KOCO
Thousands set to gather for funeral for fallen Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Friday, thousands will come together to honor fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Before his funeral service, his closest friends want to remember him in the best way they know how. Hundreds of motorcycles from across Oklahoma will ride together as one to Swartz’s celebration of life.
KOCO
Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington to be executed Thursday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is just a few hours away from executing convicted killer James Coddington. Coddington has been on death row for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale, whom Coddington beat to death with a hammer for refusing to give him money for drugs. The Oklahoma Pardon...
‘I wasn’t going to let him win’: Former OU student sentenced to 40 years in prison for brutally beating then pregnant girlfriend
A former University of Oklahoma student will now spend decades in prison for brutally beating his then pregnant girlfriend in 2020.
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt denies clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday denied the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board's clemency recommendation for death row inmate James Coddington. The denial means Coddington will be executed as scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Coddington has been on death row...
KOCO
'Heartbreaking day': Stitt, local leaders issue statements after Oklahoma County deputies shot
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and local leaders have issued statements after a suspect shot two Oklahoma County deputies Monday, killing one. The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. while deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard. Crews rushed two deputies to a hospital, and authorities confirmed one died.
KOCO
Arrangements for public viewing, funeral set up for slain Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — The public will have a chance to remember the life of Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz Thursday and Friday. Plans for a public viewing and funeral are now in place after he was shot and killed Monday afternoon while serving eviction papers at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard.
KOCO
Final need for extras in Sylvester Stallone series ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY — The final need for extras has been announced for the Sylvester Stallone series 'Tulsa King.’. Production for the series wraps on Tuesday. Filming will be in Oklahoma City. Pay for background performers is a guarantee of $100 for up to 10 hours of filming. Anything over...
KOCO
Florida teenager honors fallen Oklahoma County deputy with memorial run
A 13-year-old boy from Florida honored Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Swartz was shot and killed while serving eviction papers Monday at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard. On Tuesday, Florida teenager Zechariah Cartledge ran a mile in honor of Swartz. "Tonight, I'm running for...
KOCO
Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of shooting two Oklahoma County deputies, killing one, was appeared in court Thursday morning. The arraignment was initially set for Wednesday but was rescheduled because of paperwork issues. Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said officers were called to Benjamin Plank's house five...
KOCO
Oklahoma County deputy killed, another injured in OKC shooting: What we know
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities arrested a suspect who opened fire on Oklahoma County deputies serving an eviction notice Monday afternoon at a home in southwest Oklahoma City. The two deputies were taken to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead. Authorities identified the slain deputy as Sgt. Bobby Swartz.
KOCO
Oklahoma Board of Education to consider accreditation status of Mustang
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Thursday, the state Board of Education will consider whether to change the accreditation status of Mustang Public Schools. The board downgraded its accreditation due to allegations of violating state law. Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools are both considered accredited with a warning. The...
KOCO
Voters choose who moves on between Calvey, Gieger for Oklahoma County District Attorney
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Voters are deciding who will move on in the race for Oklahoma County District Attorney. In the runoff, voters are deciding between Kevin Calvey and Gayland Geiger. Oklahoma County Commissioner Calvey and Republican candidate Gieger are facing off for a spot in the regular election...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
KOCO
Public invited to leave message for Oklahoma County deputies shot in OKC neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect killed an Oklahoma County deputy and injured another during a shooting Monday afternoon in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Authorities announced that Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz died. The public is invited to leave a message of love and support for...
KOCO
Public invited to viewing to honor fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Thursday, the public is invited to the viewing to honor the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday. Many people feel compelled to honor Swartz. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is actually...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office overcome with grief, sadness for fallen deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is overcome with grief and sadness for their fallen deputy. It was a solemn feeling at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Sheriff Tommie Johnson III called it a tough day as deputies had to show up to work without their colleague Sgt. Bobby Swartz.
‘In complete shock’: Father and son thwart attempted abduction in Edmond
An afternoon fishing trip at the Homestead Pond in northwest Edmond Sunday afternoon took a dangerous turn. After an attempted child abduction, the dad said he had stepped away for just a few minutes.
KOCO
Former sheriff remembers fallen Oklahoma County deputy shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The former sheriff remembered the fallen Oklahoma County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. KOCO 5 learned more about Sgt. Bobby Swartz from some of the people who knew him best. We also heard from the fallen deputy himself in a video ride-along from 2018, showing what his day on the job was like.
KOCO
Man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court on Wednesday. The state continues to put together the case against him. KOCO 5 dug for new details on suspect Benjamin Plank. The paperwork in Plank’s case was not quite ready...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police provide details on what led up to shooting
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police provided details on what led up to the shooting on Monday. KOCO 5 also learned the name of the second deputy who was shot. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said that Mark Johns was shot second as he tried to help Sg. Bobby Swartz.
