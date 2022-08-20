Toledo’s Albert “Prince” Bell will face Dominican Republic’s Nicolas Polanco in the 10 round main event at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo for promoter Vick Green’s Pulse Boxing on Saturday, September 3. Up for grabs will be the WBO NABO super featherweight title which is currently vacant. Bell brings his perfect (21-0, 6 KOs) record into the match as he continues his drive for a top ten ranking. Polanco (20-2-1, 11 KOs) will be competing in the United States for the first time and this will be only his second fight outside his native county. Polanco hopes to rebound from a tough majority decision loss in his last fight in which he lost to Jaime Arboleda in Panama despite knocking Arboleda down twice. Bell possesses solid boxing technique, smooth and hard to hit, and has won most of his fights in dominant fashion despite his low knockout percentage. The challenge for Polanco will be to get Bell to mix it up in hopes of landing a big shot but given Albert’s past performances he faces a tall task.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO