VIDEO: Would-be burglars try and fail to steal ATM from Brooklyn deli

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for two suspects who broke into a Williamsburg deli Friday morning and failed to steal an ATM.

The unidentified burglars broke into Parkview Market on the corner of Bedford Avenue and North 12th Street by McCarren Park around 4:24 a.m., according to authorities.

The men smashed the glass front door to get in but couldn’t move the ATM once inside.

They caused over $250 worth of damage before fleeing, officials said.

No one was injured during the break in.

Police are asking anyone with information in regard to this incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

