Kent, WA

Kent Mayor Ralph promotes CAO Fitzpatrick, City Attorney White

 3 days ago
On Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2022, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph announced that Interim Chief Administrative Officer Pat Fitzpatrick and Acting City Attorney Tammy White were being promoted and are officially retaining their positions.

“Both Pat and Tammy graciously stepped into these roles and navigated their new responsibilities remarkably,” Ralph said in a statement.

“They are talented, dependable and have demonstrated a strong commitment to the City and our residents. I am so excited to officially promote them into these permanent positions.”

Both have served in these roles since March, following the departure of former CAO Derek Matheson.

Fitzpatrick previously served as Chief Prosecutor, Civil Attorney, City Attorney, Interim HR Director and most recently Interim CAO at the City of Kent.

He holds a degree in Public Administration from San Diego State University and received his J.D. from Seattle University School of Law.

White has worked in both the prosecution and civil divisions of the City Attorney’s Office, and previously held the positions of Paralegal, Prosecutor and Civil Attorney at the City of Kent.

She earned her B.A. in Law and Justice from Central Washington University and her J.D. from Seattle University School of Law.

“Pat and Tammy have already contributed so much to the City, and I am eager to continue working with them as we deliver the high quality of public service our residents expect!” Ralph added.

Kent, WA
