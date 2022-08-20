Read full article on original website
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Flowers, Butterflies and Plants, Oh My!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
The GNV Mayor’s race heats up with attack flyers. Opinion.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Live mural painting by renowned artist Al Blood Black.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
mycbs4.com
Woman arrested for drunk driving on SW Archer Rd, child in the vehicle
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrested a woman last night, Aug. 21st, for drunk driving with her 6-year-old child in the vehicle. ACSO Deputy, Christopher Miller, says he conducted a traffic stop on 34-year-old, Casey Cummings, after she swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic on SW Archer Rd.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly using pepper spray in Walmart, then slamming victim to the ground and choking her, leaving her unconscious
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Regino Rivera, 19, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly spraying pepper spray at a victim in Walmart, also affecting bystanders. He then allegedly slammed the victim to the ground, punched her, and choked her until she was unconscious. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County man arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), a man was arrested yesterday, Aug. 21st, for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. ACSO Deputy, Victoria Dryden, says she responded to the report of the battery between 19-year-old, Bernard Carter III, and 33-year-old, Densirate Boyd. Dryden says when she arrived to...
alachuachronicle.com
Road rage incident leads to aggravated battery arrest
ALACHUA, Fla. – Aaron Arthur McInerny, 44, was arrested yesterday after allegedly hitting one victim with a car and pointing a gun at a second victim following a road rage incident in Alachua. The victims reported that they got involved in a road rage incident with McInerny at about...
mycbs4.com
Postal carrier woman attacked by dogs in Interlachen
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a postal carrier woman was attacked by multiple dogs today, Aug. 22nd, in the Interlachen Lake Estates. Witnesses reported hearing a woman scream for help, the Sheriff's Office says, and when they went outside, they saw her on the ground being attacked by five dogs.
WCJB
Jacksonville man arrested for crashing into FHP vehicle in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol arrested a hit-and-run suspect after he crashed into a patrol vehicle in Bradford County while fleeing a traffic stop. State Troopers say on Saturday, troopers tried to pull over Corbett Williams, 21, of Jacksonville, in the area of State Road 100 West near the bypass. Williams refused to pull over.
mycbs4.com
Deputy resigns after pulling gun on pregnant woman with 3 children during traffic stop
On August 12th, between Starke and Lawtey, Bradford County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) Deputy Jacob Desue pulled over Ebony Washington for going 72 mph in a 55-mph zone. The pregnant mother of three was driving with her children, but according to dashcam video, she did not immediately stop. "You know that...
wild941.com
Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]
Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
mycbs4.com
Williston flight instructor arrested for committing an offense against a student
The Williston Police Department (WPD) has arrested a flight instructor, who is already a registered sex offender, over the weekend for committing an offense against a student. WPD Police Chief, Mike Rolls, says 45-year-old Keith Edward Walker of Archer, has been registered as a sex offender with the FDLE since 2005 in Monroe County, for lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim 12 -15 years old.
WIS-TV
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WJXT) - A pregnant mother is speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Florida deputy. The traffic stop was caught on police camera, and the deputy later resigned. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way...
Mail carrier in critical condition after being attacked by 5 dogs in Interlachen, deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A postal worker is in critical condition after deputies say she was attacked by dogs in an Interlachen neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The woman, 61, was attacked by five dogs in the Interlachen Lake Estates neighborhood after her delivery truck broke down, according to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
News4Jax.com
Father of 17-year-old says son brought gun to school in self-defense
LAKE CITY, Fla. – The father of a Columbia High School student reached out to News4JAX after his son was arrested for bringing a gun to school. He said while his son committed a crime, it was in self-defense and his son had no intention of carrying out a school shooting.
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests man for stabbing at Wawa
Local law enforcement arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at the Archer Road Wawa gas station in Gainesville on Thursday morning. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Facebook post, deputies responded to the Wawa at 4 a.m. on Thursday after a woman was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend multiple times. The alleged suspect, 36-year-old Dexter Hall, fled the scene ACSO put out a warrant for his arrest.
WCJB
Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
alachuachronicle.com
71-year-old arrested for stalking 17-year-old girl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ronald Guy Bishop, 71, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with stalking after repeatedly calling a 17-year-old girl who had asked him to stop calling her. Bishop allegedly repeatedly contacted the victim at two restaurants where she works and by phone. The victim contacted law enforcement...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop
BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
WCJB
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An apartment complex employee was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say she stole money orders and checks from apartment tenants. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kaitlynn Smith, 26, on Thursday. Deputies say during an audit, management discovered the leasing office employee stole more than...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for stabbing girlfriend 20 times at Celebration Pointe Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dexter Hall, 36, was arrested last night after his girlfriend was stabbed at the Wawa at Celebration Pointe. At about 4 a.m. Thursday morning, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that a woman had been stabbed at the Wawa on SW Archer Road. Upon arrival, they found a woman with over 20 stab wounds on her legs, arms, and torso. She reportedly identified her attacker as Hall, her boyfriend of 3 years.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman speaks out after body cam footage shows intense traffic stop with Bradford County deputy
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The entire traffic stop was caught on police body camera video. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
