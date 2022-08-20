ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen

(KPTV) - A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California. Adventures with Purpose found a vehicle with a body inside on Sunday in Prosser Lake, a northern California reservoir. The lake is near the area where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, disappeared two weeks ago after going to a graduation party.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky

PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A tree fell a killed an Oregon firefighter while he was battling a wildfire in Jackson County, one of more than 40 blazes burning in the state. Logan Taylor, 25, was helping fight the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice, Ore., in mountainous terrain when the accident happened Thursday. Taylor was taken via helicopter to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from in injuries.
August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers

When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
Dog The Bounty Hunter Getting Tips On Disappearance Of NorCal Teen Kiely Rodni

(Nevada County, CA) — Dog the Bounty Hunter is getting tips on the disappearance of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni. Dog’s rep tells T-M-Z tipsters are offering vague clues and he’s also receiving a slew of emails from people who want him to get involved in the case. His rep says he’s reluctant to jump in because of the blowback he received in the Gabby Petito murder investigation.
Counties with the most super commuters in Oregon

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
