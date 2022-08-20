Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Fairplay, Colorado, Large Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show, 7/28-7/31Mark Elworth JrFairplay, CO
Related
Summer snow dusted several Colorado mountain peaks over the weekend
It was cold enough in the highest elevations of Colorado over the weekend for summer rain showers to mix with and change to snow. During the CBS News Colorado newscast on Saturday morning we were tracking mixed precipitation on the live radar.Those visiting the top of Pikes Peak on Sunday got a little surprise from Mother Nature in the form of snow. It's not uncommon to see snow fall above the tree line in Colorado during the summer, especially in late August. A network of cameras on top of America's mountain showed some visitors in full summer attire.First Alert Weather Watcher Frank Burcham snapped this view of mountain snow from his home in the Castle Rock area. Both Mount Evans and Mount Bierstadt picked up a dusting of snow. Both peaks are just a little over 14,000 feet high and are part of Colorado's Front Range Mountains.RELATED: Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas
Summit Daily News
Summer 2022 temperatures in Summit County have peaked at 83 degrees, on par with 20-year average
July is typically the warmest month in Summit County, and monsoonal rains have kept summer 2022 on par with the average high for the past two decades. According to historical data from the National Weather Service in Boulder, temperatures in Dillon maxed out this year at 83 degrees. Comparatively, the warmest month in 2021 was June, which had a maximum of 85 degrees.
Vail Resorts announces opening dates at Colorado ski resorts
Snow was seen falling on several of Colorado's peaks this past weekend and some Coloradans are already thinking about fresh powder. Luckily, Vail Resorts has recently announced the opening dates at its five Colorado ski resorts – well, technically, one is still TBD as Colorado waits for snow. "Our...
Summit Daily News
Wildfire mitigation and trail improvements continue in Summit County as summer comes to a close
As summer slowly heads toward a close, outdoor projects to reduce wildfire risks and extend the life of local trails continue. Earlier this month, volunteers gathered to thin forest areas near Wildernest in order to reduce potential wildfire fuels near resident areas. Doozie Martin, programs manager of Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, said that the work days are a first step.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?
August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red, and yellow.
Denver breaks 64-year-old daily rainfall record
Denver broke yet another weather record on Sunday, not for record heat, however, but this time for record rainfall.
Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter?
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts workers say efforts to improve employee experience is at odds with class-action settlement
Vail Resorts’ new $20-per-hour starting pay initiative hasn’t been well received by many of the company’s longtime workers, some of whom see the announcement as a public relations push and a hypocritical gesture when viewed alongside the company’s offer for an unfair labor practices lawsuit settlement dubbed as “pennies on the dollar.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Late, canceled flights setting records at Denver International Airport
To date, there have been 3,554 canceled arrivals and 3,398 canceled departures. This is down from 2020, when there were over 10,000 canceled arrivals and departures, but has not come down to prepandemic levels.
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right. But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
Aspen Daily News
Incident that closed airport Monday was 4th time this year private jet skipped runway
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the cause of Monday’s accident in which a private jet veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather is under investigation. The incident involving a Cessna Citation business jet that originated from Centennial Airport near Denver occurred at about 4:45 p.m....
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
For Ruby Ranch residents, years of advocacy and planning brings wildfire mitigation
For property owners of Ruby Ranch, years of advocating, planning and work have come to fruition as work crews complete fire mitigation in the wilderness near their homes to limit the risks of wildfire. Various groups — including the United States Forest Service, Summit County government and Summit County Wildfire...
I toured the first-class cars on the Rocky Mountaineer train where tickets cost $1,960 and come with a luxe bar that's off-limits to other passengers
On Rocky Mountaineer trains, Silverleaf Plus is similar to first class and comes with two exclusive bar cars, an extra tour guide, and other perks.
coloradosun.com
One person’s trash, another’s treasure: Donors, buyers flock to Colorado thrift stores amid post-pandemic resurgence
Scanning the shelves at Goodwill’s Parker retail thrift store, Tammy Nelson wasn’t really looking for eight ceramic bowls and the curious metal stand that might once have been a candleholder. Those are just the items that fill her shopping cart. What she actually brings to the register are...
cuindependent.com
WelcomeFest canceled for third year in a row following equipment damage caused by weather
For the third year in a row, Program Council’s WelcomeFest was canceled. The announcement was made two hours after the doors were meant to open for the event and followed multi-hour thunderstorms that impacted much of Boulder County. Program Council made the announcement via their Instagram page. “Due to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
investmacro.com
Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers
By Aisling Pigott, University of Colorado Boulder; Jennifer Scheib, University of Colorado Boulder, and Kyri Baker, University of Colorado Boulder. Hot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it?
The Biggest Steaks in Estes Park Colorado You Can Really Sink Your Teeth Into
When visiting Estes Park, there are many ways to satisfy an appetite. A big, juicy, delicious steak, prepared by someone else, can do just that. Here are the eight biggest in Estes. The sound of the sizzle, the smell of the beef had just come off of a grill, a...
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
Comments / 0