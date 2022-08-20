ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

'Heartbreaking day': Stitt, local leaders issue statements after Oklahoma County deputies shot

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and local leaders have issued statements after a suspect shot two Oklahoma County deputies Monday, killing one. The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. while deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard. Crews rushed two deputies to a hospital, and authorities confirmed one died.
Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned

OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of shooting two Oklahoma County deputies, killing one, was appeared in court Thursday morning. The arraignment was initially set for Wednesday but was rescheduled because of paperwork issues. Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said officers were called to Benjamin Plank's house five...
Oklahoma Board of Education to consider accreditation status of Mustang

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Thursday, the state Board of Education will consider whether to change the accreditation status of Mustang Public Schools. The board downgraded its accreditation due to allegations of violating state law. Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools are both considered accredited with a warning. The...
Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
