pioneerpublishers.com
Pioneer Athlete Spotlight on De La Salle’s Hugh Conrad
When young Hugh Conrad was in Clayton Valley Little League, he played catcher and loved being behind the plate where he was able to see the game in front of him. He also enjoyed blocking most wild pitches. As a fourth grader he played lacrosse in a friend’s backyard and...
Oakland A’s Talks About Moving to Vegas Gain Steam
The A’s continue the Byzantine process of seeking a deal to remain in Oakland, but should they bolt to Vegas, they’ll have a very interested suitor. Billionaire hotel magnate Phil Ruffin, owner of Circus Circus and other properties, reportedly met with A’s executives last week in Las Vegas.
Free Habitot ‘mini museum’ set to visit Richmond Library
The Habitot children’s museum is bringing its traveling “mini museum” featuring hands-on exhibits and art, STEM and maker activities to the Richmond Public Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Tickets are free. “Our exhibits and activities are best for kids 0-5, and...
'Black Girls in Blazers' empowering girls, women through mentoring
OAKLAND -- Shontrice Slayton, an academic counselor and entrepreneur with a clothing line business and wellness brand that she runs, has figured out the power of mentoring. Part of Slayton's routine in which she mentors others is getting together with her own mentor. It is a breath of fresh air between Slayton's hours on the clock when she has to be back in the office at school or tending to her other endeavors.As an academic counselor at Aspire Golden State College Preparatory in Oakland, "Miss Slay," as the kids call her, sets the foundation for her students to thrive."My plan in...
Richmond bikeshare program rides again with Charleston Mobility
Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Richmond’s first-ever bikeshare program is getting a second life thanks to some serious hustle by City staff. In a special meeting Fri., Aug. 19, the Richmond City Council approved a contract with Charleston Mobility, Inc., to manage the operations needed to relaunch, evaluate and scale the City’s bikeshare system, according to Mayor Tom Butt in his E-Forum.
Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season
One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland rap star Mistah F.A.B.'s annual backpack giveaway
Mistah F.A.B. has been busy shopping for school supplies for his annual backpack giveaway. He spoke with KTVU's Claudine Wong about this year's event which includes face painting, a basketball game, and more.
KTVU FOX 2
Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
2 regulars at San Francisco sports bar Giordano Bros. resurrected their favorite pub
When they heard the bad news that their favorite bar was closing this February, they couldn't let it go.
HipHopDX.com
Hieroglyphics Returns With 10th Annual Hiero Day Featuring Two Juice Crew Legends, Keyshia Cole + More
Oakland, CA – The 10th annual Hiero Day is returning to Oakland next month over Labor Day weekend with several special guests, including Juice Crew members Kool G Rap and Masta Ace. Speaking to HipHopDX, Tajai Massey of Hiero, Souls of Mischief and Rap Noir was looking forward to the diversity of the bill.
Popular Bay Area sandwich pop-up opens permanent Oakland restaurant
"Mark your calendar, tell your family, tag the homies."
Oakland dispensary broken into for second time in 6 months
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, thieves broke into an Oakland cannabis dispensary for the second time in just six months early Saturday morning. The dispensary captured the whole thing on surveillance video and believes it was the same suspects from the first time. Ivy Hill Cannabis spoke exclusively with KRON4. “It’s like […]
hoodline.com
Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema announces 2022 lineup, covering three nights in September
San Francisco has plenty of free outdoor movie screenings, but the longest-running one of the bunch is also the most locally focused. Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema returns next month for its 19th annual free outdoor film festival, and organizers just announced the entire schedule, plus the locations, of this quirky festival that bounces around several different outdoor Bernal Heights venues over its three-night run.
VIDEO: Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows
SAN JOSE -- Generally, illegal sideshow participants await for the cover of darkness, but that wasn't the case in Santa Clara County on Saturday.Hundreds gathered to watch and take part in sideshows in front of the Great America in Santa Clara, on Santa Teresa Blvd and the 87 Freeway off ramp and at Lundy Ave and Concourse Drive in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.The rowdy crowd in front of the Great America was finally disperse by a line of Sant Clara police vehicles. At the two San Jose sideshows, spectators added a new twist, pelleting the vehicles with water balloons. Video also recorded two spectators being grazed by a spilling car. Other spectators came to their aid. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.It was also not immediately known if any tickets were issued, cars seized or arrests made.
Woman delivers baby on Bay Area freeway
A woman gave birth on a Bay Area freeway on Saturday, according to a statement from Benicia Fire Department.
Popular Açaí Bowl Chain Coming Up in Four Brand New Locations
Palmetto Superfoods is rapidly expanding across the Bay Area.
Sailors lending a helping hand for San Jose’s first Fleet Week
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – United States Navy sailors wore many hats during San Jose’s first Fleet Week. They drove to Walnut Creek to help Habitat for Humanity build townhomes for low income families. Petty officer from the USS Carl Vinson Trey Perry told KRON4, “It’s nice to be able to make a change in […]
riffmagazine.com
REVIEW: Kid Cudi leaves the audience over the moon at Oakland Arena
OAKLAND — Kid Cudi was long overdue to tour the final album of his Man on the Moon trilogy. The pandemic had a thing to do with that. But approaching two yeas since its release, Cudi is hitting the road, and sent his Oakland Arena audience over the moon on Sunday night.
piedmontexedra.com
256 La Salle Avenue, Piedmont
$3,595,000 | 4 Beds | 3 Baths | 3,765 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Tunney & Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. This chic Spanish Mediterranean home offers an elevated custom style, elegant architectural details and set in a tranquil atmosphere surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds. Graciously set back off the street, 256 La Salle Ave. features a stylish foyer, light-filled living room with large pane glass windows overlooking the gardens and a dramatic dining room.
