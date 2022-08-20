ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma QB General Booty Launches NIL Merch Line With Charitable Tie

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The JUCO transfer is using his name as a way to give money to charity.

Now that college football players are able to make money off their name with the new NIL rule, many are using it to their advantage.

Oklahoma quarterback General Booty is taking advantage of his unique name by selling shirts, like those with “Booty Call” and “I (Love) Booty” written on them. But what makes Booty’s merchandise so special is that he is donating 20% of the proceeds to the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.

Booty, the son of former LSU wide receiver Abram Booty and nephew to former NFL quarterbacks John David and Josh. He transferred from Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, but still has three years of eligibility left.

While Booty is unlikely to begin the season as the Oklahoma starting quarterback, his name is so unique that he will already be a fan favorite even if he doesn’t play a down. So, the quarterback is going to put that popularity to good use and give some money to charity based off it.

Daily Cover: How Tua Tagovailoa Became the NFL’s Most Polarizing Player

