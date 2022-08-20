ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Pioneer Athlete Spotlight on De La Salle’s Hugh Conrad

When young Hugh Conrad was in Clayton Valley Little League, he played catcher and loved being behind the plate where he was able to see the game in front of him. He also enjoyed blocking most wild pitches. As a fourth grader he played lacrosse in a friend’s backyard and...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Black Girls in Blazers' empowering girls, women through mentoring

OAKLAND -- Shontrice Slayton, an academic counselor and entrepreneur with a clothing line business and wellness brand that she runs, has figured out the power of mentoring. Part of Slayton's routine in which she mentors others is getting together with her own mentor. It is a breath of fresh air between Slayton's hours on the clock when she has to be back in the office at school or tending to her other endeavors.As an academic counselor at Aspire Golden State College Preparatory in Oakland, "Miss Slay," as the kids call her, sets the foundation for her students to thrive."My plan in...
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond bikeshare program rides again with Charleston Mobility

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Richmond’s first-ever bikeshare program is getting a second life thanks to some serious hustle by City staff. In a special meeting Fri., Aug. 19, the Richmond City Council approved a contract with Charleston Mobility, Inc., to manage the operations needed to relaunch, evaluate and scale the City’s bikeshare system, according to Mayor Tom Butt in his E-Forum.
RICHMOND, CA
247Sports

Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season

One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dispensary broken into for second time in 6 months

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, thieves broke into an Oakland cannabis dispensary for the second time in just six months early Saturday morning. The dispensary captured the whole thing on surveillance video and believes it was the same suspects from the first time. Ivy Hill Cannabis spoke exclusively with KRON4. “It’s like […]
OAKLAND, CA
hoodline.com

Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema announces 2022 lineup, covering three nights in September

San Francisco has plenty of free outdoor movie screenings, but the longest-running one of the bunch is also the most locally focused. Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema returns next month for its 19th annual free outdoor film festival, and organizers just announced the entire schedule, plus the locations, of this quirky festival that bounces around several different outdoor Bernal Heights venues over its three-night run.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows

SAN JOSE -- Generally, illegal sideshow participants await for the cover of darkness, but that wasn't the case in Santa Clara County on Saturday.Hundreds gathered to watch and take part in sideshows in front of the Great America in Santa Clara, on Santa Teresa Blvd  and the 87 Freeway off ramp and at Lundy Ave and Concourse Drive in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.The rowdy crowd in front of the Great America was finally disperse by a line of Sant Clara police vehicles. At the two San Jose sideshows, spectators  added a new twist, pelleting the vehicles with water balloons. Video also recorded two spectators being grazed by a spilling car. Other spectators came to their aid. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.It was also not immediately known if any tickets were issued, cars seized or arrests made.
SAN JOSE, CA
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Kid Cudi leaves the audience over the moon at Oakland Arena

OAKLAND — Kid Cudi was long overdue to tour the final album of his Man on the Moon trilogy. The pandemic had a thing to do with that. But approaching two yeas since its release, Cudi is hitting the road, and sent his Oakland Arena audience over the moon on Sunday night.
OAKLAND, CA
piedmontexedra.com

256 La Salle Avenue, Piedmont

$3,595,000 | 4 Beds | 3 Baths | 3,765 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Tunney & Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. This chic Spanish Mediterranean home offers an elevated custom style, elegant architectural details and set in a tranquil atmosphere surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds. Graciously set back off the street, 256 La Salle Ave. features a stylish foyer, light-filled living room with large pane glass windows overlooking the gardens and a dramatic dining room.
PIEDMONT, CA
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

Community Policy