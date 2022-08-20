Read full article on original website
Fliers Rally for Outstanding Come from Behind Win 22-18 over Toledo St. Francis. The 2022 Fliers Answered Some Key Questjons tonight on Week One. Could they go four quarters with many of their players going both ways while the opponent platooned offense versus defense? Yes, indeed. No fourth quarter collapse like last year in the Glass Bowl. Could their quarterback lead his team? No doubt, yes! Abram Morrison did not play a perfect game but his heart and his leadership proved he has what it takes to the job done. Could the line find its way in solving the bigger school team’s trench guys? Yes, especially in the second half. And a huge question, could the plethora of sophomores and inexperienced underclassmen step it up to show they can outplay older boys? Emphatically— yes!
DELPHOS – Delphos St. John’s gets to celebrate city bragging rights after the Blue Jays downed rivals Delphos Jefferson, 49-27, in the second annual Delphos Bowl on Saturday. Big plays on offense by both team saw this backyard brawl turn into a good old fashion shootout in the...
Indian Lake played a tri-match on Saturday vs Wapakoneta and Sidney. The Lakers lost to Wapakoneta 17-25, 14-25. Leaders for the Lakers were: Ally Kinney, 8/11 hitting with 5 kills, Devin Rice, 10/11 hitting with 4 kills, Halle Roby 28/29 setting, 4 assists, 7/7 serve, 2 kills, Stephanie Alstaetter, 32/32 setting, 5 assists, 7 digs, Katie Roby 6/6 serving, 1 Ace, 14 digs.
The Whitmer High School football team will have a game with Rossford Jr Sr High School on August 22, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
LIMA — It took Ottoville nearly one half to get the feel for the field turf. After that, the Big Green took control in a 3-0 girls soccer victory over Lima Central Catholic on Saturday morning at Spartan Stadium. It was opening match for both teams. Paige Turnwald, Eryn...
COLDWATER — Bri Keller had three goals, Avery Knapke had two goals and an assist, Hope Hemmelgarn had a goal and an assist, Ellie Schneider had two assists, Mia Byer, Haley Smith, Amanda Clune and Olivia Tobe each had a goal, Leah Kaiser had an assist and Syd Grieshop earned the shutout in goal.
MT. CORY — Columbus Grove’s Lauren Auchmuty got the a hat trick and Devanie Pingle and Grace Meyers scored. For Cory Rawson, Paige McVetta, Lanie Kempf and Ellie Keuneke recorded scores. Grove keeper Madison Boehm made nine saves and Gwen Langhals had 19 saves for Cory-Rawson. Shawnee 2,...
A miraculous hook and lateral in the waning seconds sends Westerville Central (Ohio) past rival Westerville North
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath found a way. It seemed like whenever Lima Senior made a run, Bath managed to counter. Bath finally put Lima Senior away in four sets Saturday, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 – in a nonleague volleyball season-opener for both programs, played at Bath. “Overall, I...
The two Division I teams were scheduled to play Saturday night, but weather cancelled the game after delays of over two hours.
Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
Toledo’s Albert “Prince” Bell will face Dominican Republic’s Nicolas Polanco in the 10 round main event at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo for promoter Vick Green’s Pulse Boxing on Saturday, September 3. Up for grabs will be the WBO NABO super featherweight title which is currently vacant. Bell brings his perfect (21-0, 6 KOs) record into the match as he continues his drive for a top ten ranking. Polanco (20-2-1, 11 KOs) will be competing in the United States for the first time and this will be only his second fight outside his native county. Polanco hopes to rebound from a tough majority decision loss in his last fight in which he lost to Jaime Arboleda in Panama despite knocking Arboleda down twice. Bell possesses solid boxing technique, smooth and hard to hit, and has won most of his fights in dominant fashion despite his low knockout percentage. The challenge for Polanco will be to get Bell to mix it up in hopes of landing a big shot but given Albert’s past performances he faces a tall task.
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
When Arnie’s closed in 2014, Toledo lost an establishment that epitomized the atmosphere of a classic neighborhood bar. But as the original location’s final owner, Singh Grewal knew Arnie’s closing was only a hiatus. “I would have always felt incomplete if I didn’t open Arnie’s back up,”...
Jennings McEvoy, from Wapakoneta, took home the first-place trophy for the 4-year-old age division in the Kiddie Tractor Pulls at the Allen County Fair on Monday. The tractor pulls were put on by Buckeye Peddle Pushers.
Was leaving the hospital and and saw it hanging in a tree. It made my day, because my mom was not doing well in the hospital from a broken hip.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
