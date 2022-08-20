ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Valley Memorial has the busiest emergency room in Washington

YAKIMA, Wash. – According to the Washington State Hospital Association, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has the busiest emergency room in the entire state. In 2021 they saw more than 86 thousand patients. Chief Medical Officer at YVM Dr. Marty Brueggemann said some of the reasons is lack of access...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington attorney general seeks to halt expansion of gas pipeline

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson file a motion Monday to oppose a proposed expansion to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline, which runs through Washington state, including through Spokane county. Ferguson said the expansion would hurt Washingtonians and increase greenhouse gasses. According to a public notice from...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-182

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-182 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-182, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
City
Tri-cities, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Tri-cities, WA
Business
Kennewick, WA
Industry
Local
Washington Industry
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Government
Tri-cities, WA
Industry
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Government
nbcrightnow.com

Richland airport runway closed for construction

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Airport Electrical Replacement Project continues this week with contractors pulling wire and installing lighting on runway 8-26. The Port of Benton announced that runway 8-26 and Taxiway B will be closed starting Monday morning August, 22nd, at 6 a.m. The runway will be marked closed at both ends and will remain shut until Friday, August, 26th at 4 p.m.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

How Washington and Oregon community colleges have been successful

PACIFIC NORTHWEST- Wallethub released its report on 2022's best community college systems in the U.S. The study ranked Washington number four for best community college systems. According to the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, nearly forty percent of bachelor degree graduates from public universities in Washington start...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Morning Thunderstorms

Partly cloudy this morning with a few showers and t-storms, mainly over southeast WA and northeast Oregon. Skies becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 70s, upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. An upper-level disturbance an active complex of thunderstorms this morning stretching...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Heavy police presence on N Columbia Center Blvd.

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Multiple law enforcement agencies have N Columbia Center Blvd blocked. Heavy police presence. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is hosting a media briefing shortly. The south bound lanes of N Columbia Center Blvd are now blocked off. Police have the Circle K taped off. This is a developing...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufos#Pentagon#Starlink#Hanford
nbcrightnow.com

Fiery foods festival returns to downtown Pasco in September

PASCO, Wash.- The Downtown Pasco Authority (DPDA) is proud to announce that the Fiery Foods Festival will take place on Saturday, September, 10th, from 3-9 p.m. The Fiery Foods Festival is a cross-cultural event featuring food, fun, music, and hot and spicy food from around the globe. It has been a Pasco tradition since 1989.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP pursuit ends in crash

BURBANK, Wash.- A car fleeing from a fully-marked Washington State Patrol car, with lights and sirens activated, crashed near Burbank this morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was travelling westbound on State Route 12, near the SR 124 exit in Burbank, when it lost control and left the roadway.
BURBANK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

2 suspects arrested in Mabton shooting

MABTON, Wash.- Around 10 p.m. Monday, Mabton Police responded to reports of shots fired near Fern St. and 6th in Mabton. Police arrived on scene to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to the Mabton Police Department both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MABTON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Chase ends with officer-involved shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 10:25 a.m. Kennewick Police Officers responded to a person slumped over in a car at the Circle K on Deschutes Boulevard. When officers looked in the car they noticed a gun. When police attempted to remove the individual from the car they fled towards the Village at...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
nbcrightnow.com

Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media (WARNING: Graphic violence, viewer discretion advised) showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground.
ARKANSAS STATE
nbcrightnow.com

ROAD CLOSURE: Ruppert Road closed August 22-24

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- Ruppert Road in West Richland is closing Monday, August 22-Wednesday the 24 for a utility installation. The road is closing between Van Giesen and Keene Rd. so be sure to plan ahead and give yourself some time when heading that direction.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash

PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Southridge Looking to Make Some Noise

Talking to a few folks around the MCC, there's a little bit of a buzz around Southridge. They have several returning players, including the defense which is all seniors. Could the Suns make some noise in the MCC and find their way to the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy