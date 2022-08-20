Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise, Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise; Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTIES Flood waters have receded and flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 18:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-22 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise; Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN PIMA AND WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Cochise, Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cochise; Pima FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima. In Southeast Arizona, Cochise. * WHEN...Until 945 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 642 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Southeast Pima county. The heaviest rainfall, between 0.75 and 1.50 inches has fallen in the Cienega Creek and Agua Verde Creek watersheds. This will cause small stream flooding along and near washes that flow into these creeks. - This includes the following streams and drainages Martinez Wash, Ash Creek, Cienega Creek, Rincon Creek, Agua Verde Creek, Montosa Canyon, Pantano Wash, Mescal Arroyo, Apache Canyon and Paige Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Vail. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise, Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-22 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST FOR EASTERN PIMA AND WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES At 607 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of St. David, or 13 miles southeast of Benson, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Benson, St. David, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 02:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 05:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue over night. Several areas have already experienced heavy rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the threat of heavy downpours will begin to diminish Sunday morning, elevated flows in normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely continue Sunday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
