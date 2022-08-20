Read full article on original website
Joany Zilke
5d ago
This happened to my husband’s niece as well in 2007. Not here, but same type of freak accident with a fallen tree limb. So sad.
Angela Allen
5d ago
o my goodness.. so terrible.. my heart an prayers go out to the family and friends.
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
WAFF
Huntsville Police sends travel suggestions to drivers in Morris school zones
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is currently working to alleviate traffic congestion near Morris Elementary and Morris Middle schools on Bob Wallace Avenue. HPD is encouraging drivers who travel I-565 eastbound and use exit 15 to use 17A for Jordan lane as an alternate route. This advice...
WAFF
Section of Old Monrovia Rd. to be closed Thursday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harvest-Monrovia Water Authority will be closing a section of Old Monrovia Rd. Thursday for two hours. According to a press release from Madison County officials, the closure will take place near the address of 2661 Old Monrovia Rd. The road closure will start at 9...
WAFF
Rogersville firefighter taken to hospital after battling fire
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville firefighter was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center for heat exhaustion after battling a structure fire. According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, several firefighters were overcome by the heat of a fire on County Rd. 70 Monday. A barn in the area...
WAFF
Suspect indicted for 2021 Huntsville manslaughter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Grand Jury of Madison County indicted a man for manslaughter for a crime that occurred in 2021. The Huntsville Police Department says that Seth Anderson, 20, was killed by Vincent Harmon on April 19, 2021. At the time, Harmon was charged with reckless murder after shooting Anderson.
Alabama woman killed in three-vehicle wreck
The wreck occurred on AL-69 near mile marker 251, roughly five miles east of Cullman, just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
WAFF
25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Savannah Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a Nissan Sentra. ALEA says that after the initial collision, Hamilton’s vehicle...
WAFF
Shooting investgiation underway in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On the evening of August 19, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW. Officers were dispatched in reference to several subjects fighting and multiple gunshots. Once officers got to the scene they found numerous shell casings...
WAFF
Huntsville Police: 4 people injured in shooting on Judith Lane
WAFF
Hartselle Police arrest man found with stolen vehicle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department arrested a man Monday at Family Dollar for stealing a vehicle. According to a Facebook post from the Hartselle Police Department, Tyler Bailey, 32, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. The post says that officers with the Hartselle Police Department...
Cullman woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
UPDATED 8-22-22 SIMCOE, Ala. – A Cullman woman was killed in a late Saturday evening crash, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick identified the victim as 25-year-old Savannah Hamilton. According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Troopers said Hamilton was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by James R. Rosenogle, 51, of Cullman. After the initial collision, the Hyundai collided head on with a 2020 Ford Edge driven by Kenneth M. Kreps Jr., 50, also of Cullman. Hamilton was pronounced deceased at the scene. Kreps and a passenger in the Ford, Robin M. Kreps, 50, also of Cullman, were transported to Cullman Regional for treatment. Rosenogle was not injured. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker, approximately 5 miles east of Cullman, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots LLC. All Rights Reserved.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. In a press conference Tuesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in the crash. “While...
WDEF
Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24
HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
WAFF
One dead, one injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that one man is in custody after killing one person and shooting another in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison.
WAFF
Man arrested for 2020 Arab murder sentenced to life
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty to the murder of Heather Golden. In January of 2020, Hammock shot and killed Golden before setting her home on fire. When Hammock was arrested in 2020, he was charged with first-degree murder and arson and two counts of...
WAFF
Huntsville man pleads guilty to murder
WAFF
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman.
WAFF
Man charged with rape at R.A. Hubbard School
COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape in July for an incident that occurred in Feb. at R.A. Hubbard School. Court documents show that Jadakis Madden, 20 at the time, had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in the field house at R.A. Hubbard. The documents show that multiple other juveniles witnessed the incident.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $189. Arrests. August 22. Henderson, Casey P; 54. Violation of domestic violence protection order. Jernigan, Coby D; 21. FTA-failure to...
WAAY-TV
Family of inmate attacked at Limestone Correctional: Officials ignored us until WAAY 31 got involved
The family of an inmate who was attacked Aug. 7 inside Limestone Correctional Facility was forced to get creative to learn about his condition after they said Alabama Department of Corrections refused to tell them any information about the severity of injuries. The inmate, whose name we are not using...
