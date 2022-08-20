ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boaters expected to be on their best behavior, in wake of recent accidents in 'Playpen'

By Bernie Tafoya
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The “Playpen” area of Chicago’s lakefront should be a busy place this weekend, but there’s a feeling boaters will be a bit more cautious following two serious accidents there in the past week.

In the past week, one woman lost both her feet in one mishap; in the other, a man was still missing.

Chicago Yacht Club Commodore Nick Berberian believes people will be more aware this weekend.

“Anyone that operates a motor craft, it is their worst nightmare, that someday, somewhere, someplace, you could strike someone. And when it happens, it’s horrible,” he said.

Of the two accidents in the past week, he said, “It takes a tragedy sometimes to increase awareness.”

Second Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins would like to see increased police patrols in The Playpen, as well as safety checks. That would make boaters behave better, he said.

“The party atmosphere is what makes ‘The Playpen,’ and I doubt if we can convince people to stop drinking while they’re there. That’s always going to be part of the attraction of it.”

Boats are not allowed in The Playpen — the area north of Ohio Street Beach — during the Air Show hours.

Hopkins said he suspects boaters will be on their best behavior with increased presence of police and Coast Guard patrols.

He said there seems to be more boats in the Playpen this summer, even during on weekdays, because of the high price of gas. Boaters want to enjoy their boats but also don’t want to burn a lot of fuel, Hopkins speculated.

On days when the Playpen is crowded, he said, “It’s the boat captain’s responsibility to recognize you’re basically going into a traffic jam and you’re going to have swimmers out there, you’re going to have people in the water, you have to operate on a no-wake basis so you’re limiting your speed.

“If people would just comply with these rules, it would be a much safer experience for everyone.”

He said there aren’t too many accidents between boats. Jet Skis tend to be more involved in crashes, he said.

