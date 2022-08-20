ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 3

George Smith
3d ago

So sad, somebody know who this is. And what your family and friends going to say, Damm man, if you needed something, you could have come to me. Know your wife, your kids, are have to be sad that their father and husband is labeled A THIFE.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Fla. homicide suspect arrested in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A Florida homicide suspect is in jail after being arrested in Pooler. The Pooler Police Department responded to First Baptist Church on Highway 80 last Tuesday for reports of a suspicious man. While being questioned, police say James Green became erratic and tried to drive away.
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah residents react to shooting on Alabama Ave

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A neighborhood gathering rocked by gunshots. “I was moving to the groove and I heard some shots like, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ and I’m thinking it’s fire crackers and then it just kept repeating,” Reunion Planner Omar Akbar said. A shooting...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2022 Beaufort Watermelon Crawl, Sip & Stroll

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is your chance to enjoy a day of watermelon themed goodies, shopping and dinning. That’s because the Downtown Beaufort Watermelon Crawl Sip & Stroll event returns!. President & CEO of the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association Ahslee Houck joined WTOC on Morning Break with...
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJCL

'We miss him everyday': Parents of Savannah man killed by SPD officer request footage

SAVANNAH, Ga. — There's a push for answers as the parents of the man killed during the police foot chase shooting spoke for the first time since it happened. While the Chatham County District Attorney's office is investigating the shooting, Jerome Blige, the father of Saudi Lee, said it has been nothing but sleepless nights since June 24 for him as a parent.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Restaurant Week returns to Ardsley Station

For years it has been the most popular ticket in food all over Savannah. An opportunity for restaurants to stray from their regular menus a little at a fixed price plus a chance for people who love to go out to eat to do so without being fearful of breaking the bank.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Outdoor Furniture#Caught On Camera
wtoc.com

SCAD student decorates new Parker’s house

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A makeover for Union Mission’s Mental Health Counseling Center. A SCAD student, Robin Maaya, decorated the new Parker’s House with her pieces of work. She captured 28 black and white photos showing some of Union Mission’s clients. The young photographer says she has...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Savannah announces accessory dwelling unit survey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes. Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. The city says the survey will help them understand your preferences for the homes...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Shooting near Savannah park leaves several people hurt

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting near Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday night left two people hurt. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Chatham EMS. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
WSAV News 3

1 dead in early morning crash in Liberty County

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman died in a fatal crash in Liberty County early Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, around 8:30 a.m., a woman was standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway when she was struck and killed. Laff says the 32-year-old woman, driving a 2019 […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Three injured in Alabama Ave. shooting Saturday night

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place last night off of Alabama Avenue. Police say that they were called to the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue late last night. Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Leopold's Ice Cream celebrates 103rd anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Leopold's Ice Cream, a Savannah favorite, celebrated its 103rd birthday on Saturday with a block party on Broughton Street. "After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are so excited to be able to celebrate with the community again this year," said Leopold's Ice Cream owner Stratton Leopold. "This is our way of saying thank you to the Savannah community for its support for more than a century."
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Chatham Emergency Services. Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah

A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Family of Saudi Lee wants body cam footage released after shooting death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The family of 31-year-old Saudi Lee said they're still grieving as the investigation into his death continues. “Not a moment where I don’t wake up that I don’t think about him and miss him. Walk to the door and look for him. No Saudi, he’s not coming back,” said Jerome Blige, Saudi Lee’s Father.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Beaufort fishermen reel in nearly 500 pound swordfish

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Some Beaufort fishermen are celebrating the catch of a lifetime. Bailey Scarboro, Nations Finley, McNeal Finley, and Owen Savage shared with WJCL News photos of a 490-pound swordfish they reeled in on Sunday. The fisherman say it took an electric reel and three and a half...
BEAUFORT, SC
luxuryrealestate.com

Seabolt Real Estate Welcomes The Howard & Hopper Team

– Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is pleased to welcome The Howard & Hopper Team, a luxury real estate powerhouse featuring accomplished Sales Associates Kacey Howard and Danielle Hopper. Dedicated to providing exceptional client care and strong market knowledge, The Howard...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy