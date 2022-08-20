Northbound SR 195 interchange to I-90 back open after crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The northbound State Route 195 interchange to westbound I-90 is back open after a crash.

According to Washington State Patrol, one vehicle veered towards the exit, struck a dirt embankment, rolled over, and struck a pillar of an elevated railroad track.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

The ramp is now back open and traffic is flowing normally.

