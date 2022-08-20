Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport

Cape Coral, FL - A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.

Police arrested Vitas Sprindys, from Cape Coral, after Sprindys tried to run over his ex-boyfriend at the Southwest Florida International Airport's short-term parking lot.

Authorities say the victim and another man arrived at a vehicle to find he had a flat tire.

While the two were attempting to enter the vehicle, Sprindys ran to the passenger side of the car and began assaulting his passenger.

Sprindys threw the man into another parked car before throwing him to the ground, grabbing the man’s bag, and dumping the bag's contents out.

As the victim tried to retrieve the contents from his bag, Sprindys got into his vehicle and accelerated towards his ex-boyfriend.

The victim ran away, but grabbed a picture of Sprindys vehicle and called authorities.

Deputies located Sprindys and arrested him on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and petit larceny.