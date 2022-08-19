5 Lowcountry games to watch as a 'normal' high school football season kicks off

After falling behind by three scores the Panthers clawed their way back into the game but were unable to secure the victory in their season opener. Pinewood Prep fell 41-20 to Beaufort Academy Aug. 19 in the first varsity game played on the Panthers’ brand new artificial turf field. After the Eagles took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter, Pinewood cut the lead to a touchdown by halftime and pulled within two points with just more than eight minutes remaining in the third. However, that was the last Panthers’ score of the evening.

