Teen fatally shot, suspect turns himself into police after reaching out to violence interrupter
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old boy is dead and another teen is in custody after a fatal shooting early Saturday in Ypsilanti Township. Deshawn Patterson, 17, was found fatally shot Aug. 20, in the 500 block of Hudson Street in Ypsilanti Township by deputies responding to a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper
A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman attempted to fight him on the shoulder of southbound I-75 in Independence Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk woman screams repeatedly at trooper to say her name on side of Oakland County highway, MSP says
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman who was found drunk in the driver’s seat of a running car on the side of an Oakland County highway refused to provide her license to a state trooper and continually screamed at him to “say her full name,” police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Bizarre’ Southfield chase ends with driver, woman thought to be kidnapped both hiding in trash cans
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Southfield police said a “very bizarre” chase ended with a driver and a woman previously thought to be a kidnapping victim both hiding from officers in separate garbage cans. Officials were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) to the area of 8 Mile...
fox2detroit.com
Oak Park man had unsecured loaded handgun with extended mag, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - State police arrested a Detroit man in his 20s and confiscated a loaded handgun from his car after he was pulled over for improper lane use. Michigan State Police also said the man showed signs of impairment after approaching the suspect vehicle. The traffic...
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for man accused in torture, murder of toddler
Trial is scheduled for an Oakland County man accused of torturing and killing his girlfriend’s child. Samual Lester Smart, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, torture and first-degree child abuse in the death of Trinity Chandler, 3. The little girl died Dec. 19, 2020 from blunt force trauma to the chest, as determined by the Genesee County Medical Examiner.
fox2detroit.com
Eastpointe Police find 1 lb of fentanyl plus cocaine and heroin
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Eastpointe Police Department said officers learned a Detroit man had been dealing fentanyl in the city. They served two search warrants and roughly one pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin. Jonathan Lindsay, 28, was arrested last week in Detroit by Eastpointe Police after...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit carjacking rise includes suspect trio as young as 11, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit carjackings are up 40 percent compared to last year - and the ages of the kids doing them – have become unbelievable. On Monday, an 11-, 12-, and 14-year-old were arrested carjacking cars right off the lot at the Jefferson North Lot. "They think...
candgnews.com
Police arrest 5 in robbery of Royal Oak pharmacy
ROYAL OAK — At approximately 9:35 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, the Royal Oak Police Department received a 911 call regarding a robbery in progress at Dynamic Care Pharmacy, 4119 W. 13 Mile Road, east of Greenfield Road. According to police, the 911 caller stated that three men wearing dark...
fox2detroit.com
Armed carjackers sought by Detroit police after stealing Chrysler 300
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a carjacking after an 18-year-old who had exited a gas station and got into his car was approached by two armed suspects that demanded his vehicle. One drove off in his car and the other got into a minivan and fled with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shoots 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at Detroit park, police say
DETROIT – A man shot a 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at a Detroit park, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) to a home in the 11600 block of Duchess Street. When they arrived, officers spoke to bystanders who said a 12-year-old girl had been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting, according to authorities.
The Oakland Press
MSP: Woman ‘extremely intoxicated’ while sitting in driver’s seat of car stopped along I-75
A woman who Michigan State Police described as “extremely intoxicated” while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car stopped along I-75 landed in the Oakland County Jail on Sunday night. Charges against the woman are pending review by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, according to MSP....
fox2detroit.com
Detroit teen charged after shooting 12-year-old girl during robbery attempt
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Detroit teen was charged after police said he shot a 12-year-old girl during a robbery attempt. The shooting happened on August 16, 2022, in the 11600 block of Duchess in Detroit. According to police, 19-year-old Anthony Bradford was at Skinner Park in Detroit when...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed during argument that led to shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – A man was killed this weekend during an argument that escalated into a shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, near Evergreen Road and Tireman Avenue, according to authorities. Two...
WATCH: Detroit pawn shop robbery suspect arrested hiding under porch, thanks to MSP chopper
Two people suspected of breaking into a pawn shop in Detroit late Saturday night are in custody, thanks to the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter.
fox2detroit.com
Police bust suspects smuggling hundreds of pounds of weed, ecstasy over Blue Water Bridge
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A lengthy investigation into drug smuggling in St. Clair County has led to four men being arrested and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of drugs and tens of thousands of dollars. The St. Clair County Drug Task Force made took the men into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash
Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves caught in the act; 33 stolen parts found, Dearborn police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A pair of serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves were caught in the act at a Dearborn hotel, and officials said they recovered 33 stolen airbags/steering wheels. Dearborn police said they recently began investigating a rise in airbag thefts across Metro Detroit. General Motors vehicles have been...
WNEM
Sheriff deputies seek help finding missing teen
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old Commerce Township teen who has been missing since Thursday. Laken Elezabeth Lewis has not been seen since she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park around 6:15...
Detroit News
Police chase ends after suspects crash into tree in Detroit
A police chase from Southfield into Detroit ended Sunday night when suspects crashed the vehicle into a tree, authorities said. Police were called to a gas station after receiving calls that it appeared two men were trying to force a woman into a car at the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Shiawassee Street in Southfield.
