UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kayla Thornton scored 20 points and Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 89-79 on Sunday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series and avoid elimination. The sixth-seeded Wings, who will host Wednesday’s Game 3, never trailed en route to winning the franchise’s first playoff game since 2009. They led by double digits for the final 26-plus minutes, despite a 22-2 fourth-quarter run that trimmed a 31-point Sun deficit to 84-73 with less than 2 minutes left. “I think we have to learn how to capitalize,” McCowan said. “With us being a young team, you know, sometimes we get a little sloppy — as you could see at the end. But, I mean, once we tighten that up, it’ll be good for the next game.” Allisha Gray had 15 points, eight assists and three steals for the Wings, and Marina Mabrey scored 14 points.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO