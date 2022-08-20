ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencerville, OH

peakofohio.com

High School and Middle School volleyball from Saturday

Indian Lake played a tri-match on Saturday vs Wapakoneta and Sidney. The Lakers lost to Wapakoneta 17-25, 14-25. Leaders for the Lakers were: Ally Kinney, 8/11 hitting with 5 kills, Devin Rice, 10/11 hitting with 4 kills, Halle Roby 28/29 setting, 4 assists, 7/7 serve, 2 kills, Stephanie Alstaetter, 32/32 setting, 5 assists, 7 digs, Katie Roby 6/6 serving, 1 Ace, 14 digs.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Siefker records 4 goals in O-G soccer triumph

COLDWATER — Bri Keller had three goals, Avery Knapke had two goals and an assist, Hope Hemmelgarn had a goal and an assist, Ellie Schneider had two assists, Mia Byer, Haley Smith, Amanda Clune and Olivia Tobe each had a goal, Leah Kaiser had an assist and Syd Grieshop earned the shutout in goal.
OTTAWA, OH
Lima News

Columbus Grove downs Cory-Rawson

MT. CORY — Columbus Grove’s Lauren Auchmuty got the a hat trick and Devanie Pingle and Grace Meyers scored. For Cory Rawson, Paige McVetta, Lanie Kempf and Ellie Keuneke recorded scores. Grove keeper Madison Boehm made nine saves and Gwen Langhals had 19 saves for Cory-Rawson. Shawnee 2,...
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
Spencerville, OH
Sports
Elida, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Elida, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Elida, OH
Sports
Spencerville, OH
Education
City
Spencerville, OH
Lima News

Girls soccer: Ottoville gets traction in time

LIMA — It took Ottoville nearly one half to get the feel for the field turf. After that, the Big Green took control in a 3-0 girls soccer victory over Lima Central Catholic on Saturday morning at Spartan Stadium. It was opening match for both teams. Paige Turnwald, Eryn...
OTTOVILLE, OH
Lima News

Volleyball: Bath slips past Lima Senior

BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath found a way. It seemed like whenever Lima Senior made a run, Bath managed to counter. Bath finally put Lima Senior away in four sets Saturday, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 – in a nonleague volleyball season-opener for both programs, played at Bath. “Overall, I...
LIMA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Concert drew a large crowd

The first of the two concerts at the Great Darke County Fair drew a large crowd. First on the stage was Laine Hardy. Laine Hardy is an American singer from Livingston, Louisiana and the season 17 winner of American Idol. After his show, Riley Green entered the stage and the...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Judith Ann and Ralph T. Averesch

OTTOVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Ralph T. Averesch are celebrating 60 years of marriage with family and friends at the Ottoville Veterans of Foreign Wars. Averesch and the former Judith Ann Miehls were married on August 25, 1962, at St. Joseph’s in Fort Jennings by Father John Miller.
OTTOVILLE, OH
Lima News

Pulling for the trophy at the Allen County Fair

Jennings McEvoy, from Wapakoneta, took home the first-place trophy for the 4-year-old age division in the Kiddie Tractor Pulls at the Allen County Fair on Monday. The tractor pulls were put on by Buckeye Peddle Pushers.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Deb and Dale Metzger

BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
BLUFFTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Oh Crêpe opens in Troy

TROY – Looking for a traditional French crepe? Look no further than Oh Crêpe!. Oh Crêpe recently opened on Aug. 12 and is located at 79 Foss Way in Troy. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TROY, OH
WTOL 11

Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
FOSTORIA, OH
westbendnews.net

Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tim Grigsby...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WTWO/WAWV

Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
RILEY, IN
Lima News

Spencerville Schools announce alternate bus route plan

SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville Schools will start the school year with the alternate bus route plan, which means any student in the school district that lives one mile or more from the school will be provided transportation. Students who live under one mile from the school will not have school...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

Maybe it’s the comfortable sunshine, but we can’t help but notice all the roses in full bloom this week:. Rose: To Greg W. Myers, of Elida, whose idea was used in Sunday’s nationally syndicated Pluggers cartoon. The caption reads, “A plugger routinely checks his mailbox seven days a week, ‘just in case,’ even though he knows there is no mail delivery on Sundays or holidays.”
ELIDA, OH

Community Policy