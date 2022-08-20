ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Fate of Okefenokee mine could soon be cemented by Georgia EPD

WAYCROSS — The firm that wants to mine for heavy minerals near the Okefenokee Swamp scored a major victory Monday after a federal agency reversed its decision to take control of the review process away from Georgia’s environmental agency. A couple of months after the Twin Pines Minerals’...
UGA study: Much of rural Georgia lacks nearby access to addiction treatment

ATLANTA — Many rural Georgia counties lack easy access to methadone clinics, according to a new study by the University of Georgia. Methadone is a “gold standard of opioid addiction treatments,” according to study author and UGA health economist Jayani Jayawardhana. Methadone helps people quit addictions to drugs like heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl.
Georgia High School Association executive director Robin Hines joins American Association of Adapted Sports Programs board

The American Association of Adapted Sports Programs, Inc. has named Robin Hines, executive director of the Georgia High School Association, to the AAASP Board of Directors. Hines brings four decades of experience in education, administration and coaching, including his role with the GHSA, where he handles day-to-day operations and challenges, along with interpreting the by-laws created by schools and voted on by the Executive Committee. He also oversees the GHSA’s Coach’s Education Program, which offers training and certification for those interested in becoming a community coach.
