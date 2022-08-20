ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Teen fatally shot, suspect turns himself into police after reaching out to violence interrupter

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old boy is dead and another teen is in custody after a fatal shooting early Saturday in Ypsilanti Township. Deshawn Patterson, 17, was found fatally shot Aug. 20, in the 500 block of Hudson Street in Ypsilanti Township by deputies responding to a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for man accused in torture, murder of toddler

Trial is scheduled for an Oakland County man accused of torturing and killing his girlfriend’s child. Samual Lester Smart, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, torture and first-degree child abuse in the death of Trinity Chandler, 3. The little girl died Dec. 19, 2020 from blunt force trauma to the chest, as determined by the Genesee County Medical Examiner.
fox2detroit.com

Eastpointe Police find 1 lb of fentanyl plus cocaine and heroin

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Eastpointe Police Department said officers learned a Detroit man had been dealing fentanyl in the city. They served two search warrants and roughly one pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin. Jonathan Lindsay, 28, was arrested last week in Detroit by Eastpointe Police after...
candgnews.com

Police arrest 5 in robbery of Royal Oak pharmacy

ROYAL OAK — At approximately 9:35 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, the Royal Oak Police Department received a 911 call regarding a robbery in progress at Dynamic Care Pharmacy, 4119 W. 13 Mile Road, east of Greenfield Road. According to police, the 911 caller stated that three men wearing dark...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at Detroit park, police say

DETROIT – A man shot a 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at a Detroit park, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) to a home in the 11600 block of Duchess Street. When they arrived, officers spoke to bystanders who said a 12-year-old girl had been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com

Detroit teen charged after shooting 12-year-old girl during robbery attempt

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Detroit teen was charged after police said he shot a 12-year-old girl during a robbery attempt. The shooting happened on August 16, 2022, in the 11600 block of Duchess in Detroit. According to police, 19-year-old Anthony Bradford was at Skinner Park in Detroit when...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash

Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
WNEM

Sheriff deputies seek help finding missing teen

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old Commerce Township teen who has been missing since Thursday. Laken Elezabeth Lewis has not been seen since she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park around 6:15...
Detroit News

Police chase ends after suspects crash into tree in Detroit

A police chase from Southfield into Detroit ended Sunday night when suspects crashed the vehicle into a tree, authorities said. Police were called to a gas station after receiving calls that it appeared two men were trying to force a woman into a car at the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Shiawassee Street in Southfield.
