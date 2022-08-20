Read full article on original website
LeBron James, Aaron Gordon put NBA dunk contest to shame with epic slam fest at CrawsOver
It’s a big day in Seattle today. In perhaps one of the biggest basketball events in the city, the annual CrawsOver league will feature some of the biggest names in the NBA today. We’re talking about players like Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero. Oh, and LeBron James and Jayson Tatum will also be showing up. You may have heard of those guys.
Candace Parker’s hilarious reason why she does not want Diana Taurasi to retire
After 18 fruitful years in the WNBA, time is now catching up with the great Diana Taurasi, who sat out the final few games of the regular season for the Phoenix Mercury due to injury. There’s recently been a lot of talk surrounding the 40-year-old’s looming retirement, which has brought about a rather hilarious message from Chicago Sky star Candace Parker.
NBA・
CNET
WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Liberty vs. Sky, Mercury vs. Aces Today
The WNBA superstars are here to play. The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Chicago Sky's Candace Parker, Las Vegas teammates A'Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, along with AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart and WNBA legend Sue Bird, both of the Seattle Storm, look to lift their teams to new heights in the battle for the 2022 WNBA Championship.
Aces nearly 1-ups Sky’s record-breaking performance with their own insane historic showing
The Las Vegas Aces are on to the semifinals of the WNBA, knocking out the Phoenix Mercury. Billed as one of the better teams in the league, the A’ja Wilson-led team proved their pedigree in the quarterfinals, handily beating the Mercury in two straight games. Their closeout Game 2, though, was something else to behold.
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Griner’s detention weighed heavily on Mercury all season
PHOENIX (AP) — A cloud of fear and sadness hovered over the Phoenix Mercury’s season as Brittney Griner, their friend and teammate, sat in a Russian prison. The Mercury pressed on, tried to focus on basketball when they could, “BG” always on their mind. The difficulties...
Yardbarker
Aces maul Mercury 117-80 to complete series sweep
Chelsea Gray scored 27 points in less than three quarters Saturday night as the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces completed a 2-0 sweep of the visiting Phoenix Mercury with a 117-80 rout. Kelsey Plum added 22 for the Aces, who advance to the WNBA semifinals against either Seattle or Washington. The...
Rev. Al Sharpton demanding PayPal end relationship with Suns team owner Robert Sarver
Rev. Al Sharpton remains relentless when it comes to Phoenix Suns team owner Robert Sarver. The civil rights leader wrote PayPal president and CEO Dan Schulman, in an open letter that appeared in the Sunday edition of The Arizona Republic, demanding the billion-dollar digital payment company cease its relationship with Sarver, the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Spanish soccer club Real Club Deportivo Mallorca. ...
Stewart, Bird help Storm beat Mystics 97-84 to sweep series
SEATTLE — (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Sue Bird added season highs of 18 points and 10 assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-84 on Sunday to sweep their opening-round series. No. 4 seed Seattle plays top-seeded Las...
NBC Sports
Mystics’ No. 1 defense wasn't strong enough for the elite Storm
All season, the Washington Mystics hung their hats on the defensive side of the ball. An ensemble of defensive studs had gathered in D.C. with one goal: to form the best defensive team in the WNBA. Whether it be from a philosophical change, a necessity due to salary cap constraints,...
Thornton, Wings beat Sun 89-79, force deciding Game 3
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kayla Thornton scored 20 points and Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 89-79 on Sunday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series and avoid elimination. The sixth-seeded Wings, who will host Wednesday’s Game 3, never trailed en route to winning the franchise’s first playoff game since 2009. They led by double digits for the final 26-plus minutes, despite a 22-2 fourth-quarter run that trimmed a 31-point Sun deficit to 84-73 with less than 2 minutes left. “I think we have to learn how to capitalize,” McCowan said. “With us being a young team, you know, sometimes we get a little sloppy — as you could see at the end. But, I mean, once we tighten that up, it’ll be good for the next game.” Allisha Gray had 15 points, eight assists and three steals for the Wings, and Marina Mabrey scored 14 points.
Sky’s James Wade wins top executive award
James Wade, the general manager and head coach of the Chicago Sky, won 2022 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year
Mariota, Ridder solid for Falcons in 24-16 loss to Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Marcus Mariota led Atlanta to scores on two of his three drives in the Falcons’ 24-16 loss against mostly New York Jets backups Monday night. Mariota, who strengthened his hold on the starting job, was 6 of 10 for 132 yards and a touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus before giving way to rookie Desmond Ridder with a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. “The last couple years were a good reset for me, but I’m excited about the opportunity, excited about this team,” said Mariota, who hasn’t started a regular-season game since 2019 with Tennessee. Ridder, a third-round pick out of Cincinnati, wasn’t too shabby, either, going 10 of 13 for 143 yards and leading the Falcons to two field goals during his three series that were marred by penalties. Feleipe Franks replaced him midway through the third quarter.
