vernon resident. Edmund Pennil was arrested in November 2021 following a joint investigation by Mount Vernon Police, the FBI’s...
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Attorney General wants all police departments and special units to wear cameras

ALBANY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending that every police agency in the state deploy body-worn cameras (BWC) after an investigation of a police-involved shooting in Rochester in June of 2021. In that incident, a murder suspect fired a gun and one officer and aimed at a second, with the second officer fatally shooting the suspect.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Mid-Hudson News Network

State criticizes Minisink Valley school district Medicaid reimbursement practices

ALBANY – An audit by the State Comptroller’s Office found that the Minisink Valley Central School District did not maximize Medicaid reimbursements by claiming for all eligible Medicaid services provided. Claims were not submitted for reimbursement for at least 3,083 eligible services totaling $187,932. Had these services been...
WAWAYANDA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy