ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

18-wheeler crashes into home in DeKalb County

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbacH_0hO9w5Y200

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Six people were injured after an 18-wheeler crashed into a home Friday night in the Mt. Vernon community of DeKalb County.

According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Alabama Highway 176 and County Road 83, just a few miles south of Akins Furniture.

Fort Payne areas evacuated due to Rainsville chemical spill

Officials say the incident began as an 18-wheeler vs. vehicle wreck, but then the truck continued and crashed into a home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mg37g_0hO9w5Y200

Six people, including a woman who was seven months pregnant, were injured as a result of the crash. DeKalb Ambulance Service Director Cheryl Turner confirmed all the victims were in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WDEF

School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash this morning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 AM at Mountain View Road and Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was taken to the hospital. Officers say there was damage on...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Calhoun Journal

Homicide in Jacksonville – One Person in Custody

Jacksonville, AL – On August 21, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, the Jacksonville Police Department was dispatched to 1500 Block of Rochester Road SE in regard to a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers spoke to other individuals inside the residence who stated that a male had been shot inside the residence. Police Officers provided first aid to the victim, Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, but he succumbed to his injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Collinsville, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Fort Payne, AL
City
Mount Vernon, AL
County
Dekalb County, AL
Dekalb County, AL
Accidents
Dekalb County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Rainsville, AL
WAFF

Five injured after 18-wheeler crashes into DeKalb Co. home

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday around 6:25 p.m. Collinsville Police Department responded to a home on Highway 176 near County Road 83 in the Mount Vernon community. According to a dispatcher at the Collinsville Police Department, an 18-wheeler hit a car and then careened into a home. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in the accident. Collinsville Police officers and emergency crews are on the scene.
MOUNT VERNON, AL
weisradio.com

Teenager Indicted for Arson in Northwest Georgia

A nineteen-year-old Summerville man was indicted by the Chattooga County grand jury in connection with an arson fire in Summerville earlier this year. The fire occurred on March 25th at a vacant commercial use building on East Washington Street in Summerville at approximately 4:53 AM. Georgia Insurance and Fire Commissioner John King said, “(The) investigation revealed that Mr. Gowan broke into the building and started a fire on the second story. The building received moderate damage as a result of the fire. Jimmy Maurice Gowan was subsequently taken into custody by the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office”.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#Akins Furniture#Dekalb Ambulance Service#Nexstar Media Inc
WAAY-TV

Dangerous chemicals from rollover wreck moved out of Alabama

The dangerous chemical that shut down a major intersection in Rainsville is now out of Alabama. The trucking company took the organic peroxide to the supplier in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now, an investigation is underway into what caused the tractor-trailer to flip over. According to Skyline Transportation owner Jeff Reed, "this...
RAINSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WAFF

Car crashes into Huntsville home, driver arrested for DUI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home on Big Cove Road. According to Huntsville Police, the driver of an SUV traveling west on Big Cove Road hit two mailboxes before driving into a home. Officers responded to the accident just after...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
WAFF

22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
WAFF

Man arrested for 2020 Arab murder sentenced to life

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty to the murder of Heather Golden. In January of 2020, Hammock shot and killed Golden before setting her home on fire. When Hammock was arrested in 2020, he was charged with first-degree murder and arson and two counts of...
ARAB, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is Proud to Congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is proud to congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison. Sheriff Shaver, Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, and Corporal Mike Farrell all recently attended Ellison’s graduation ceremony from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Academy. Deputy Ellison is 1 of 31 new deputies from across Alabama that will begin serving in their home counties this weekend.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy