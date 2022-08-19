ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

5 Lowcountry games to watch as a 'normal' high school football season kicks off

By David Shelton Special to The Post, Courier
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Ashley Ridge adds games with teams from up the coast

The football schedule for the Swamp Foxes looks a little different this year. “We are trying to mix things up for the kids by playing teams we have never played,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “For our scrimmages we went to Columbia and had a team from Georgia come here. During the season we play Conway, which is always really good, and St. James.”
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Green Wave opens season against Carolina Forest

The Summerville football team should be well prepared by the time it hits region play. The Green Wave is scheduled to have six non-region games, including some against stiff competition, before it opens its Region 7-AAAAA slate. Summerville is coming off a 4-5 season but coach Ian Rafferty says that is not indicative of his team’s talent.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek no match for South Florence in high school football opener

GOOSE CREEK - As advertised, South Florence senior quarterback LaNorris Sellers put on a show to lead his Bruins to an impressive 53-9 win over Goose Creek on Aug. 20. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night but was postponed due to poor weather conditions. Saturday’s game was delayed nearly three hours due to thunderstorms, but that had no ill effect on Sellers or the South Florence offense.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Iron Horses grind out win in opener

It was a wild night but, ultimately, successful. Philip Simmons traveled to Andrews and came back with a 27-8 victory in its season opener on Aug. 19. The game spilled over into Saturday morning after not cranking up until about 9:30 p.m., because of weather delays. Later, the lights went out in the second half because a timer was set for 11:15 p.m., leading to another delay.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Education
State
Ohio State
County
Dorchester County, SC
State
West Virginia State
City
Lexington, SC
City
Goose Creek, SC
The Post and Courier

Cobras, Foxes ready for another thriller in Week 1

History suggests Cane Bay and Ashley Ridge will test each fan base’s nerves Aug. 26. The two schools, whose doors opened in 2008, have encountered each other 17 times on the gridiron and the matchups are almost always decided in the fourth quarter or beyond. The Cobras have won five straight in the series, including two nail-biters last fall.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Fans’ tickets to be honored after Dorchester County jamboree cancellation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to severe weather on Friday and Saturday, four games in the Dorchester County Showdown were canceled, but fans’ tickets will be honored. The cancellation of the games cost both the fans and vendors money. Steve LaPrad, Ft. Dorchester Head Football Coach, said the four teams involved in the jamboree have agreed to reimburse those who had a ticket and vendors for their costs.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

100 years ago, a Charleston football team rode by train, met a President and didn't lose a game

They survived dengue fever, traveled by train to road games and shook hands with U.S. President Warren G. Harding. And they didn't lose a game, either. The 2022 high school football season that has just begun marks the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Charleston High School Bantams' undefeated season. That team went 10-0-1, the only blemish a 6-6 tie on the road against a Massachusetts team.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Lowcountry#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#Woodland#The Class Aaaaa Gators#The Southern Conference#Oceanside Collegiate Two
The Post and Courier

Slow start costly for Panthers in their season opener

After falling behind by three scores the Panthers clawed their way back into the game but were unable to secure the victory in their season opener. Pinewood Prep fell 41-20 to Beaufort Academy Aug. 19 in the first varsity game played on the Panthers’ brand new artificial turf field. After the Eagles took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter, Pinewood cut the lead to a touchdown by halftime and pulled within two points with just more than eight minutes remaining in the third. However, that was the last Panthers’ score of the evening.
BEAUFORT, SC
247Sports

OT: She Crab soup - Charleston

Posted on Aug 20th, 8:00 PM, , User Since 211 months ago, User Post Count: 230. I know we have some Charleston restaurant experts on here. What are some of the best places for She Crab soup in Charleston? Thanks. Discussion. Posted on Aug 20th, 8:03 PM, , User Since...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time

Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

BENNETT, Mary Willis, 97, of Mount Pleasant died Sunday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. DE ARCIA, Alejandra Victoria Lopez, 24, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary. GREGORY, Ruth Hazel, 79, of North Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by The Low Country...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash blocks lanes on S Main St in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – A road in Summerville is blocked Monday afternoon following a crash.  According to Summerville Police Department, a reported traffic collision blocked the roadway at S Main Street and Mary Street.  The report from SPD came in at 12:40 p.m.  Limited details are available. Count on 2 for updates. 
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

BBQ Sauce Contest, Getting Saucy with the Arc of the Lowcountry is Saturday, September 24, 2022

BBQ Sauce Competition Plus Live Entertainment, Contests, and More at Firefly Distillery. NORTH CHARLESTON, SC- The inaugural Getting Saucy with the Arc of the Lowcountry BBQ sauce competition will take place on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 from 11am – 6pm at Firefly Distillery in beautiful North Charleston, SC. The fundraising event, presented by The Arc of the Lowcountry, will feature dozens of South Carolina BBQ sauce makers in a battle to earn the official title of South Carolina BBQ Sauce Grand Champion.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina

- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary Emma Earlene "Sophie" Sweatman

Emma Earlene "Sophie" Sweatman, 92, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Ruben Edward Sweatman II, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. Graveside Services were held Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 in Summerville Cemetery at 11 o'clock. Flowers for the family were accepted. Sophie was born July 11, 1930 in...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy