‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
Ocean Springs seeks to address homelessness in our community
Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of state trooper stop. After video of an arrest on the side of the road in McComb went viral, officials released body and dashcam video showing a broader picture of what happened. An investigation found the trooper was correct in doing his job. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell joins us now to discuss.
Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi
Schwartz sworn in as Bay St. Louis police chief
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a new day in the Bay for Toby Schwartz and his family. Schwartz was officially sworn in as the new police chief in Bay St. Louis Monday. “Former chief Gary Ponthieux did a great job setting the foundation for the department. The city of Bay St. Louis is a unique place,” Schwartz said. “It’s a multi-generational, multi-cultural, vacation destination city. It’s unique.”
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preregistration for Cruisin’ the Coast, often called “America’s largest block party,” has officially closed, and already more than 8,000 cars are signed up for the event. The largest event on the Gulf Coast has become a worldwide phenomenon. Executive Director Woody Bailey...
Ground Zero Blues Club hosts first “Art in the Alley” event
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Ground Zero Blues Club hosted its first “Art in the Alley” event in Biloxi. Around 40 vendors set up both inside and outside of the club. Operations and VIP Manager Daniel Givens said this was a way for them to highlight some of the local artists and also showcase the club’s newly added floor.
Hancock parents stunned after school board suddenly fires superintendent
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa Merwin Thursday night at a special called meeting. The termination is effective immediately, and the board will begin searching for Merwin’s replacement. Merwin has been with the school district since July of 2021.
VFW, Hancock Whitney host food drive in Gautier
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Singing River Mall parking lot was packed with cars waiting to get a bundle of food on Saturday. Feeding the Gulf Coast partnered with Hancock Whitney Bank and two Veterans of Foreign Wars groups, Post 2132 from Gautier and Post 5699 from Ocean Springs, for the Free Food Drive-Thru Giveaway. Members of the Ocean Springs JROTC were also on hand to help.
New sea turtle nest on Pass Christian beach gives experts hope for recovery
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Theresa Madrigal is like an protective mama. In this case, the babies are sea turtles. “I was very, very, very excited - my entire team, my entire staff,” said Madrigal, the stranding coordinator for the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies. “It’s something that we’ve been anticipating, we’ve been hoping for over the last couple of years.”
Smithsonian exhibit on voting history to open in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum will open at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday. Organizers gave WLOX viewers a sneak preview of “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” on Monday ahead of their grand opening. “Literally, if you went...
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: D’Iberville Warriors
Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
Moss Point police walk WLOX through their “Community Strides” initiative
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Documents requested by WLOX from Moss Point city leaders reveal the mayor’s push for the police chief to quickly implement a community policing program. It’s in an effort to reduce the selling and use of drugs, gun violence, and help build connections with the citizens.
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center holds baby shower for new moms
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, moms stopped by Lynn Meadows Discovery Center for a baby shower. The organization Sharing Health Education Awareness hosted the “Feeding from a Full Cup” event to inform mothers about breast feeding. Several vendors shared valuable resources. Local business owners gave out free...
News Briefs: Pascagoula police investigation shooting which left two wounded
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Pascagoula police are investigating a Thursday night shooting at an apartment complex which sent two wounded men to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Cambridge Park Apartments on Shortcut Road around 7 p.m. Thursday. Arriving at the scene,...
Mississippi Prep athletes honor coach who died in car crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Prep athletes along with family, friends and the community came together to remember AJ Rapp, a special piece to the family. “He wasn’t my blood nephew, but he was my nephew. He was family,” said Jermaine Alexander. “He was slow to aggression. He...
NEW DETAILS: Investigation underway after 2 people injured in Pascagoula shooting
The school says the multipurpose arena will open in November. 33rd Avenue High School alumni take in old site during reunion. As the work continues on the new $43 million Job Corp site in Gulfport, so does the celebration of what was the old 33rd Avenue High School. American Red...
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
Absent fathers costing taxpayers millions, new report says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Fathers who aren’t active in their children’s lives are costing taxpayers millions. That’s according to state auditor Shad White. “Just a ton of different social problems that result from a lack of two parents in the home,” White said. Fatherless children are...
Moss Point Schools statewide test results are in
