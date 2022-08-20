ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Guide puppies give Cal football a break from dog days of training camp

By Mike De Wald
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtDq3_0hO9xlo200

BERKELEY, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – Cal's football team took a break from the dog days of training camp on Friday, thanks to more than a dozen furry, four-legged teammates who visited them after practice.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Two weeks and one day before the Golden Bears open the regular season against the UC Davis Aggies , volunteers and puppies with San Rafael-based Guide Dogs for the Blind stopped by Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Players greeted the dogs and asked questions of the people raising them. Katie Woon, the organization's vice president of marketing and communications, said the visit was all about socialization, getting the dogs used to sights, sounds and surfaces they'll encounter as guides.

"First and foremost, they're helping our clients who are blind or visually impaired move through the world more confidently and safely," Woon said.

Cal Head Coach Justin Wilcox said the visit offered a change of pace from the monotony – and difficulty – of the team's preseason training. The Golden Bears held their 14th practice of training camp on Friday, with two more sessions open to the public.

Wilcox called Guide Dogs for the Blind "a great organization," and one with which he shares close personal ties. His uncle was blind, and he remembers two different dogs from the group helping him.

"I remember him being able to do a lot of things that I couldn't imagine that he would be able to do," Wilcox said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJyqW_0hO9xlo200
Puppies with Guide Dogs for the Blind take the field at California Memorial Stadium on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Photo credit Sydney Fishman/KCBS Radio

As the Golden Bears trained at Memorial Stadium for their shot at the big time, so did the dogs, who will eventually accompany their owners just about everywhere.

"(They) also serve as a social bridge," Woon said of the dogs. "It's really a way for people to be more included in society, and that can lead to more opportunities, relationships, jobs, academics, you name it."

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fremont boy competes in USA Mullet Championship

OAKLAND, Calif. - An 11-year-old from Fremont was part of the USA Mullet Championship this weekend. Mason Padilla was the only kid from California who competed for the top prize of $2500. There were 24 other mullet-wearing kids nationally, vying for the top spot. Winners were announced in the teens...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Football
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Berkeley, CA
Lifestyle
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Pets & Animals
Berkeley, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California Sports
pioneerpublishers.com

Pioneer Athlete Spotlight on De La Salle’s Hugh Conrad

When young Hugh Conrad was in Clayton Valley Little League, he played catcher and loved being behind the plate where he was able to see the game in front of him. He also enjoyed blocking most wild pitches. As a fourth grader he played lacrosse in a friend’s backyard and...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows

SAN JOSE -- Generally, illegal sideshow participants await for the cover of darkness, but that wasn't the case in Santa Clara County on Saturday.Hundreds gathered to watch and take part in sideshows in front of the Great America in Santa Clara, on Santa Teresa Blvd  and the 87 Freeway off ramp and at Lundy Ave and Concourse Drive in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.The rowdy crowd in front of the Great America was finally disperse by a line of Sant Clara police vehicles. At the two San Jose sideshows, spectators  added a new twist, pelleting the vehicles with water balloons. Video also recorded two spectators being grazed by a spilling car. Other spectators came to their aid. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.It was also not immediately known if any tickets were issued, cars seized or arrests made.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Days#Volunteers#Football Team#American Football#Kcbs Radio#Guide Dogs For The Blind#Puppies
news24-680.com

Hot Time Downtown Friday

Local lensman Sean McDonough was enjoying a cooling evening in downtown Walnut Creek Friday when a runaway table heater caught some trappings on fire at Bourbon Highway and brought the fire department on the run. A crowd developed, traffic slowed for a look and Sean snapped off a couple of...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Thieves ram truck into Oakland cannabis dispensary

OAKLAND, Calif. - A cannabis dispensary in Oakland reported that thieves broke into their shop, smashing into their front door with a truck. The owner of Ivy Hill Cannabis Dispensary says it happened early Saturday morning, and she shared some surveillance video with KTVU. While the thieves didn't steal much,...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KRON4 News

Person in critical condition after being rescued at Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is in critical condition after being rescued Monday morning by the San Francisco Fire Department, according to a tweet from SFFD. The rescue took place at the Great Highway at Wawona when surfers rescued a subject in the surf zone. SFFD rescue swimmers and paramedics provided advanced life support […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: BART transbay trains moving again after earlier incident

OAKLAND --  BART said at 9:30 p.m. Sunday normal service had resumed across the bay as a situation involving an unauthorized person walking on the tracks on the San Francisco side of the Transbay Tube has been resolved.There was a major delay on the San Francisco line in the East Bay and West Bay directions. Trains are now moving and the transit agency is working to get back on schedule.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Dozens of Rolexes Have Been Stolen Right Off the Wrists of Bay Area Watch Collectors

Another bling ring is on the loose. Even with the reports of Rolex prices waning on the secondary market market, most can still fetch well above their retail price—and thieves are getting increasingly savvy to the phenomenon. Earlier this year, a gang of women known as the “Rolex Rippers” targeted wealthy men wearing Rollies, using the old “sleight of hand” trick to rob them of their crown jewels. Over 30 nearly identical thefts were reported in January. Now, a new string of robbers on this side of the pond is scooping Rolexes off the wrists of Bay Area residents in California. The...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda townhome catches fire, producing massive flames: Video

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A home in the west end of Alameda caught on fire overnight Sunday. Video from the scene shows firefighters battling massive flames and people gathered outside the structure. The fire was in a residential neighborhood with townhomes near Target and the College of Alameda. KTVU is working...
ALAMEDA, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy