5 Lowcountry games to watch as a 'normal' high school football season kicks off

Ashley Ridge adds games with teams from up the coast
The football schedule for the Swamp Foxes looks a little different this year. “We are trying to mix things up for the kids by playing teams we have never played,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “For our scrimmages we went to Columbia and had a team from Georgia come here. During the season we play Conway, which is always really good, and St. James.”
Green Wave opens season against Carolina Forest
The Summerville football team should be well prepared by the time it hits region play. The Green Wave is scheduled to have six non-region games, including some against stiff competition, before it opens its Region 7-AAAAA slate. Summerville is coming off a 4-5 season but coach Ian Rafferty says that is not indicative of his team’s talent.
Goose Creek no match for South Florence in high school football opener
GOOSE CREEK - As advertised, South Florence senior quarterback LaNorris Sellers put on a show to lead his Bruins to an impressive 53-9 win over Goose Creek on Aug. 20. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night but was postponed due to poor weather conditions. Saturday’s game was delayed nearly three hours due to thunderstorms, but that had no ill effect on Sellers or the South Florence offense.
Iron Horses grind out win in opener
It was a wild night but, ultimately, successful. Philip Simmons traveled to Andrews and came back with a 27-8 victory in its season opener on Aug. 19. The game spilled over into Saturday morning after not cranking up until about 9:30 p.m., because of weather delays. Later, the lights went out in the second half because a timer was set for 11:15 p.m., leading to another delay.
Cobras, Foxes ready for another thriller in Week 1
History suggests Cane Bay and Ashley Ridge will test each fan base’s nerves Aug. 26. The two schools, whose doors opened in 2008, have encountered each other 17 times on the gridiron and the matchups are almost always decided in the fourth quarter or beyond. The Cobras have won five straight in the series, including two nail-biters last fall.
Fans’ tickets to be honored after Dorchester County jamboree cancellation
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to severe weather on Friday and Saturday, four games in the Dorchester County Showdown were canceled, but fans’ tickets will be honored. The cancellation of the games cost both the fans and vendors money. Steve LaPrad, Ft. Dorchester Head Football Coach, said the four teams involved in the jamboree have agreed to reimburse those who had a ticket and vendors for their costs.
100 years ago, a Charleston football team rode by train, met a President and didn't lose a game
They survived dengue fever, traveled by train to road games and shook hands with U.S. President Warren G. Harding. And they didn't lose a game, either. The 2022 high school football season that has just begun marks the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Charleston High School Bantams' undefeated season. That team went 10-0-1, the only blemish a 6-6 tie on the road against a Massachusetts team.
Bench clearing scrum ends Kingstree-Manning football game early as tensions boiled over
A bench-clearing scrum between Kingstree and Manning high schools ended the first game of the Blazer era with 64 seconds left on the clock when a chippy game continued to escalate. The officials decided to end the game there as to not risk things getting worse with the result seemingly...
Slow start costly for Panthers in their season opener
After falling behind by three scores the Panthers clawed their way back into the game but were unable to secure the victory in their season opener. Pinewood Prep fell 41-20 to Beaufort Academy Aug. 19 in the first varsity game played on the Panthers’ brand new artificial turf field. After the Eagles took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter, Pinewood cut the lead to a touchdown by halftime and pulled within two points with just more than eight minutes remaining in the third. However, that was the last Panthers’ score of the evening.
SC hockey player saved by teammates after going into cardiac arrest during game
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On March 13, The North Charleston Hockey Team thought it would be just another game at Carolina Ice Palace. Until the game suddenly came to a stop, when one of their own went into full cardiac arrest. "The first thing out of my mouth...
OT: She Crab soup - Charleston
Posted on Aug 20th, 8:00 PM, , User Since 211 months ago, User Post Count: 230. I know we have some Charleston restaurant experts on here. What are some of the best places for She Crab soup in Charleston? Thanks. Discussion. Posted on Aug 20th, 8:03 PM, , User Since...
In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time
Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
Deaths Summary for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
BENNETT, Mary Willis, 97, of Mount Pleasant died Sunday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. DE ARCIA, Alejandra Victoria Lopez, 24, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary. GREGORY, Ruth Hazel, 79, of North Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by The Low Country...
GALLERY: Flooding impacts Downtown Charleston area Friday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Storms impacted the Charleston area on Friday. If you have weather photos, send them to news@wcbd.com.
Median price of a house in Charleston is $400,000. Where can a prospective buyer find one?
The median price of a house in the Charleston area stands at about $400,000, which is $50,000 more than a year ago and $120,000 more than before the pandemic. So where can a prospective buyer expect to find a residence in the region for that amount of money and what will they get?
Crash blocks lanes on S Main St in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – A road in Summerville is blocked Monday afternoon following a crash. According to Summerville Police Department, a reported traffic collision blocked the roadway at S Main Street and Mary Street. The report from SPD came in at 12:40 p.m. Limited details are available. Count on 2 for updates.
Organization covering back to school haircuts Friday in the Summerville area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday marks the end of the first week of the new school year. Many organizations have offered free back-to-school supplies during a time when the price of products is high because of inflation. The organization Americans for Prosperity says they don’t want families to have to...
BBQ Sauce Contest, Getting Saucy with the Arc of the Lowcountry is Saturday, September 24, 2022
BBQ Sauce Competition Plus Live Entertainment, Contests, and More at Firefly Distillery. NORTH CHARLESTON, SC- The inaugural Getting Saucy with the Arc of the Lowcountry BBQ sauce competition will take place on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 from 11am – 6pm at Firefly Distillery in beautiful North Charleston, SC. The fundraising event, presented by The Arc of the Lowcountry, will feature dozens of South Carolina BBQ sauce makers in a battle to earn the official title of South Carolina BBQ Sauce Grand Champion.
The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
Obituary Emma Earlene "Sophie" Sweatman
Emma Earlene "Sophie" Sweatman, 92, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Ruben Edward Sweatman II, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. Graveside Services were held Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 in Summerville Cemetery at 11 o'clock. Flowers for the family were accepted. Sophie was born July 11, 1930 in...
