kptv.com
Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen
(KPTV) - A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California. Adventures with Purpose found a vehicle with a body inside on Sunday in Prosser Lake, a northern California reservoir. The lake is near the area where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, disappeared two weeks ago after going to a graduation party.
KTVZ
C. Oregon Council on Aging helps feed, checks on seniors as heat lingers
More hot weather is at hand, and the Central Oregon Council on Aging is working to make sure seniors in the region are doing okay. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Inside archeological dig at Oregon caves where people lived 13,000 years ago
About 60 miles south of Bend, University of Oregon archeology students are digging into a series of caves. It’s dirty, challenging work. The man in charge has been at it for decades, piecing together the lives of the people who lived here as long as 13,000 years ago. But...
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun
The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
KATU.com
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer
We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
OHSU COVID forecast predicts another month of decline, followed by a new wave
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's COVID infection and hospitalizations have both been trending steadily downward for weeks, and the latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University predicts that trajectory will continue for at least another month — but a new wave is expected to set in after that.
KATU.com
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A tree fell a killed an Oregon firefighter while he was battling a wildfire in Jackson County, one of more than 40 blazes burning in the state. Logan Taylor, 25, was helping fight the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice, Ore., in mountainous terrain when the accident happened Thursday. Taylor was taken via helicopter to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from in injuries.
KGW
Oregon state rep arrested at the Clackamas County Fair after confrontation over cigarette
Republican state lawmaker James Hieb said that he’d had a few drinks and was smoking a cigarette when a woman told him to stop. He said he ignored her.
August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers
When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
Channel 6000
No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
kubaradio.com
Dog The Bounty Hunter Getting Tips On Disappearance Of NorCal Teen Kiely Rodni
(Nevada County, CA) — Dog the Bounty Hunter is getting tips on the disappearance of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni. Dog’s rep tells T-M-Z tipsters are offering vague clues and he’s also receiving a slew of emails from people who want him to get involved in the case. His rep says he’s reluctant to jump in because of the blowback he received in the Gabby Petito murder investigation.
philomathnews.com
Brad’s Blog: Geographic features with offensive names being renamed
In the very little spare time that I have, one of my hobbies is to work on a family history book that I hope to publish someday for my descendants. My three sons are the 13th generation of the Fuqua family in America — our original immigrant came to Virginia from Wales in the 1680s.
Oregon interstates rank among slowest in the U.S.
Oregon has lower speed limits than a lot of the United States, but that doesn't necessarily mean there are fewer deadly accidents
KATU.com
Oregon launches third round of relief funding for live events industry
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon just opened up the portal for the third round of American Rescue Plan funding this week. Most of this will go to those working in the live events industry. The grants will be prioritized based on need, providing businesses anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000. Amy...
KTVZ
Counties with the most super commuters in Oregon
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites
Many Central Oregonians were intrigued or puzzled by a line of lights moving slowly across the High Desert sky around 10 p.m. Saturday night. The post That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites appeared first on KTVZ.
