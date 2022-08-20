RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Airport Electrical Replacement Project continues this week with contractors pulling wire and installing lighting on runway 8-26. The Port of Benton announced that runway 8-26 and Taxiway B will be closed starting Monday morning August, 22nd, at 6 a.m. The runway will be marked closed at both ends and will remain shut until Friday, August, 26th at 4 p.m.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO