Friday Night Rivals kicked off the 2022 season across the bay, where the 7A Daphne Trojans hosted the 6A Saraland Spartans. A packed Jubilee Stadium, the Trojans came out hot right out of the gate with a blocked punt through the end zone by Stephon Blackshear, giving the home team a 2-0 lead, and just three plays later, Nick Clark adds to that lead with a touchdown. However, Daphne's hot start was short-lived.

DAPHNE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO