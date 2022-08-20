LISTEN: Law Prof Reacts to Stop Woke Act Injunction

GULFPORT, FL -- A law professor explains a federal judge's ruling blocking parts of the Stop Woke Act, a Florida law that restricts workplace training about racial issues.

The 44-page ruling from the Chief Judge of the Northern District of Florida, Mark Walker, compares the Stop Woke Act to the upside down world of the Netflix series Stranger Things. Stetson University law professor Louis Virelli says the first amendment regulates government, not the private sector.

"He described it as 'upside down' (because) it gets the relationship between government and private actors exactly backward," Virelli said.

Virelli says that unlike federal civil rights laws that ban hostile workplaces, the Stop Woke Act regulates ideas instead of conduct.

