Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationDaily Car NewsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Related
pelicanpostonline.com
Parish Council criminalizes sale of Kratom, first to do so in Louisiana
Selling Kratom in Ascension Parish will soon be illegal after a unanimous vote of nine Council members on Thursday, but not its possession or use. Total ignorance about Kratom, freely admitted by each member bothering to speak, was no impediment to the unanimous vote endorsed by an adamantine President Clint Cointment (whose mastery of the topic was little better than the legislative branch). Anecdotal evidence, passionately expressed on both sides of the Kratom divide, was compelling enough to convince nine council members once criminal penalties against individual users were amended out of the proposed ordinance.
theadvocate.com
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
bizneworleans.com
University Medical Center New Orleans Names New CEO
NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Emily Sedgwick has joined University Medical Center New Orleans as the new president and chief executive officer. Sedgwick will lead a staff of more than 2,700 and manage the continued growth of the $1.2 billion hospital, which is home to the Rev. Avery C. Alexander Academic Research Hospital.
WDSU
Business owners want development on failed Slidell casino site
SLIDELL, La. — The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish is giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass is what it looks like near the Oak Harbor exit, near The Blind Tiger, a popular bar and restaurant. The Blind Tiger sits across the street from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bogalusadailynews.com
City approves resolution to prohibit methadone clinic location
In a called meeting Friday morning at the Bogalusa City Hall conference room, the Bogalusa City Council voted 7-0 to adopt a resolution placing an emergency moratorium on the location of a proposed methadone clinic. On Wednesday, April 27, the Louisiana Department of Health announced such a clinic would be...
Salvation Army food pantry is nearly empty due to shortages, inflation
NEW ORLEANS — Inflation, shortages, still rebuilding from Hurricane Ida. Those are just a few reasons combined that are likely causing food pantries to struggle to fill their shelves. The Salvation Army of Great New Orleans is getting more calls for help as its shelves are looking bare. Chat...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
Fentanyl and meth dealer from Louisiana sentenced to over 11 years in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christopher John Scieneaux, age 39, of Donaldsonville, recently found out how long he will be spending in jail. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick recently sentenced Scieneaux to 140 months after the 39-year-old was found guilty of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. The sentence stems from an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
pelicanpostonline.com
Donaldsonville man sentenced to 140 months after methamphetamine/fentanyl guilty plea
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Christopher John Scieneaux, age 39, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, to 140 months in federal prison following his conviction of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Court further sentenced Scieneaux to 5 years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
Man found guilty of transporting aliens after deputies stop car on Mississippi interstate overloaded with passengers
A Mexican man was found guilty of multiple federal felonies related to smuggling illegal aliens. Abel Michua-Tototzin, 37, was found guilty on August 17, 2022, following a three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel in Gulfport. Michua-Tototzin was found guilty of conspiracy to bring one or more aliens into the United States at a place other than a designated port of entry; conspiracy to unlawfully transport aliens within the United States; unlawful transportation of one or more aliens within the United States; and unlawful return of an alien to the United States after deportation or removal.
healthleadersmedia.com
Loyola Seeks to Help Solve Staffing Shortage by Launching Accelerated Nursing Program
Fast-tracked degree will provide students guaranteed clinical placements with one of Loyola's local healthcare partners. Loyola University is launching an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) degree this spring to help fill the need for nurses. The 17-month accelerated program caters to career changers and people who already have...
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bizneworleans.com
Winn-Dixie Celebrates Remodeled Slidell Store
SLIDELL, La. — Winn-Dixie officially unveiled a newly remodeled store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 17 at 3030 Pontchartrain Drive in Slidell. During the event, Winn-Dixie officials presented donations of $1,000 to Salmen High School and $500 to the Slidell Police Department. The store now offers an expanded...
L'Observateur
Slidell Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SCHSHINETIA ANDERSON, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022 to FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon on November 10, 2022. The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.
Louisiana woman accused of going double the speed limit while two times over legal alcohol limit
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Jazzi Gregory, 23, of Larose, was arrested after a traffic stop was initiated on Louisiana Highway 309. The traffic stop was made by a Louisiana State Police trooper around 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. Gregory was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro when the stop was made by the trooper. […]
Target throws cold water on Cantrell announcement
Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have spoken too soon about Target opening a new store at I-10 and Read Boulevard in eastern New Orleans, but the location may make sense for the Minnesota-based retail giant.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
NOLA.com
Real Superheroes will headline the Safe Harbor gala
Voting is underway to determine who will win the coveted cape and crown when the Real Superheroes of St. Tammany gala returns in September to benefit the Safe Harbor domestic violence program. It’s the 10th gala, which began as the Real Men of St. Tammany and was renamed the "Real...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard medevacs man near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 45-year-old man Saturday from an offshore drilling platform approximately 7 miles West of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call via cellphone at approximately 11:30 a.m. that a crewmember aboard an offshore drilling platform was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 4