Read full article on original website
Timothy Baker
3d ago
so they have the video.are they making arrests?oh, that's right, it's California, they probably got offered government jobs, oh, and amnesty!
Reply(2)
19
Ribs
3d ago
Business should close the doors… move make the place a ghost town
Reply(4)
20
Keith Sapp
1d ago
In just a few short years this whole group of people won't have a store open anywhere near them and they will be wondering why
Reply(6)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Your People-Pleasing Summer Brunch Guide for Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
One Male Killed, One Wounded in Shooting at South LA Business
One person was killed and another wounded when a gunman fired into a business in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
foxla.com
Woman shot and killed in downtown LA, shooter flees on bike
A woman was shot and killed after an argument in downtown Los Angeles. Police say the shooter rode away on a bicycle.
onscene.tv
Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles
08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
thedowneypatriot.com
Innocent woman killed in police pursuit ID'd as Downey woman
DOWNEY — The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner's office said....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles street takeover by cars helped clear way for huge group to ransack store
The usually separate phenomena of a street takeover by cars and flash mob shoplifting merged in Los Angeles this week, prompting authorities to sound an alarm. A sideshow — the name given for when a group of cars takeover a street and block traffic to make room for circular burnouts known as donuts — allowed a mob of people to ransack a 7-Eleven early Monday, Los Angeles police said.
Police searching for 3 suspects after man killed in shooting at gas station near Beverly Center
A man was fatally shot as he was inside an SUV at a Beverly Grove gas station late Friday afternoon, authorities said.
17-year-old killed in hit-and-run after dispute at parking lot party in South LA, family members say
A teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash after a dispute at a party in South Los Angeles, family members told Eyewitness News. Police are now searching for at least one suspect.
2urbangirls.com
Compton street takeover solution fails miserably
COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her Home
27-year-old Ronnetta Faye Martian is well-loved by her family. On Monday, August 1, 2022, Ronnetta was seen at 5:12 pm with two men in Lancaster, California. She was last heard from at 5:33 pm that day. Later the same evening, her car, a red Nissan Altima, was found on fire in the 3700 block of West 111th Street in Inglewood, California. Her sister, Chantsee, told CBSLA that the car had been set on fire using fireworks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Captured on video: Woman violently attacked in a Hollywood parking garage
A woman who was celebrating her birthday is now recovering after she was brutally beaten in an attack that was captured on cellphone video. The incident took place inside a parking garage near Las Palmas Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. "It didn't have to escalate to that situation," said Cynthia Stergious, who spoke with CBSLA Saturday, before meeting with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department. "I don't understand how someone could be so cruel." Stergious, who suffered multiple blows to her face and body, said the attack in the parking garage happened in the early morning hours Friday. "I have stitches right here. It...
People
7-Year-Old Calif. Boy Dies in Father's Arms After Being Struck by Truck in Crosswalk, Driver Arrested
A 7-year-old California boy was struck and killed while walking through a crosswalk on Tuesday, officials said. Gabriel Garate wanted to play baseball, so he and his father, Francisco, decided to walk toward Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach, the Long Beach Post News reported. They proceeded to walk across...
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
NBC News
442K+
Followers
53K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 38