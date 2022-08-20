Five-year-old boy bitten by dog

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, August 19, 2022 around 3 p.m., Victoria Police officers responded to 200 Marvelle Street to investigate a report regarding an aggressive animal. Officers found a 5-year-old boy with what looked like a dog bite. He’s expected to be okay. The child was taken to the hospital.

The Victoria County Animal Control responded to the house to conduct an investigation. The address is near N. Ben Wilson St. and E. Juan Linn St.

Police said the dog is not loose and there is no threat to the public.

