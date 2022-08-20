ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Suspect in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men faces new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man named as the prime suspect in the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque is facing new charges. According to online court records, Muhammed Syed, 51, has been indicted on three counts of first degree murder, tied to killings of Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
police1.com

Avoid making a fatal mistake by reducing your risk of weapon confusion

How one New Mexico department uses custom load-bearing vests to separate their weapons By Police1 BrandFocus Staff. In December 2021, former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter was convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. The scenario was one that police officers often encounter ─ a traffic stop for an expired registration and a driver with an outstanding warrant. When the suspect resisted arrest, Potter fired a single, fatal shot after mistakenly firing her gun instead of her TASER.
LEA COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Portales, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Belen, NM
City
South Valley, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Flooding in New Mexico, More storms, Killed at bus stop, Escaped inmate, Livestock show returns

Monday’s Top Stories APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center Albuquerque man offers ‘mother’ money to have sex with her daughter FDA authorizes […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect shot by police in Arizona

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect was involved in a police shooting in Arizona Sunday. Albuquerque homicide detectives identified Kevin McKinney as the suspect accused of killing a man in Albuquerque on Saturday around 4 a.m. APD says they alerted law enforcement in Arizona that McKinney may be headed to Mesa, Arizona. U.S. Marshals […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate homicide in uptown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in Uptown Albuquerque. An APD spokesman says the incident took place around 4 am. Officers were alerted that a gun shot victim had been taken to Kaseman Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, officers learned that an altercation took place near 6250 Indian School Rd. NE. A male victim suffered at least one gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley

Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley. Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in …. Authorities look for man accused of stabbing, lighting …. Non-profits clean up ball field for South Valley …. NASA encouraging everyone to grow chile plants after …. Albuquerque CBD store owner frustrated after latest …. The...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Suicide#Flood Control#Plant#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Texas man is facing 47 combined charges in both San Juan and Chaves counties. John Graichen, 39, is accused of breaking into cars and stealing people’s credit cards and IDs in September of 2021. That was in San Juan County. Then, in June in Roswell, police say he burglarized unlocked cars […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Video: Arrest of suspect accused of stealing Corrales fire truck

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments police apprehended the driver of a stolen Corrales fire truck. The Corrales Fire Department was responding to a medical call at a home Tuesday morning when they say Dennis Chavez hopped in and took off. About an hour later, the Laguna Police Department spotted the truck on […]
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Authorities detain man accused of Bosque stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The manhunt for the man accused in a southwest Albuquerque stabbing Friday morning has ended. According to a social media post, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives have detained the man. They say once official charges have been released more information will be released. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD seeking info on missing local man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy