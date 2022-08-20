SAN FRANCISCO -- One person was killed and three wounded during an early-morning incident Sunday near Mission and 19th streets in San Francisco.At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries.The three gunshot victims were transported to a local hospital. Despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The fourth victim was treated and released at the scene.Police didn't release the name of the deceased by Sunday evening.No arrests have been made.Police ask anyone with information to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. People may remain anonymous.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO