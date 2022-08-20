Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire state
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022
WHS volleyball wins home opener over Hillsboro
WILMINGTON — After a slow start, Wilmington overpowered Hillsboro 25-18, 25-12, 25-10 Monday night in a non-league volleyball match at Fred Summers Court. “We came out kind of sloppy and slow the first set,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Then settled down, started to set the tempo and move the ball and ran some plays. When we do those little things we just play so much better.”
Falcons continue stranglehold on American golf
GOSHEN — Clinton-Massie continues to post the low scores in the SBAAC American Division boys golf standings. Despite not having the match medalist, the Falcons had two of the next three best scores and an over 161 to win the divisional match Monday at Deer Track Golf Course. “The...
Top stars, best performances in Ohio high school football (Week 1)
From Hamilton's Semaj Aldridge to Medina's Danny Stoddard, there were several big-time high school football performances across the state of Ohio
Astros, Lions tie at 269 in match at SHCC
GREEN TOWNSHIP — East Clinton and Fairfield played to a tie Monday in girls golf action. Both teams had 269 totals, coach Thomas Sodini said. Kamille Helsel was match medalist with a 60 at SHCC. Gretchen Boggs had a 68 and Madison Frazer carded a 69. Timmi Mahanes shot...
Lady Hurricane opens season with straight set win
WASHINGTON CH — Wilmington opened its season and the Stephanie Reveal coaching era Saturday with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 blitzing of Washington Senior at WSHS. “For the first match, we played well,” said Reveal, who played and coached at Clinton-Massie before beginning this her first year as WHS volleyball coach. “It’s nice to actually get in game mode. We did a lot of the little things I have been telling the girls to do. When it starts to work for them, you can see the confidence start to build.”
Astros open with 3rd-place finish in Dixie Inv.
NEW LEBANON — The East Clinton volleyball team opened its season Saturday with a third place finish in the Greyhound Invitational at Dixie High School. “This was a great opener for us,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “The other teams were some awesome competition. It was a great tournament to get us ready for the rest of the season.”
Blue Lions net 4-0 win over Astros at Gardner Park
WASHINGTON CH — Washington defeated East Clinton 4-0 Monday in non-league girls tennis at Gardner Park. “The team is playing well and winning some games,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said. The Astros are 2-2 on the year. Josi Balon and Abigail Prater had a marathon match at second...
Mother Nature defeats St. Ignatius and Springfield in football opener
The two Division I teams were scheduled to play Saturday night, but weather cancelled the game after delays of over two hours.
2022 Fall Preview: Wilmington HS Cross Country
Graduate Trevor Billingsley was first-team All-SBAAC last fall while senior-to-be Henry Hildebrandt earned second team honors on the boys side. The WHS boys were fifth in the American Division league race a year ago. On the girls side, Madilyn Brausch was first-team all-league but WHS did not have a complete...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
Week 1 Final: Paint Valley 42, Blanchester 26
BLANCHESTER — Most of the numbers Friday night in the Blanchester football game with Paint Valley tell the tale of a close contest. 282 yards for Paint Valley. 279 yards for Blanchester. 15 first downs for Paint Valley. 13 first downs for Blanchester. But four turnovers and 1 for...
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More
Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
Wilmington, Sabina memories for the soul
The horn blew and we knew son Greg and his family had arrived for the weekend. I stood in the garage as he unloaded his Mustang and unpacked his belongings. We had a nice lunch of homemade ham salad and chips, then retired to our library with the overstuffed leather chairs to talk.
New rink memorial unveiled at Bubsfest in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Street Hockey League has come a long way in the last few years. Executive Director Tim Acri said he grew up on the east coast and helped form a group of people in Covington area who want to shine a light on hockey. “When...
Top Bearcats 2023 Target Named Top Overall Prospect Nationally
The point guard is one of the best passers in the nation.
Elder too tough for young CovCath but there may be a silver lining for Colonels
Covington Catholic lost an opener – and may have found a quarterback. Now the loss was hardly a surprise. It’s what happens when a Kentucky team, a young, inexperienced Kentucky team, plays a GCL strong-boy like Elder. Six minutes into the second half, there was no doubt that’s...
College football team announces death of second player following tragic car accident
Indiana State is mourning the loss of 2 players following a tragic car accident over the weekend. The school released a statement and further details about football players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser, who died early Sunday morning in a one-car accident. The Vigo County Sheriff released the names Monday. Police said there were a total of five people in the car. Two of them were ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore. They are out of intensive care but still in serious condition.
Ohio State rebuilding running back depth
COLUMBUS – The season-ending knee injury sophomore running back Evan Pryor suffered last week deprived Ohio State of an offensive weapon but the Buckeyes might not have been left entirely without depth behind starter TreVeyon Henderson and No. 2 running back Miyan Williams. OSU coach Ryan Day had good...
