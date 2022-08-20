ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Five-year-old boy bitten by dog

By James Munoz
 3 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, August 19, 2022 around 3 p.m., Victoria Police officers responded to 200 Marvelle Street to investigate a report regarding an aggressive animal. Officers found a 5-year-old boy with what looked like a dog bite. He’s expected to be okay. The child was taken to the hospital.

The Victoria County Animal Control responded to the house to conduct an investigation. The address is near N. Ben Wilson St. and E. Juan Linn St.

Police said the dog is not loose and there is no threat to the public.

Beth Bradbury
2d ago

been complaining about the dogs in that area for ~6 yrs. one neighbor has had 15 dogs in the past 6 years none of them ever reach their 3rd year. so many kittens there are a pair of owls that prey on them. Animal control is little to no help at all.

