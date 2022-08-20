ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store

Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been removed from duty and are facing state and federal investigations, officials confirmed Monday, after bystander video captured at least two of them punching and kneeing a suspect during an arrest. At one point in the 34-second video recorded Sunday, one of the officers...
ARKANSAS STATE
Albany Herald

Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand

ATLANTA — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta has upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

New study shows financial value of University System of Georgia degrees

ATLANTA – University System of Georgia (USG) graduates from the Class of 2021 will earn more than $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without earning a bachelor’s degree, according to a new study. The study, conducted by Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Flash flooding at a national park in New Mexico forced the evacuation of about 160 people

About 160 people had to shelter in place for hours at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico due to flash flooding before they were evacuated Saturday, authorities said. Eddy County, where much of the park is located, was under a flash flood warning Saturday afternoon, and the park received 0.6 inches of rain that day, according to the National Weather Service. The heavy downpours sent flood waters rushing through the park.
ENVIRONMENT

