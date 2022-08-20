Read full article on original website
WATCH: Annoyed Rory McIlroy Launches Fan’s Remote-Controlled Golf Ball into Pond During BMW Championship
Here’s a word to the wise: don’t piss off Rory McIlroy. Want another tip? Don’t get too cute if you’re attending a professional golf event. One fan learned how things can take a sour turn during this weekend’s BMW Championship. One fan attending the BMW...
Jon Rahm Speaks for the Entire Golf World by Ruthlessly Blasting the FedEx Cup Point System
Jon Rahm isn't a fan of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post Jon Rahm Speaks for the Entire Golf World by Ruthlessly Blasting the FedEx Cup Point System appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf.com
Insight, a jab and disaster: This Jordan Spieth-Michael Greller exchange is the best
Michael Greller was right. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. The dialogue between Spieth the golfer and Greller his caddie has turned into a must-listen affair over the years, oftentimes because Spieth desires to play the impossible, Greller wants the possible and they debate. TV mics have become wise to follow the pair along, which they did during a sequence during Saturday’s third round of the BMW Championship.
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos
Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
Presidents Cup 2022: Meet the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA
WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday. There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.
Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
PGA Tour suspended reporter for covering LIV event?
The PGA Tour has taken a hard stance against golfers who participate in any LIV-sponsored events, but are they also trying to blackball members of the media who cover the new Saudi-backed league?. Carlos Ortiz, one of the many golfers who have been banned from the PGA Tour after playing...
Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday
A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 BMW Championship
The course had changed from a year ago, but there was a bit of déjà vu surrounding the final round of the BMW Championship. Once again Patrick Cantlay found himself atop the leaderboard entering the final round of the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season, albeit this time alone in the lead at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware rather than tied at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland. And by day’s end, he had pulled out a victory a week ahead of the Tour Championship.
2022 BMW Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Wilmington Country Club
Patty Ice is twice as nice. Patrick Cantlay captured the 2022 BMW Championship on Sunday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s the first golfer in the FedEx Cup Playoffs era to successfully defend his title at a playoff event, and it means he’s No. 2 in the standings heading to the Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Golf Channel Gives Extensive Coverage of Will Zalatoris Injury
Will Zalatoris' injury was well-covered by the Golf Channel.
Golf.com
Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Justin Thomas’ surprise playoff gear change
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Putting is a game of inches — or half inches in Justin Thomas’ case. Coming off a win at the PGA Championship...
CBS Sports
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Standings, leaderboard, schedule, format, prize money, purse for PGA Tour postseason
The FedEx Cup Playoffs are off to a blistering start with Will Zalatoris capturing the St. Jude Championship and Patrick Cantlay defending his BMW Championship crown. As fast as it began, the postseason will come to a screeching conclusion at the Tour Championship this week as the 30 best players from the PGA Tour battle for the season-long crown.
Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies
Tom Weiskopf’s golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Troon in the British Open. He was always candid, often outspoken and unfailingly accurate in the television booth. He found even greater success designing golf courses. Weiskopf died Saturday at his home in Big Sky, Montana, at the age of 79, his wife said. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2020. Laurie Weiskopf said Tom was working last week at The Club at Spanish Peaks and attended a legacy luncheon at the signature club where he was designing “The Legacy: Tom’s Ten,” a collection of his 10 favorite par 3s. “He worked to the end. It was amazing,” she said. “He had a big life.”
Collin Morikawa Suffers Worst Hole Ever But Advances in FedEx Cup with Max Homa
His quintuple-bogey 10 sends him to a tie for 44th place at the BMW Championship.
CBS Sports
2022 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday
Patrick Cantlay will head into the final round of the BMW Championship with the lead, just as he did a year ago en route to the FedEx Cup title. He finds his name alone at the top of the leaderboard at 12 under, but is not without serious contenders beneath. Cantlay's good friend and playing partner the first three days at Wilmington Country Club, Xander Schauffele, may prove to be the worthiest of them all as he sits only one stroke off the lead at 11 under alongside Scott Stallings.
Patrick Cantlay's unprecedented repeat victory
Patrick Cantlay (-14) squeaked out a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings at the BMW Championship Sunday in Wilmington, Delaware, putting him one step closer to the ultimate goal of repeating as PGA tour champion. Why it matters: Cantlay, 30, won last year's BMW Championship, too. He's the first golfer to...
Patrick Cantlay defends BMW Championship title after hard-fought final round
Patrick Cantlay made a successful defence of his BMW Championship title after a hard-fought final round in Delaware.Cantlay birdied the 17th after his drive bounced over a fairway bunker and although he did find sand on the 18th, the world number four safely reached the green and lipped out from long range for another birdie.The tap-in par gave Cantlay a final round of 69 and a winning total of 14 under par, with fellow American Scott Stallings also carding a 69 to finish 13 under.HOW?! 😵Member's bounce for @Patrick_Cantlay. pic.twitter.com/keCoEhsTcv— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 21, 2022“I hit a lot of...
