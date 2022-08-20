18-wheeler crashes into home in DeKalb County
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Six people were injured after an 18-wheeler crashed into a home Friday night in the Mt. Vernon community of DeKalb County.
According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Alabama Highway 176 and County Road 83, just a few miles south of Akins Furniture.
Officials say the incident began as an 18-wheeler vs. vehicle wreck, but then the truck continued and crashed into a home.
Six people, including a woman who was seven months pregnant, were injured as a result of the crash. DeKalb Ambulance Service Director Cheryl Turner confirmed all the victims were in stable condition.
