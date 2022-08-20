ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

KING 5

‘We take this disease seriously’: Many exhibits remain closed due to bird flu concerns in Washington

SEATTLE — Avian influenza, also called bird flu, has infected birds across the United States, including more than 2,100 cases that have been detected in Washington state. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was first detected in Washington on May 5 in a small backyard flock in Pacific County. HPAI is a strain of avian influenza (H5N1) that’s very contagious and deadly among chickens. The most recent case in Washington was detected in Kitsap County on Aug. 17, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA)
KING 5

Lake Washington boat collisions raise safety concerns

SEATTLE — Two boating collisions happened on Lake Washington in less than 24 hours over the weekend. One collision sank a boat, and police are searching for a boat involved in the second collision that sent five people to the hospital. Seattle Fire Department said Sunday afternoon a boat...
KING 5

Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
KING 5

Fire damages Olalla Bay Market in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash — The historic Olalla Bay Market in Kitsap County was damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning. The property has been in a gathering place in the community since 1884. Crews responded to the 2-alarm fire at the market, located on the 13900 block of Crescent...
KING 5

Pierce County animal shelters at capacity, ask community to adopt

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Courtney Bodett said his wife went to Graham to check in on a family home last night, but then things took an expected turn when a kitten popped up. “When she approached it, it was friendly,” Bodett said. “Then all of the other cats came out of the bushes at her, and the next thing I knew I was getting a phone call from her, saying, ‘we got nine cats.”
KING 5

Deadly downtown Seattle beating shown in released surveillance video

SEATTLE — New surveillance video shows a violent random attack in downtown Seattle on Aug. 2, which ended with the death of a 66-year-old man. In the video, 48-year-old Aaron Fulk and the 66-year-old man can be seen initially speaking with each other. Fulk then appears to take out a metal bar and swings it at the man.
