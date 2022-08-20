Read full article on original website
Suspect in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men faces new charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man named as the prime suspect in the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque is facing new charges. According to online court records, Muhammed Syed, 51, has been indicted on three counts of first degree murder, tied to killings of Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, […]
APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
police1.com
Avoid making a fatal mistake by reducing your risk of weapon confusion
How one New Mexico department uses custom load-bearing vests to separate their weapons By Police1 BrandFocus Staff. In December 2021, former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter was convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. The scenario was one that police officers often encounter ─ a traffic stop for an expired registration and a driver with an outstanding warrant. When the suspect resisted arrest, Potter fired a single, fatal shot after mistakenly firing her gun instead of her TASER.
Accidental 911 call leads to cockfighting ring bust in Valencia County
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accidental 911 call leads sheriff’s deputies to an unexpected bust–a cockfighting ring in Valencia County. When deputies rolled up to a property east of Los Lunas back in July, they were surprised at what they came across. Deputies say someone unintentionally called 911 and hung up. As one deputy tried to […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Flooding in New Mexico, More storms, Killed at bus stop, Escaped inmate, Livestock show returns
Monday’s Top Stories APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center Albuquerque man offers ‘mother’ money to have sex with her daughter FDA authorizes […]
Albuquerque murder suspect shot by police in Arizona
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect was involved in a police shooting in Arizona Sunday. Albuquerque homicide detectives identified Kevin McKinney as the suspect accused of killing a man in Albuquerque on Saturday around 4 a.m. APD says they alerted law enforcement in Arizona that McKinney may be headed to Mesa, Arizona. U.S. Marshals […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in uptown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in Uptown Albuquerque. An APD spokesman says the incident took place around 4 am. Officers were alerted that a gun shot victim had been taken to Kaseman Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, officers learned that an altercation took place near 6250 Indian School Rd. NE. A male victim suffered at least one gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley
Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley. Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in …. Authorities look for man accused of stabbing, lighting …. Non-profits clean up ball field for South Valley …. NASA encouraging everyone to grow chile plants after …. Albuquerque CBD store owner frustrated after latest …. The...
How a murder investigation made the first Crime Stoppers program
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Crime Stopper Programs have been aiding in the capture of criminals since the late 1970s due to the diligence and creativity one Detective took to solve the murder of a college student. According to the Concho Valley Crime Stoppers website, the story begins with the murder of Michael Carmen who was […]
Ghost bike at Unser and Kimmick honors man’s friend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A ghost bike is now up at Unser near Kimmick after a cyclist was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Joe Gamez and Eric Bailey were riding their bikes at Unser and Kimmick on July 9, when they were hit by a drunk driver. Eric survived but his friend Joe died […]
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the Case
In October 2021, a tragedy occurred: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer— was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin who was holding a prop revolver loaded with live ammunition as the western Rust was being filmed. Her death has been ruled as accidental by the Medical Investigator, but a great deal of controversy still surrounds the case.
A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been Arrested
"A man walking on a sidewalk near Old Town was hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver on Sunday." —Elizabeth Tucker and Ryan Boetel. Police responded to the scene at Central and Rio Grande NW.
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Texas man is facing 47 combined charges in both San Juan and Chaves counties. John Graichen, 39, is accused of breaking into cars and stealing people’s credit cards and IDs in September of 2021. That was in San Juan County. Then, in June in Roswell, police say he burglarized unlocked cars […]
Video: Arrest of suspect accused of stealing Corrales fire truck
CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments police apprehended the driver of a stolen Corrales fire truck. The Corrales Fire Department was responding to a medical call at a home Tuesday morning when they say Dennis Chavez hopped in and took off. About an hour later, the Laguna Police Department spotted the truck on […]
Albuquerque man says someone tried to scam him after his vehicle was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “We’re really just asking ourselves, yeah, there’s a low cost of living but can we afford the crime that happens in this city.” Ben Renfro has had not one, but two cars stolen from his home near Central and Tramway in the past two years. The last theft was Tuesday, but this time […]
Authorities detain man accused of Bosque stabbing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The manhunt for the man accused in a southwest Albuquerque stabbing Friday morning has ended. According to a social media post, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives have detained the man. They say once official charges have been released more information will be released. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in the […]
Man accused in bizarre attack in Albuquerque pleads not guilty
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Concepcion Guilez, the man accused in an attack on another man who was out on a morning walk, pleaded not guilty Friday. Guilez is accused of being the driver of a white truck that drove onto the sidewalk and hit a man. Alfonso Gallegos was on a morning walk when a white […]
APD seeking info on missing local man
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
KVOE
New Mexico woman accused of leading four-county chase starting near Emporia set for status hearing
A status hearing is next for a New Mexico woman accused of leading a four-county chase starting near Emporia back in late June. Rebecca Estrada had a status conference earlier this month in Franklin County and is set for a similar hearing via Zoom on Sept. 12. Estrada has been...
