High School and Middle School volleyball from Saturday
Indian Lake played a tri-match on Saturday vs Wapakoneta and Sidney. The Lakers lost to Wapakoneta 17-25, 14-25. Leaders for the Lakers were: Ally Kinney, 8/11 hitting with 5 kills, Devin Rice, 10/11 hitting with 4 kills, Halle Roby 28/29 setting, 4 assists, 7/7 serve, 2 kills, Stephanie Alstaetter, 32/32 setting, 5 assists, 7 digs, Katie Roby 6/6 serving, 1 Ace, 14 digs.
High school football: Delphos St. John’s downs Jefferson, 49-27
DELPHOS – Delphos St. John’s gets to celebrate city bragging rights after the Blue Jays downed rivals Delphos Jefferson, 49-27, in the second annual Delphos Bowl on Saturday. Big plays on offense by both team saw this backyard brawl turn into a good old fashion shootout in the...
Siefker records 4 goals in O-G soccer triumph
COLDWATER — Bri Keller had three goals, Avery Knapke had two goals and an assist, Hope Hemmelgarn had a goal and an assist, Ellie Schneider had two assists, Mia Byer, Haley Smith, Amanda Clune and Olivia Tobe each had a goal, Leah Kaiser had an assist and Syd Grieshop earned the shutout in goal.
Columbus Grove downs Cory-Rawson
MT. CORY — Columbus Grove’s Lauren Auchmuty got the a hat trick and Devanie Pingle and Grace Meyers scored. For Cory Rawson, Paige McVetta, Lanie Kempf and Ellie Keuneke recorded scores. Grove keeper Madison Boehm made nine saves and Gwen Langhals had 19 saves for Cory-Rawson. Shawnee 2,...
Girls soccer: Ottoville gets traction in time
LIMA — It took Ottoville nearly one half to get the feel for the field turf. After that, the Big Green took control in a 3-0 girls soccer victory over Lima Central Catholic on Saturday morning at Spartan Stadium. It was opening match for both teams. Paige Turnwald, Eryn...
Operation Football Week 1: Piqua at Belmont
Piqua overcame Belmont with a final score of 55-0.
Volleyball: Bath slips past Lima Senior
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath found a way. It seemed like whenever Lima Senior made a run, Bath managed to counter. Bath finally put Lima Senior away in four sets Saturday, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 – in a nonleague volleyball season-opener for both programs, played at Bath. “Overall, I...
Concert drew a large crowd
The first of the two concerts at the Great Darke County Fair drew a large crowd. First on the stage was Laine Hardy. Laine Hardy is an American singer from Livingston, Louisiana and the season 17 winner of American Idol. After his show, Riley Green entered the stage and the...
Judith Ann and Ralph T. Averesch
OTTOVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Ralph T. Averesch are celebrating 60 years of marriage with family and friends at the Ottoville Veterans of Foreign Wars. Averesch and the former Judith Ann Miehls were married on August 25, 1962, at St. Joseph’s in Fort Jennings by Father John Miller.
Pulling for the trophy at the Allen County Fair
Jennings McEvoy, from Wapakoneta, took home the first-place trophy for the 4-year-old age division in the Kiddie Tractor Pulls at the Allen County Fair on Monday. The tractor pulls were put on by Buckeye Peddle Pushers.
Deb and Dale Metzger
BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
At least 1,400 AES customers are without power from Saturday’s storms
Saturday’s strong storms this afternoon have knocked power out for some Miami Valley residents in mainly Clinton and Miami Counties. At least 1,400 AES customers are without power as of 6:20 p.m., according to AES’ power outage map. This includes the following counties:. Clinton- 1,217. Miami- 200. Greene-...
Oh Crêpe opens in Troy
TROY – Looking for a traditional French crepe? Look no further than Oh Crêpe!. Oh Crêpe recently opened on Aug. 12 and is located at 79 Foss Way in Troy. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tim Grigsby...
Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
Spencerville Schools announce alternate bus route plan
SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville Schools will start the school year with the alternate bus route plan, which means any student in the school district that lives one mile or more from the school will be provided transportation. Students who live under one mile from the school will not have school...
Roses and Thorns
Maybe it’s the comfortable sunshine, but we can’t help but notice all the roses in full bloom this week:. Rose: To Greg W. Myers, of Elida, whose idea was used in Sunday’s nationally syndicated Pluggers cartoon. The caption reads, “A plugger routinely checks his mailbox seven days a week, ‘just in case,’ even though he knows there is no mail delivery on Sundays or holidays.”
EF-0 tornado touched down in Randolph County, IN during Saturday’s storms, NWS rules
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Randolph County, Indiana Saturday afternoon. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux called this a landspout tornado and it did not travel very far. It traveled less than 0.1 of a mile, according to the National Weather Service.
