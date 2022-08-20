Read full article on original website
Related
Fabio Cannavaro blasts Paul Pogba over his mindset
Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has hammered Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba over his mindset.
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
SB Nation
What to make of the Harry Maguire to Chelsea rumors?
Extra extra, read all about it! Chelsea have been linked, rather boisterously even by rumor mill standards, to Harry Maguire! The biggest laughing stock of the dumpster fire that is Manchester United at the moment, right? He who holds back England from ultimate greatness, no? What on Earth is going on here, you might be wondering. Why would we do such a silly thing?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chelsea "Clearly The Better Team" During 3-0 Loss To Leeds United, Says Thomas Tuchel
It is hard to back up Tuchel's claim using statistics.
Report: Newcastle United Want Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta
Manchester City have an interest in Lucas Paqueta, and would likely make a move for the player if Bernardo Silva leaves for Barcelona this summer. The Blue's however, may face competition from Newcastle United, who still have a heavy interest in the Brazilian midfielder.
Roy Keane selects Virgil Van Dijk as only Liverpool player to get into Man Utd’s 1999 treble-winning side
ROY KEANE believes Virgil van Dijk would be the only current Liverpool star to break into Manchester United's treble-winning side. The former midfielder, 51, was an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson's team that won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1998-99. https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1229559979163693056 But despite Liverpool now...
SB Nation
Chelsea confident on Anthony Gordon, close on Aubameyang, and moving for Rafael Leão now, too?
According to The Times, Chelsea are growing in confidence over the prospect of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon in the coming days. The Toffees have already rejected two bids of £40m and £45m, but we are supposedly planning a new add-on-laden offer that will exceed Everton’s £50m valuation.
CBS Sports
Sampdoria vs. Juventus odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: August 22, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions
Last season, Sampdoria saw the fifth-most shots on target from opponents and gave up the seventh-most goals in Italian Serie A. The Blucerchiati finished just six points outside of the relegation zone and will try to make a statement on Monday against Juventus in its second league match of the season on Paramount+. Juventus opened its season with a tidy 3-0 win against Sassuolo and has won its last seven matches against Sampdoria. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Manchester United v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League | Old Trafford Stadium
Manchester United will face Liverpool at Old Trafford tonight and we can now bring you details of the confirmed lineups. Both teams have had a poor start in the Premier League this season as Manchester United have lost twice in a row against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. On...
BBC
We know what cup run means - Coady
Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
Zaha scores 2, Palace beats Villa 3-1 for 1st EPL win
LONDON (AP) — Wilfried Zaha underlined his importance to Crystal Palace with two more goals as his team picked up a first Premier League win of the season by fighting back to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Saturday. The forward, who scored for Palace in a 1-1 draw at...
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
There were all sorts of unfortunate distractions...squirrel!...surrounding the 2 all draw against Tottenham at the Bridge, but there was actually some football played between those distractions. Happily, we can acknowledge that the free-flowing and wonderful football was largely played by Chelsea. Although we came out a bit slow in the opening phases of the game, we very much grew into a dominant role and had almost 70% of the possession and a 1-nil lead at halftime. Somehow, contrivingly through the will of the PGMOL through inadequate use of VAR, we ended up dropping two attainable points.
SB Nation
BBC
Newcastle 3-3 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Proper football game. We started really well. We lost some duels and they could run. Once the game was open they were better for 20 minutes. "The team showed who we are. "Allan Saint-Maximin is really dangerous. "We should take more time...
SB Nation
Is Jan Paul van Hecke any good? Blackburn fan Dan gives the lowdown on rumoured SAFC signing
He was sent off early on for us after essentially karate kicking Harry Wilson in a 7-0 loss to Fulham. We all thought his time at the club was going to be as a back up, but he broke back into the team and never looked back, winning our Player of the Year award.
SB Nation
Talking Tactics: Michael O'Neill fails to emulate Sunderland as Black Cats win 1-0 at Stoke
Alex Neil deployed his Sunderland side in his tried and tested 3-Box-3 formation again in the weekend’s win at Stoke. The only change from the loss against Sheffield United was the suspended Dan Neil being replaced by Jay Matete. Corry Evans, however, did make a welcome return from injury and started on the bench.
SB Nation
Monday August 22nd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Lasses Match Report & Ratings: Sunderland come from behind to earn a point v Durham!
I woke up on the morning of the match with those first day of the season nerves. We’d made good signings in Dodds, Gears, Holmes, Westrup and Brown, but would they hit the ground running? To add to the nerves, it was a River Wear Derby. Back in April,...
Comments / 0