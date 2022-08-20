Read full article on original website
WPMI
Know these good samaritans? Thanks to two strangers, mom with cancer enjoys the Gulf
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: A Kentucky family is trying to track down two young men who did something special last week. The men and their actions have left a lasting impression on this family vacationing in Orange Beach. What these guys may have thought was a small...
WPMI
Repairs set to begin at Indian Springs Elementary after almost a year
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Nearly a year after an NBC 15 investigation revealed severe cracks in some of the support columns inside Indian Springs Elementary School, repairs are set to begin. Last fall, steel support beams were installed over the cafeteria and hallway providing temporary bracing. It's almost been a year since we heard of the issues and there's a reason repairs have taken so long.
WPMI
New Orange Beach Coffee shop in hot water over name controversy
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — A new coffee shop is causing quite a ‘stir’ in the Orange Beach community and the controversy is brewing from its name. The coffee chain is set to open in mid-September but Mayor Tony Kennon says, “not in my backyard.” Mayor Kennon doesn’t want the donkey namesake hanging on a shingle in his hometown.
WPMI
NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
WPMI
Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
WPMI
Body cam footage captured fatal officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Bay Minette police officer is on paid administrative leave after he fatally shot Otis French, Jr Saturday. It happened on Lower Street after a traffic stop. Investigators say the officer was issuing French a warning and showing him a problem with his taillight when a fight erupted, and the officer was pushed to the ground.
WPMI
Highway 59 near Summerdale closed following fatal traffic accident
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Highway 59 in Baldwin County closed Monday night following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Summerdale. According to the ALEA, the crash, which occurred at approximately 7:32 p.m., blocked both lanes of Alabama 59 near Baldwin County Road 36, in Baldwin County. Sources close to...
WPMI
One dead in Bay Minette following officer involved shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, an investigation is underway regarding an officer involved shooting in Bay Minette. On Saturday, at approximately 10:25 a.m., an officer with the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower Street near the Douglasville Community.
WPMI
Family of Bay Minette man killed in officer involved shooting speak out
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A family is mourning the loss of Otis French Jr. who died in a police shooting in Bay Minette. It all started Saturday morning with a traffic stop on Lower Street near the Douglasville community. Police say an officer shot and killed French after...
WPMI
Fairhope leaders discuss how much to spend on leaky municipal complex roof
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope city leaders are debating how much money should be spent on the leaky Fairhope Municipal Complex roof. At a work session this month, Public Works Director Richard Johnson said leaks are an issue that need to be addressed. "There's got to at least be...
WPMI
MPD: Mobile man shot and killed by ex-girlfriend
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man was pronounced dead this weekend in Mobile after he was allegedly shot by his ex-girlfriend. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to reports Saturday night of a domestic altercation involving a shooting on Scottsdale Court. Upon arrival, police say they discovered...
WPMI
MCPSS school board approves deal with Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As we first reported last week, high school football is returning to Ladd-Peebles Stadium.. The Mobile County School Board signed a deal with Ladd today, less than a year after the school system cancelled all remaining games there in the wake of a shooting last October.
WPMI
Carter Bradley named South Alabama starting quarterback for season opener
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack announced Carter Bradley as the starting quarterback for the Jaguars two weeks before the season opener against Nicholls at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. “Carter has done a tremendous job of taking ownership of our offense and connecting to his teammates,” Wommack...
WPMI
Game Recap 2022: Saraland. vs. Daphne
Friday Night Rivals kicked off the 2022 season across the bay, where the 7A Daphne Trojans hosted the 6A Saraland Spartans. A packed Jubilee Stadium, the Trojans came out hot right out of the gate with a blocked punt through the end zone by Stephon Blackshear, giving the home team a 2-0 lead, and just three plays later, Nick Clark adds to that lead with a touchdown. However, Daphne's hot start was short-lived.
