Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
Yakima Valley Memorial has the busiest emergency room in Washington
YAKIMA, Wash. – According to the Washington State Hospital Association, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has the busiest emergency room in the entire state. In 2021 they saw more than 86 thousand patients. Chief Medical Officer at YVM Dr. Marty Brueggemann said some of the reasons is lack of access...
Washington attorney general seeks to halt expansion of gas pipeline
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson file a motion Monday to oppose a proposed expansion to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline, which runs through Washington state, including through Spokane county. Ferguson said the expansion would hurt Washingtonians and increase greenhouse gasses. According to a public notice from...
Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-182
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-182 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-182, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
Richland airport runway closed for construction
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Airport Electrical Replacement Project continues this week with contractors pulling wire and installing lighting on runway 8-26. The Port of Benton announced that runway 8-26 and Taxiway B will be closed starting Monday morning August, 22nd, at 6 a.m. The runway will be marked closed at both ends and will remain shut until Friday, August, 26th at 4 p.m.
How Washington and Oregon community colleges have been successful
PACIFIC NORTHWEST- Wallethub released its report on 2022's best community college systems in the U.S. The study ranked Washington number four for best community college systems. According to the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, nearly forty percent of bachelor degree graduates from public universities in Washington start...
Morning Thunderstorms
Partly cloudy this morning with a few showers and t-storms, mainly over southeast WA and northeast Oregon. Skies becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 70s, upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. An upper-level disturbance an active complex of thunderstorms this morning stretching...
Heavy police presence on N Columbia Center Blvd.
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Multiple law enforcement agencies have N Columbia Center Blvd blocked. Heavy police presence. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is hosting a media briefing shortly. The south bound lanes of N Columbia Center Blvd are now blocked off. Police have the Circle K taped off. This is a developing...
Fiery foods festival returns to downtown Pasco in September
PASCO, Wash.- The Downtown Pasco Authority (DPDA) is proud to announce that the Fiery Foods Festival will take place on Saturday, September, 10th, from 3-9 p.m. The Fiery Foods Festival is a cross-cultural event featuring food, fun, music, and hot and spicy food from around the globe. It has been a Pasco tradition since 1989.
WSP pursuit ends in crash
BURBANK, Wash.- A car fleeing from a fully-marked Washington State Patrol car, with lights and sirens activated, crashed near Burbank this morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was travelling westbound on State Route 12, near the SR 124 exit in Burbank, when it lost control and left the roadway.
2 suspects arrested in Mabton shooting
MABTON, Wash.- Around 10 p.m. Monday, Mabton Police responded to reports of shots fired near Fern St. and 6th in Mabton. Police arrived on scene to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to the Mabton Police Department both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Chase ends with officer-involved shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 10:25 a.m. Kennewick Police Officers responded to a person slumped over in a car at the Circle K on Deschutes Boulevard. When officers looked in the car they noticed a gun. When police attempted to remove the individual from the car they fled towards the Village at...
Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media (WARNING: Graphic violence, viewer discretion advised) showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground.
Several people in the hospital after shots fired in Milton-Freewater Friday night
Just after midnight on August 20, Officers from Milton-Freewater Police Department were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the area of 115 SW 1st Ave. When officers arrived, they found multiple shots had been fired and several people had gunshot wounds. Several agencies responded to the scene from Oregon...
ROAD CLOSURE: Ruppert Road closed August 22-24
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- Ruppert Road in West Richland is closing Monday, August 22-Wednesday the 24 for a utility installation. The road is closing between Van Giesen and Keene Rd. so be sure to plan ahead and give yourself some time when heading that direction.
Car vs train in Benton County
A car reportedly drove onto the tracks in Benton County before being hit by a train. There were no reported injuries.
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash
PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
Southridge Looking to Make Some Noise
Talking to a few folks around the MCC, there's a little bit of a buzz around Southridge. They have several returning players, including the defense which is all seniors. Could the Suns make some noise in the MCC and find their way to the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
