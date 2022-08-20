Read full article on original website
San Jose police investigate stabbing Monday morning
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the […]
3 injured, 1 dead after Mission District shooting in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people have been injured, and one person is dead after an early morning shooting Sunday in the Mission District, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. in the area of Mission Street and 19th Street. Officers then arrived at the scene and saw three […]
Suspect in multiple San Francisco burglaries arrested
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday announced the recent arrest of a suspect in connection with multiple burglaries committed across the city since June.The first incident was reported on June 14 in the Bayview neighborhood. Officers responded to the 2300 block of 3rd Street and met with the victim who said an unknown suspect broke into their business while it was closed. The victim said the suspect initially stole a safe, returning later with two additional suspects to steal other items, including a cash register. The second incident was reported on the morning of July 31 at a...
Victim ID’d in deadly Oakland shooting Sunday, leaders demand action
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas says she was outraged and sickened after learning a 60-year-old Asian woman was brutally killed in broad daylight on Sunday, and is now calling for justice to be served. The shooting happened in the Little Saigon neighborhood, right near Lake Merritt near 5th Avenue […]
Suspect in attack on 65-year-old woman in SF Richmond District arrested
SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect in the random assault of a woman in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Monday and police say the man had been released from custody after a prior felony arrest.The attack happened a few minutes before noon on August 10 at Geary Boulevard and 26th Avenue and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The 65-year-old woman told responding officers she was walking on Geary when an unknown male suspect walked in front of her and punched her multiple times. The surveillance video showed customers inside the cafe running out to give her...
Suspect in string of SF commercial burglaries arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected in a string of commercial burglaries across the city over the past three months. The suspect, 28-year-old San Francisco resident Molimau Masaniai, is alleged to have taken part in three break-ins during which a safe, cash registers and lottery tickets were stolen, according […]
padailypost.com
Man wounded in drive-by shooting
One man was wounded in a drive-by shooting yesterday (Sunday, Aug. 21) at Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street next to 7-Eleven in Menlo Park. Drive-by shootings are unusual in that part of the city, which is on the edge of downtown and located not far homes with hefty price tags. Drive-bys are more common in the east part of town.
Drive-by shooting wounds man, leaves car riddled with bullets in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK -- One man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a quiet afternoon in Menlo Park was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire.Menlo Park police said officers responded to a 1:20 p.m. Sunday call about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St.Upon arrival, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim who was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Preliminary investigation revealed four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting. The suspects fled the scene immediately and there was no lingering threat.Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Menlo Park PD's detective unit at (650) 330-6300.
Video captures deadly shooting of 60-year-old Asian woman in Oakland
WARNING: The video above contains graphic content. Please view with discretion. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video acquired by KRON4 captured the deadly shooting of an Oakland woman in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting took place just after 2:00 p.m. near 5th Avenue and East 11th Street. The video shows a […]
1 dead in wake of S.F. Mission District shooting that sent 3 to hospital
SAN FRANCISCO -- One person was killed and three wounded during an early-morning incident Sunday near Mission and 19th streets in San Francisco.At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries.The three gunshot victims were transported to a local hospital. Despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The fourth victim was treated and released at the scene.Police didn't release the name of the deceased by Sunday evening.No arrests have been made.Police ask anyone with information to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. People may remain anonymous.
KTVU FOX 2
Elderly woman shot to death in Oakland's Little Saigon during attempted robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - An elderly woman was shot and killed Sunday near Laney College in Oakland during an attempted robbery, prompting an outcry from the city council president. Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement Sunday evening calling for justice for the woman, who was killed near 5th Avenue and East 11th Street.
Suspects allegedly assault victim with shovel in ‘anti-transgender hate crime’
University of California Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime that occurred, according to a statement.
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch mayor discuss criminal investigation of Antioch Police Department
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The mayor of Antioch is holding a news conference on Monday, when he said he will be providing an update on the status of the law enforcement investigation of the Antioch Police Department. Lamar Thorpe added that he'll be making a "major announcement" at 11 a.m. He...
KCRA.com
Man killed in Stockton triple shooting known for working at food truck
STOCKTON, Calif. — Close friends of a mankilled in a triple shooting in Stockton on Friday say many in the community knew him because he worked at a popular food truck. Terry Toerurn, 36, loved working at Johnny Wokker food truck, according to its owner. "Being around positivity, I...
Four juveniles detained after allegedly firing guns near San Francisco's Alamo Square
SAN FRANCISCO – Police officers in San Francisco detained four underage boys late Friday night for allegedly firing guns at cars and a residence near Alamo Square.A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said gunfire was heard in the area of Turk and Pierce streets, just north of Alamo Square and Golden Gate Avenue. The four boys were detained by officers, who then determined them to be juveniles. One gun was recovered. Two cars and one residence was struck by bullets.There were no injuries. Officers booked two of the minors at the Juvenile Justice Center. The remaining two were picked up by their parents.
Pittsburg man gets 5 years for selling fentanyl that killed former classmate
PITTSBURG – An Eastern Contra Costa County man has been sentenced to over five years in federal prison for selling pills laced with fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a former classmate, federal prosecutors said.Northern California U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office announced Monday that 23-year-old Gage Pascoe of Pittsburg received a 68 month sentence, along with five years of supervised release. Earlier this year, Pascoe pleaded guilty to the charge of distributing fentanyl.Court document said on the night of June 16, 2020, the former classmate came to Pascoe's house to buy oxycodone pills. He sold her 13 "M30" pills,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Church Sues Police Department, City for Taking Its Weed and Shrooms
A religious organization in Oakland, California, that celebrates controlled psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana use is suing the city, the police department and one of its officers for allegedly violating its First- and 14th-Amendment rights in connection with a 2020 raid that seized substances from its building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported near the entrance of the San Francisco- Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest 2 teens after Safeway employee shot to death
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting death of a Safeway employee. Tevita Tuakalau, 18, of Utah and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were taken into custody following the June 5 death of Manuel Huizar Cornejo, killed in the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue, which is in the Willow Glen neighborhood.
svvoice.com
1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made
The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
