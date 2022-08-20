ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCIhr_0hO9wKhg00

Cape Coral, FL - A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.

Police arrested Vitas Sprindys, from Cape Coral, after Sprindys tried to run over his ex-boyfriend at the Southwest Florida International Airport's short-term parking lot.

Authorities say the victim and another man arrived at a vehicle to find he had a flat tire.

While the two were attempting to enter the vehicle, Sprindys ran to the passenger side of the car and began assaulting his passenger.

Sprindys threw the man into another parked car before throwing him to the ground, grabbing the man’s bag, and dumping the bag's contents out.

As the victim tried to retrieve the contents from his bag, Sprindys got into his vehicle and accelerated towards his ex-boyfriend.

The victim ran away, but grabbed a picture of Sprindys vehicle and called authorities.

Deputies located Sprindys and arrested him on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and petit larceny.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wild941.com

“Hot” Florida Teacher Arrested After Hiding Teen In Her Home

A Charlotte county High school teacher has been arrested after hiding a teenager in her home. Police had been trying to find the minor since he went missing on August 12th. After receiving information from the boys parent’s they were able to find him at Kelly Simpsons house. Kelly Simpson is a 31-year-old teacher who works at the minors high school. According to Wink News, Simpson first told investigators that she had picked the teen up and then dropped him off at a gas station. When investigators asked to search her home, she said no because the teen was not there. After telling Simpson that she could be charged with a crime if she did not let them search, she told investigators that the boy was inside.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two teens going 120 mph on I-75 facing charges, crash into deputy

A deputy is hurt and two 15-year-old girls are facing felony charges following a pursuit on I-75 Friday in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the driver is charged with fleeing and eluding driving without a valid license, and speeding. And, the teen in the passenger seat is charged with grand theft auto.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County woman faces vehicular homicide charge for wrong-way crash

A Collier County woman faces a vehicular homicide charge after being arrested Thursday in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Cape Coral in January. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Justine Fagan, 47, was driving a Lexus sedan north in the southbound lane of Everglades Boulevard North around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, actively passing other traffic as she approached 43rd Avenue Northeast in Golden Gate Estates. Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, 20, stopped her Toyota sedan for the posted stop sign on 43rd Avenue Northeast before starting a left turn onto Everglades Boulevard North. She was driving from a friend’s house to go to work at Arthrex.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy