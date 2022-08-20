Read full article on original website
‘We take this disease seriously’: Many exhibits remain closed due to bird flu concerns in Washington
SEATTLE — Avian influenza, also called bird flu, has infected birds across the United States, including more than 2,100 cases that have been detected in Washington state. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was first detected in Washington on May 5 in a small backyard flock in Pacific County. HPAI is a strain of avian influenza (H5N1) that’s very contagious and deadly among chickens. The most recent case in Washington was detected in Kitsap County on Aug. 17, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA)
Seattle nonprofit focusing efforts on school supplies for children in need
SEATTLE — A Seattle nonprofit is focusing its efforts this week on providing school supplies for unsheltered students and students who face food insecurity. Refugee Artisan Initiative's "Back to School Bundles" campaign kicked off Monday. It runs through Friday as artisans work to produce 670 bundles of school supplies.
Lake Washington boat collisions raise safety concerns
SEATTLE — Two boating collisions happened on Lake Washington in less than 24 hours over the weekend. One collision sank a boat, and police are searching for a boat involved in the second collision that sent five people to the hospital. Seattle Fire Department said Sunday afternoon a boat...
As Indigenous overdose deaths spike, new clinic in Seattle offers treatment, hope
SEATTLE — A new medical clinic in downtown Seattle will expand its services to the area's unhoused population. The Seattle Indian Health Board (SIHB) held a grand opening for its new expansion clinic in Pioneer Square Thursday. This 3,000-square-foot clinic will offer mental health, substance abuse and primary care...
Some bus routes won't be in service at the start of the school year, Seattle Public Schools says
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools' transportation contractors don't have enough drivers to offer all of the bus routes at the beginning of the school year, according to a message the district sent to parents on Monday. That means some parents will have to find another way to get their...
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building
DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save the Masonic Home of Washington, also known as "Landmark on the Sound." "It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he...
Sound Transit reveals months-long delays to light rail extension projects
SEATTLE — Sound Transit announced Thursday that some western Washington communities waiting for light rail service will have to wait longer, citing a myriad of issuing plaguing construction from Lynnwood to Federal Way and its eastern extension to Redmond. The Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee received the news...
Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe declares State of Emergency over declining Chinook salmon population
DARRINGTON, Wash — Editor's note: The above video on a study revealing one way to protect Chinook salmon originally aired on Dec. 21, 2021. The Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Council declared a State of Emergency Thursday over the decline in the Chinook salmon population, despite conservation efforts. Chinook salmon of the...
Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
New data shows downtown Seattle approaching pre-pandemic tourism levels
SEATTLE — New data released by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) shows the city has had a busy tourist season, with numbers closing in on pre-pandemic levels in a handful of economic recovery categories. "The comeback will be spectacular," is what the DSA said back in April 2020. Now...
Tacoma woman representing Washington state in National Ms. Wheelchair America Competition
SEATTLE — Tacoma’s Leylah Leonard is taking her message of positivity and anti-bullying on the road. Leonard is representing Washington state in the National Ms. Wheelchair America Competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan this weekend. The week-long event has state titleholders from across America participating in leadership training, workshops...
Thousands of King County child care workers will receive one-time bonus of up to $500
Over 12,000 child care providers in King County are expected to receive one-time payments for retention bonuses. Nearly 90% of eligible licensed child care providers in King County applied for the one-time payment that will be starting in August through September, according to a release. The bonus will range from $400-500 per child care worker.
Snohomish County purchases second hotel for housing homeless population
EDMONDS, Wash. — Snohomish County announced Monday it is purchasing a second hotel to help house people transitioning out of homelessness. The building is currently America's Best Value Inn off Highway 99 in Edmonds. The county said there are 55 units that will be converted to time-limited bridge housing.
Fire damages Olalla Bay Market in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash — The historic Olalla Bay Market in Kitsap County was damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning. The property has been in a gathering place in the community since 1884. Crews responded to the 2-alarm fire at the market, located on the 13900 block of Crescent...
'It's been shocking': Olalla Bay Market family reacts to heartbreaking week in small community
OLALLA, Wash. — In a single week, the small tight-knit Kitsap County community of Olalla became the center of two devastating investigations. The cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that tore through the Olalla Bay Market remains under investigation. "We had another visit from the fire marshal [Friday]...
Snoqualmie River campground closes after unattended food repeatedly attracts bears
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The U.S. Forest Service closed a campground along the Snoqualmie River, citing increased bear activity due to humans leaving food unattended. Bears have become habituated to food being left out in the open and unattended at the Middle Fork Campground, Ranger Martie Schramm told KING 5.
Local moms band together, push for change after losing sons to overdoses
SEATTLE — The most recent data from the Center for Disease Control shows more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses last year. On Monday, organizations from 24 states came together to remember loved ones and ask for change in policy. "This is Andrew when he was, oh, gosh,...
Pierce County animal shelters at capacity, ask community to adopt
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Courtney Bodett said his wife went to Graham to check in on a family home last night, but then things took an expected turn when a kitten popped up. “When she approached it, it was friendly,” Bodett said. “Then all of the other cats came out of the bushes at her, and the next thing I knew I was getting a phone call from her, saying, ‘we got nine cats.”
Deadly downtown Seattle beating shown in released surveillance video
SEATTLE — New surveillance video shows a violent random attack in downtown Seattle on Aug. 2, which ended with the death of a 66-year-old man. In the video, 48-year-old Aaron Fulk and the 66-year-old man can be seen initially speaking with each other. Fulk then appears to take out a metal bar and swings it at the man.
